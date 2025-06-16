'Desperately frightened' NHS worker describes being trapped in Tehran while on a family visit with his mother

16 June 2025, 14:20 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 14:44

Richard Oladi, who works in NHS primary care alongside his mother, is currently stuck in Tehran.
Richard Oladi, who works in NHS primary care alongside his mother, is currently stuck in Tehran. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

An NHS worker has told how he is "trapped" in Iran with no "support" from the British Embassy as the fighting between Israel and Iran intensifies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Oladi, from Purley, Surrey, works in NHS primary care alongside his mother.

Richard Oladi said that he and his mother are trapped in Iran's capital of Tehran after travelling to the city last week to visit family - a trip they regularly take.

He also previously worked in Iran as an expat at a Danish company for ten years.

Mr Oladi, from Purley, Surrey, described Iran as usually "a very peaceful and safe country" but now "things have [taken] a steep turn for the worse" after Israel targeted Iran with missile strikes last Friday, hitting some senior government officials in the country.

Israel argues that its assault on Iran's top military leaders, uranium enrichment sites and nuclear scientists was necessary to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran has always insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful, and the US and others have assessed that Tehran has not pursued a nuclear weapon since 2003.

Mr Oladi said the escalating tension has led to "the city almost being in Iockdown."

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, he said: "We've had our main water cut off since 6pm yesterday. Internet and phone signal is becoming quite scarce, and we are very nervous," he told LBC.

Read more: US aircraft carrier heads west as Israel and Iran exchange strikes for fourth day as fighting intensifies

Read more: Israel-Iran LIVE: At least five dead and 287 injured in latest strikes on Tel Aviv as fighting enters its fourth day

Richard Oladi and his mother - British nationals trapped in Tehran.
Richard Oladi and his mother - British nationals trapped in Tehran. Picture: LBC

The NHS worker, who used to work in Iran for a Danish company, added: "There's a huge exodus of people in northern Tehran, leaving the city, travelling out to the north of the Caspian Sea.

"We're staying put in our apartment here in Tehran, but incredibly frightened about what's coming and if Israel will target the general population and high rise buildings."

He claims he and his mother have received "very limited support or any advice" from the British Embassy in Tehran.

"There are no imminent plans to evacuate British nationals from here in Tehran," he told LBC, adding that attempts to call the out of hours number for the embassy leads to a helpline which asks the caller to "register online for updates".

More than 220 Iranians have been killed and 1,200 injured since Friday.

Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel's sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure, which have killed at least 224 people in the country since Friday.

Israel said so far 24 people have been killed and more than 500 injured as Iran launched more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones.

In response, the Israeli military said fighter jets had struck 10 command centres in Tehran belonging to Iran's Quds Force, an elite arm of its Revolutionary Guard that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran.

Richard Oladi and his mother - British nationals trapped in Tehran.
Richard Oladi and his mother - British nationals trapped in Tehran. Picture: LBC

Mr Oladi told LBC he and his mother have also received no information regarding evacuation flights.

"Our flights have been cancelled, which were scheduled for tomorrow, and we are desperately trying to find a way to get ourselves out of danger - looking at options like taking a train or a coach to the Turkish border in a van or to the Armenian border."

However, Mr Oladi said he and his mother are "obviously very anxious about making a long journey at a time when we're in the hours of darkness, where Iran is under attack every night - [it's] very frightening times."

Caller Som has a warning from history as Israel and Iran conflict escalates

He described the "eerie" atmosphere on the streets of Tehran on the day after Israel launched missiles at Tehran.

There was "lots of damage to the top floor of big residential buildings near where we live."

Mr Oladi told LBC he hoped the conflict would "blow over in a few days".

Instead, he says tensions have "rapidly declined" - with explosions heard nearby and damage to northern Tehran's water system.

"We had a mad scramble to try and get hold of bottled water, which was really difficult," adding that the street lighting was turned off so it was completely dark outside.

"Every supermarket had shut their doors and were refusing to sell the few supplies they had," Mr Oladi told LBC.

He described feeling "really frightened" with the escalating tensions.

There are also "huge queues on the motorways out of Tehran", he added.

Mr Oladi said: "We're pretty much trapped in our homes at the moment."

Flames rise from an oil storage facility after it appeared to have been struck by an Israeli missile in Tehran, Iran, early Sunday, June 15, 2025.
Flames rise from an oil storage facility after it appeared to have been struck by an Israeli missile in Tehran, Iran, early Sunday, June 15, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has issued a warning to Iran, saying the country will experience 'the full strength' of the American military if it attacks the US.

It comes amid reports he vetoed Israel's plans to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader.

The USS Nimitz had a planned port call in Vietnam later this week, but this has been called off as the conflict escalates.

Tracking websites show the vessel moving west along with its strike group - with reports citing an ‘an emergent operational requirement.’

Iran rained down missiles on Israel early this morning, triggering air raid sirens across the country.

At least eight Israelis were killed and dozens more inured when missiles made it through Israel’s defences and hit Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Today, one Iranian missile fell near the American consulate in Tel Aviv, and its fallout caused minor damage, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said on X.

There were no injuries to American personnel.

A crane retrieves part of the fuselage of the Air India Boeing 787 on June 14, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India.

Big Freeze

