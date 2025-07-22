Suella Braverman ‘unaware’ of violence at 'peaceful' Epping anti-migrant protests - despite six arrests

By Danielle de Wolfe

Suella Braverman has insisted anti-migrant protests outside an alleged migrant hotel in Essex have been largely "peaceful" - despite police clashes leading to six arrests.

Eight officers were injured when hundreds of anti-migrant protesters clashed with police outside the hotel in Epping, Essex, with members of the crowd seen to light flares and hurl objects.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the former Home Secretary insisted the "protest has been peaceful", adding: "It is not far-Right to want to protect your daughters from illegal migrants who are rapists".

Ms Braverman insisted she "wasn't aware" of violence at the protests when pushed by Nick on why police officers had sustained injuries and arrests had been made.

"What I've seen is that it has largely been peaceful. What I saw was images of families parading and a very strong sense of frustration and fear."

Locals gathered outside the Bell Hotel in Epping over the weekend - some holding signs saying “deport foreign criminals”, "stop the boats" and “defend our girls”.

"People were saying that they're not far right to be peacefully protesting. And I agree with them on that," she continued.

Adding: "They are not. It is not far right to want to protect your daughters from illegal migrants who are rapists."

Essex Police announced that a total of six people were arrested and taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Four individuals were arrested at the scene on Sunday on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with offences that took place during last Thursday's protest.

Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. There have been a number of demonstrations outside the hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy

A fifth person was arrested after an unmarked police vehicle was damaged.Police said there were "angry and violent scenes" as a number of protesters shouted abuse at a woman who walked through the crowds.

Officers escorted the woman through the scene.

"You are aware that there have been flares fired at the hotel and at police officers?" posed Nick.

"I wasn't aware of that," the former Home Secretary insisted.

"If there has been any breach of the law, then the police must act. That is unacceptable, whoever's doing."