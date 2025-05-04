Exclusive

Labour minister 'right to apologise' for dismissing grooming gangs scandal as 'dog-whistle', Streeting says

4 May 2025, 11:05 | Updated: 4 May 2025, 12:13

Wes Streeting speaks to LBC

By Kit Heren

A Labour minister who dismissed grooming gangs as a "dog whistle" was right to apologise, Wes Streeting has said.

The Health Secretary told LBC's Lewis Goodall that Commons leader Lucy Powell was "mortified" by her comments, made during a radio debate, which appeared to imply that a Reform UK politician was being racist by bringing up the rape and sexual abuse of children.

A major inquiry in 2022 found tens of thousands of child victims had been abused over decades, as well as identifying institutional failings across England and Wales. Many of the abusers were of Pakistani origin.

The seven-year probe made 20 recommendations, as it described child sexual abuse as an "epidemic" across the two nations.

Asked by Lewis if Ms Powell's comments were justified, Mr Streeting said:" No. And Lucy has rightly apologised for what she said...

Read more: Home Secretary promises five grooming gang inquiries will go ahead as she slams 'misinformation'

Read more: Child sex abuse survivors launch legal campaign over authorities who 'failed to tackle grooming gang epidemic'

Reform UK's Alex Wilson AM defends party's plan to block Net Zero

"She is mortified if people think that what she was saying was in any way delegitimising the experiences of victims and what they've been through. And she's issued a genuine apology.

"I was in touch with Lucy last night. I know how bad she feels about it and all I'd say is, you know, I'm not going to defend Lucy's comments. She wouldn't defend them either."

He added: "I have been in those debate formats before and there are times, because we're all human, where after the event, we think, 'I wish I hadn't said that', or 'that came across completely the opposite of what I intended'.

"So I just say, you know, we all make mistakes. It's right that she's apologised."

Lucy Powell
Lucy Powell. Picture: Getty

The grooming gangs scandal has been known about for over a decade, but was brought back into the mainstream earlier this year when Elon Musk turned his attention to the issue.

The recent row began when Ms Powell was asked by Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie on the radio if she had seen a recent documentary on the issue.

She said in response: "Oh we want to blow that little trumpet now do we", adding: "Let's get that dog whistle out shall we".

Her comments sparked outrage, with many criticising her for minimising child sexual abuse.

Wes Streeting
Wes Streeting. Picture: Getty

Apologising for her comments later on social media, Ms Powell said: "I would like to clarify that I regard issues of child exploitation & grooming with the utmost seriousness.

"I’m sorry if this was unclear. I was challenging the political point scoring around it, not the issue itself.

"As a constituency MP I’ve dealt with horrendous cases. This Gvt is acting to get to the truth, and deliver justice."

Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie asked Powell if she had seen a recent Channel 4 documentary on grooming gangs.

Powell responded "oh, we want to blow that little trumpet now do we" and "let's get that dog whistle out shall we".

The government has promised five local inquiries into grooming gangs.

