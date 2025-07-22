Suella Braverman ‘unaware’ of violence at 'peaceful' Epping anti-migrant protests - despite six arrests

22 July 2025, 09:54 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 10:04

Suella Braverman ‘unaware’ of violence at Epping protests - despite clashes leaving eight officers injured and six arrests
Suella Braverman ‘unaware’ of violence at Epping protests - despite clashes leaving eight officers injured and six arrests. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Suella Braverman has insisted anti-migrant protests outside an alleged migrant hotel in Essex have been largely "peaceful" - despite police clashes leading to six arrests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eight officers were injured when hundreds of anti-migrant protesters clashed with police outside the hotel in Epping, Essex, with members of the crowd seen to light flares and hurl objects.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the former Home Secretary insisted the "protest has been peaceful", adding: "It is not far-Right to want to protect your daughters from illegal migrants who are rapists".

Ms Braverman insisted she "wasn't aware" of violence at the protests when pushed by Nick on why police officers had sustained injuries and arrests had been made.

"What I've seen is that it has largely been peaceful. What I saw was images of families parading and a very strong sense of frustration and fear."

Locals gathered outside the Bell Hotel in Epping over the weekend - some holding signs saying “deport foreign criminals”, "stop the boats" and “defend our girls”.

Read more: Government borrowing soars to second-highest level on record

Read more: People smugglers face having assets frozen and being banned from UK in 'world's first sanctions regime'

Suella Braverman joins Nick Ferrari

"People were saying that they're not far right to be peacefully protesting. And I agree with them on that," she continued.

Adding: "They are not. It is not far right to want to protect your daughters from illegal migrants who are rapists."

Essex Police announced that a total of six people were arrested and taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Four individuals were arrested at the scene on Sunday on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with offences that took place during last Thursday's protest.

Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. There have been a number of demonstrations outside the hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers.
Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. There have been a number of demonstrations outside the hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy

A fifth person was arrested after an unmarked police vehicle was damaged.Police said there were "angry and violent scenes" as a number of protesters shouted abuse at a woman who walked through the crowds.

Officers escorted the woman through the scene.

"You are aware that there have been flares fired at the hotel and at police officers?" posed Nick.

"I wasn't aware of that," the former Home Secretary insisted.

"If there has been any breach of the law, then the police must act. That is unacceptable, whoever's doing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead on the Tube in 2005.

'Nothing can erase the pain': Vigil held for man shot dead by police in Tube station twenty years ago

Team Europe Captain Luke Donald, alongside Rory McIlroy, lifting the Ryder Cup Trophy in 2023

Ryder Cup to return to Spain in 2031

Kulsuma Akter was stabbed to death by her husband Habibur Masum

Husband jailed for 28 years after 'brutally' stabbing wife as she pushed their baby in pram

The group was proscribed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on July 5, following the vandalism of two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton by a pair of Palestine Action members.

Hundreds of Palestine Action supporters plan mass sit-in in London despite terror ban

Getting shirty: Marc Cucurella for Chelsea and Erling Haaland for Manchester City

Premier League 2025/26 home kits ranked best to worst

Bus driver arrested after collision with aqueduct

Bus driver arrested after double decker crashes into bridge in Manchester injuring 15

Paul Weller performes

Paul Weller: 'I was attacked by lion' belonging to family friend

Liz Kendall arrives in Downing Street

What the government is doing to boost pensions

The $115 million aircraft, regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a month due to technical issues.

Stranded British F-35 fighter jet finally leaves Indian airport after five-week ordeal

Exclusive
Injured Palestinians are transported to hospitals after Israeli forces open fire on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the Zikim area, on July 20

Israel could face further sanctions, Lammy warns - as he insists UK ‘not complicit in what we’re seeing’ in Gaza

A white woman with blonde hair

Body found in lake confirmed as missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth

The closed Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Port, Dorset.

Bibby Stockholm asylum seeker tells girl 'I've never been this close to a white woman' before sexually assaulting her

UK insurer LV=, known as Liverpool Victoria, letter to members for voting on proposed £530 million take over by US private equity group Bain Capital.

Insurers told to improve claims handling or face penalties after 'concerning' evidence of poor practices

Plans for the Sizewell C nuclear power plant

Sizewell C nuclear power plant construction given go-ahead at cost of £38bn

New Astronomer CEO breaks silence following 'kiss cam' moment which triggered resignation.

New Astronomer CEO breaks silence after 'unusual and surreal' 'kiss cam' moment

Man, 18, charged with murdering 63-year-old Billy McNicholl in Ipswich

Man, 18, charged with murder over death of 63-year-old man in Ipswich

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year

'It's blood leaking from the suitcase': 999 call after man dumped couples remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge
The Championships - Wimbledon 2007 Day Four

Wimbledon to almost triple in size after legal challenge thrown out by High Court

Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024.

Patients 'may not be safe' during upcoming doctors’ strike, BMA warns

Nicole Sherzinger has opened up about Liam Payne

Nicole Sherzinger opens up about working with late One Direction star Liam Payne before his death
Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Ibiza Rocks pauses events after two Brits die at venue

Bryan Mbeumo joins Manchester United in a fee worth £71m.

Manchester United confirm signing of Bryan Mbeumo in £71m transfer

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week.

Cost of policing anti-migrant protests outside Epping hotel hits £100,000

The roof of the bus was torn off in the crash

15 hospitalised after double decker bus crashes into bridge in Manchester

Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday.

England legend Paul Gascoigne leaves hospital and 'doing well' at home after being rushed to intensive care unit
Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Cosby Show icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies aged 54 after 'accidental drowning'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince has been pictured smiling sweetly in the new photo

New photo released for Prince George’s 12th birthday

Harry and Will have been at odds since the Duke of Sussex quit the Royal Family

Cousin of Prince William and Harry 'found dead near firearm' at family home aged 20

Elizabeth II wearing an Evening Gown, Norman Hartnell, 1956, one of the items on display at the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition at the The King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace

Largest ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion to go on show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News