Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

5 June 2025, 23:09

Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC
Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Josef Al Shemary

Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told LBC that Starmer should show more 'ballsiness' on defence spending, ahead of a crunch NATO summit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The upcoming summit will see NATO call on the UK to spend 5% of GDP on defence.

General Secretary Mark Rutte is pushing for members to commit to spending 3.5% on the military, with a further 1.5% on defence-related measures.

US president Donald Trump has consistently been pushing for NATO members to spend increase their defence spending to 5% of GDP.

Jeremy Hunt has now told LBC's Iain Dale that Trump is "bang to rights", and that there's a risk he could pull the US out of NATO, which would mean even higher defence spending.

Read more: Reform chairman Zia Yusuf quits after 'burqa ban' row

Read more: Elon Musk dares Trump to 'make my day’ as feud escalates with explosive claim: ‘He’s in the Epstein files’"

"The big risk you have with someone who's prepared to take America out of the WTO, the World Health Organisation, the Paris Climate Agreement, is if he says 'actually, I'm done with NATO, I want to focus on China. Thank you very much,'" he said.

He added: "And you know, I'll tell you, we wouldn't be arguing about 2.5% or 3% of GDP if that was the case. It would be whether we spend 5% or 8% of GDP.

"And so I think Keir Starmer is right to be very cautious about not inflaming Trump. But, you know, this is where I wish he would show a bit more ballsiness, frankly."

The commitment of 5% dwarfs Sir Keir's current defence plans, through which the UK would spend 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with an "ambition" to raise this to 3% in the next parliament, a period which could stretch to 2034.

However, he and the Defence Secretary have already come under pressure to explain how the 3% target could be met.

Questions have also been raised about the timing of the Government's defence review, which announced these targets. It was released on Monday - just a day before NATO said it expects members to pay significantly more.

Sir Jeremy said the government is "running away from what is admittedly a very difficult decision," and that the UK should be more assertive ahead of the summit.

"You know, on defence, we're the biggest military power in Europe. Where Britain leads, others follow," he said.

"If [Starmer] said, 'I'm going to spend 3% of GDP on defence and I'm going to put the money aside for it', France and Germany would follow and we would basically solve this problem.

"But this cautiousness is meaning that we are heading for a showdown at the moment in this NATO summit, which is fraught with danger."

Watch Again: Sir Jeremy Hunt takes your calls with Iain Dale

He added: "That is, you know, there's a moment where Britain can show a bit of global leadership and sort out these problems."

While many questions have been raised about how the potential move could be funded, Hunt, who also served as Chancellor of the Exchequer, said there was a 'straightforward answer'.

"There's the only way, actually, that you can really afford this, and that is by doing something would actually be very good for the economy as well, which is welfare reform.

"If we got the welfare bill down to the levels. It was just five years ago, in 2019, before the pandemic for working age adults, that saves just under 50 billion quid a year. Something's gone very badly wrong. It's costing about 11% of GDP when you include pensions.

"And, you know, we're paying people not to work and we need to get people back into work. It's good for the economy. It's also good for the individuals involved."

The NATO chief and former Dutch PM Mark Rutte will visit the UK on Monday, ahead of the summit in The Hague.

As well as his talks with Sir Keir, Rutte will visit Sheffield Forgemasters with Defence Secretary John Healey, and give a speech at Chatham House.

"The two leaders have spoken a number of times and this will be the second time that Mr Rutte has visited the Prime Minister at Downing Street," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said on Thursday.

"You can expect the Prime Minister to raise how we can ensure all allies meet their stated pledges in support of our collective defence, to keep people safe," the spokesman later added.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Rutte said: "The expectation is that on the European side of Nato and the Canadian side of Nato, if we think that we can keep ourselves safe sticking with the 2%, forget it.

"Yes, the next three to five years, but then we are in great difficulty.

"And the US rightly expects us to spend much more to defend ourselves with their help, but also to equalise, which is only fair with what the US is spending on defence."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Six water companies have been banned from paying bonuses to senior bosses, under new rules that come into force on Friday.

