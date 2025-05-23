Exclusive

'Total disgrace': Politicians call for rethink on Kneecap festival gig after member charged with terror offence

23 May 2025, 06:01

members of Kneecap, Liam Og O Hannaigh (Mo Chara), JJ O'Dochartaigh (aDJ Provai) and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) attending the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Gig organisers are under fresh pressure to drop a controversial band from performing to thousands in London - after one of their members was charged with a terror offence.

Politicians questioned whether Irish-based band Kneecap should be allowed to play a concert in south London tonight.

They are due to headline the Wide Awake festival in Brockwell Park – after an impromptu gig at the 100 Club on Oxford Street last night which the group claimed sold out in 90 seconds.

They’re also expected to play the O2’s Islington Academy in July.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday that Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, 27, had been charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of a proscribed organisation, Hezbollah, at a London gig last year.

Kneecap arriving at the 27th British Independent Film Awards. Picture: Alamy

He is due to appear to Westminster Magistrates Court on 18th June.

But the festival’s organisers are facing pressure to rethink Kneecap's appearance following the latest developments.

Sources close to the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said she had been “concerned” by some of the band’s public comments.

They referred to what she had said previously about the band, where she admitted it was a “matter for the organisers” but that she hoped those involved in the events “take some responsibility” and “look very seriously” at it.

The Home Secretary previously said: “That’s a matter for the organisers.

“What they’re reported to have said is a total disgrace.

“It’s dangerous and irresponsible to say these sorts of things, and I hope that everybody involved – not just the band – but also those involved surrounding them and those involved in events, also take some responsibility on this and looks very seriously at the consequences of these kinds of remarks, not just what’s been said.”

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC’s Nick Ferrari the festival should reassess the headliners.

He said: “It’s completely inappropriate. The organisers have got to change course.

“It’s completely outrageous that this goes ahead, and I call on the organisers to stop it immediately.”

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp had already asked Lambeth Council to revoke permission for the Wide Awake festival.

He told LBC: “It is disgraceful that a group like Kneecap are being platformed at a publicly-promoted event in the heart of London.

"I have written to the Labour-run Lambeth Council demanding they revoke permission unless Kneecap are removed from the lineup."

In a statement posted on their social media yesterday, Kneecap said they denied the offence and vowed to defend themselves.

They added: “This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction.”

The band accused the government of being on the wrong side of history over the Israel-Gaza conflict and stated that “the British establishment is focused on us” at a time where many could die of starvation.

Hezbollah and Hamas are banned terrorist organisations in the UK and face strict conditions on supporting them.

LBC has reached out to Kneecap, Lambeth Council, the 100 Club and to the Wide Awake festival for a response.

