Exclusive

Teacher opens up about being 'mocked and stalked' online after being injured breaking up fight between students

27 June 2025, 06:54

A teacher has exclusively told LBC that she and her colleagues are facing a continual rise in the number of violent incidents and physical assaults by students.
A teacher has exclusively told LBC that she and her colleagues are facing a continual rise in the number of violent incidents and physical assaults by students. Picture: Alamy
George Icke

By George Icke

A teacher has told LBC how she was injured trying to stop a fight between students and "mocked" online after pupils found her private social media accounts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate, a teacher from the East Midlands, described how she was forced to intervene when a fight broke out between two male students in her classroom.

While Kate has undergone restraint training, which she says in itself is "shocking", she was hurt while restraining the two males and injured her back.

She said: "Leadership didn’t support me. Nothing happened to those boys. I was told, ‘Well, you’ve still got two more lessons today,’ even though I was in pain.

"When I took a couple of days off, the response was, ‘You should be coming back now, you’ll be fine.’ No one acknowledged the trauma, the fear, the mental toll.”

Read more: ‘I’m not sure I can balance the books’: Headteacher speaks out over funding struggles that have left staff ‘demoralised’

Read more: Supermarket puts school uniform online and parents can save 25%

The chilling reality of knives in UK schools | LBC exclusive

However, it’s not just physical abuse teachers are being subjected to - they’re now being targeted online.

Kate said: “At another school, a student managed to access my private social media and launched a hate campaign against me on TikTok.

"They took my personal photos, made videos, and spread them across the year group. I never saw the videos. The leadership told me what had happened, who it was, and removed that student from my class.

“But the damage was done. Every time I walked into a classroom, I could feel the judgement.

"The students had turned on me because of what was posted online. I was being watched, mocked, and stalked. It made doing my job unbearable.”

Figures shared with LBC by Save My Exams showed that the number of suspensions in England for students who assaulted members of staff rose from 9,099 over the 2016/17 and 2017/18 academic years to 19,039 in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 school years - an increase of 109%.

Kate believes the rise in such poor levels of behaviour by students was most noticeable when they returned to the classroom after the pandemic.

She said: “When students came back into a more regimented, structured system - a system they hadn’t experienced properly for over a year - we saw a huge shift. They didn’t want to fit back in.

“There was a lack of respect, a disregard for rules, for personal safety. In my school, which was already quite challenging, we had students taking face masks off and deliberately spitting at staff. There was this sense that the boundary of respect between student and teacher was gone.”

Daniel Kebede, Secretary General at the National Education Union, told LBC: “It absolutely should be staggering for the government to hear such terrifying statistics.

"But there is a human story behind each statistic, and the fact of the matter is, assaults against staff are becoming increasingly commonplace in our schools. The government need to get their fingers out of their ears and recognise the scale of the crisis.”

The Department for Education said: “Nobody should face violence or abuse in the workplace, including our incredible school staff who are vital to improving life chances for all children.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we are committed to turning the tide on poor behaviour, breaking down barriers to opportunity and ensuring every child can achieve and thrive.

“Our new regional improvement teams will work with schools to spread the highest standards of behaviour across our classrooms, and we are committed to providing access to a specialist mental health professional in every school.

"But we know there is more to do and are looking closely at how we can go further to support teachers and drive high and rising school standards for all our children.”

TikTok did not respond to LBC’s request for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Busy Euston railway station in London.

Commuters face travel chaos as string of journeys to Euston cancelled or delayed

A view of a Post Office sign in central London as hundreds of former post office operators who were victims of the Horizon IT scandal are set to be paid up to 5000 pounds in compensation after their names and addresses were accidentally leaked.

Seven suspects linked to Horizon Post Office scandal identified by police

Some parents are working extra hours or selling possessions to fund school trips,

Parents ‘working extra hours and selling possessions' to pay for school trips

Jeremy Doku #11 and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Pep Guardiola hails Man City after impressive win over Juventus

US founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos

Celebrities descend on Venice for Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding to Lauren Sanchez

Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square

Brad Pitt's LA home broken into by burglars who 'scaled fence and smashed windows'

Emergency personnel after an explosion in a bar in San Pedro del Pinatar

Brit, 56, among two killed in gas explosion at Spanish bar as 15 others injured

Close-up of bacterial inoculation of Salmonella culture in a petri dish

Salmonella warning as infections hit highest level in a decade

Romano Floriani Mussolini has played for Lazio and others teams' youth squads since the age of 13

Mussolini’s great-grandson signs for Lazio

Anna Wintour at The 78th Annual Tony Awards

Media giant Anna Wintour stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief after 37 years

Brian Wilson of the rock and roll band "The Beach Boys" poses for a portrait in 1968 in Los Angeles, California.

Brian Wilson's cause of death revealed after legendary Beach Boys co-founder died aged 82

A protester(R) dressed in a mock Holocaust outfit joins Pro-Palestinian supporters as they gather near Trafalgar Square to protest in support of ‘Palestine Action’.

Two-tier policing row erupts after pro-Palestine protester dresses as Holocaust victim

English sterling money on a laptop keyboard.

Households will continue to face ‘bleak’ living standards for remainder of 2020s in ‘worst decade since 1950s, report says
Ben Starr has been jailed for two years for killing his brother during a drunken fight

Man jailed for killing brother with single punch in drunken fight at motocross

Harding (left) and Kharouti (right) were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and transport drugs in the Old Bailey

Drug lord who made £2.5 million a month and plotted rival’s murder from Dubai is given 32 years in prison

Passengers might soon be able to bring a cabin bag onto flights operated by EU airlines for free under new rules.

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

Latest News

See more Latest News

Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom

Church of England praying for peace but preparing for war

For Women Scotland say many organisations are not abiding by the Supreme Court ruling.

Police Scotland accused of 'bizarre' transgender body search rules

Millions of phones will sound the alarm and all UK numbers will be sent the message

Millions of phones to sound emergency alarm in government test

Call the Midwife first launched in 2012 and has been a sensation with viewers ever since

Update over future of Call the Midwife after reports it has been cancelled

Undated file photo of an obese man in London.

Fears over weight-loss jabs linked to ten deaths and hundreds of cases of life-threatening illness
The Pentagon has released videos of bunker busters that were used to strike Iran's nuclear sites

Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'
London’s population is projected to reach 10 million within the next decade, in part due to international migrants coming to the capital.

London population on course for 10m - as international migration brings boom to Tower Hamlets
Reanne Coulson, 34, from Coventry was last seen on May 21 after she visited a food bank at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police believe missing woman dead as woods searched and third arrest made

Leading British institutions have been forced to scrap research projects as Donald Trump ramps up his battle on universities.

Top UK universities forced to cancel projects as Trump pulls funding in ‘assault on science’
Kim Jong Un and his family watch a man go down one of the slides at the resort

Wish you were Korea...? Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s glitzy new beach resort in bid to woo tourists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III speaks to Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace,

Kate Winslet becomes latest celeb to join King's star-studded charity

The Prince of Wales speaks at 'Investing for Impact' at the Guildhall

Prince William urges ‘courage’ ahead of world leaders meeting at Cop30

The image was posted to instagram to celebrate The Prince of Wales' 43rd birthday

Animal rights group brands William and Kate 'staggeringly out of touch' after welcoming new puppies

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News