Six water companies including Thames Water banned from paying bonuses to bosses

Israeli and U.S.-backed group paused food deliveries at its three distribution sites in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday,

British Palestinians urge UK to sanction Israel over Gaza crisis as families starve under blockade

A woman has been charged with the murder of Izabela Zablocka, who disappeared 15 years ago.

Woman charged with murder of Polish woman who disappeared 15 years ago as human remains found

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel has 'activated' local clans of Palestinians in Gaza in the fight against Hamas

A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson giving evidence in her own homicide trial at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria

Australian woman accused of killing three in ‘mushroom murders’ denies measuring out ‘fatal dose’

Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her family in 2007. The latest search of the Algarve has proved fruitless

Madeleine McCann search ends after just three days as investigators seen packing up equipment

"Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday."

Concerns raised over measles risk as families take summer breaks in Europe

Overflowing bins

Birmingham bin strikes could last until Christmas as workers vote to continue action over pay and jobs

Students set up tents and stage a protest, demanding that the school cut investment ties with Israeli companies and those supporting Israel or involved in arms trade

Cambridge University colleges seek injunctions against pro-Palestine activists

Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Teen sentenced to seven years for killing elderly dog walker as girl, 13, who filmed attack avoids jail

“The Russians will be laughing at how unprepared we are.”

Russia is ‘laughing’ at UK military drones ‘built to fail’, warns expert behind Ukraine’s drone war

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned after the Makin review

Bishop and Colman's mustard heir face discipline over safeguarding failings in church sex abuse scandal

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Tom Felton to reprise role of Draco in ‘Harry Potter’ on Broadway

Keisha Buchanan was subjected to an 'oppressive and controlling relationship', prosecutors allege

Footballer in court accused of assaulting Sugababes star and banning her from wearing red lipstick

Chelsey Suzanne Knox

Teaching assistant sent teenage boy topless photos and video of herself in shower

Police at the scene where a teenage pedestrian died in the 'hit and run' crash

Man arrested after boy, 16, dies in 'hit-and-run' that left e-bike rider, 18, fighting for his life

Latest News

See more Latest News

(Left to right) Chelsea forward Lauren James, Brighton & Hove Albion's Michelle Agyemang, and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze

Lauren James and Michelle Agyemang named in England’s Euro 2025 squad

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a previous meeting at the British embassy.

Keir Starmer will meet head of NATO next week after proposed defence spending hike

38-year-old Greg Monks from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Scottish man dies after 'jumping over wall' to 'steep drop' on stag-do leading to week long search
Michael Hyde, 53, from Grays in Essex, was active on online chat forums where users shared indecent images and video of children

Sex offender who was 'high ranking' moderator of online paedophile ring that livestreamed child sexual abuse jailed
Britons will be able to use e-gates at Faro airport

Portugal opens e-gates to UK tourists after Keir Starmer's EU deal slashes post-Brexit border delays
Kulsuma Akter

Youtuber admits stabbing wife to death as she pushed baby in pram in street - but denies murder
Retired police dogs campaigning outside the Houses of Parliament with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

Ministers urged to give pensions to retired police dogs

According to reports, police had been given until Friday to search the area, but will likely step down the hunt this evening if nothing is found.

Madeleine McCann cops set 'to call off search after just three days' of scouring prime suspect's 'rat run'
Tommy Robinson (Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court to appear before judge over harassment of two journalists between August 5 and 7 2024

Tommy Robinson denies harassing two journalists

The flight was forced to divert to Memmingen Airport in Bavaria.

Ryanair passengers are 'thrown against the ceiling' with nine injured as extreme turbulence hits flight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla imeets with groundstaff during her visit to Hexham Racecourse.

Queen opens new stand named in her honour at ‘beautiful racecourse’

King Charles III meets Eva Omaghomi of The Kingdom Choir during his visit to South By Southwest London

King Charles meets Harry and Meghan's wedding singers as he attends SXSW London

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan and her husband can seen dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Watch: Meghan and Harry dance in hospital room to induce Lilibet’s birth in never-before-seen video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News