'Regulation without enforcement falls flat': UK disposable vape ban already failing

3 June 2025, 09:00

Disposable Vape Ban Flouted: Why Regulation Without Enforcement Falls Flat
Disposable Vape Ban Flouted: Why Regulation Without Enforcement Falls Flat. Picture: LBC
George Icke

By George Icke

Just two days after a nationwide ban on disposable vapes came into effect, the streets of Nottingham are telling a different story.

Despite clear government legislation, these environmentally damaging and youth-targeted products remain easily accessible—sometimes brazenly displayed on shop counters, as an LBC investigation has revealed.

Scott Butler from campaign group Material Focus told LBC that enforcement is the Achilles' heel of this policy. “We’re at day two,” he noted, “and many of the new models look nearly identical to the banned ones. Packaging, product names—even model numbers—are being reused. It’s difficult to distinguish legal from illegal at a glance.”

Mr Butler, whose organisation provides the data behind much of the UK's public understanding of vape waste, stressed that their role isn’t to campaign for bans, but to inform and ensure regulations are upheld. “Do we wish disposable vapes were never invented? Definitely,” he admitted. “But the focus now is on making sure current laws are followed—and they aren’t.”

LBC investigates: illegal vapes

LBC’s undercover report found banned vapes sold openly in all five shops visited, including a specialist vape store. In some cases, even devices that were illegal prior to the latest legislation were still being sold.

Scott Butler said: “I’m not surprised by what you found, It’s a challenge trading standards face every day just like they do with illicit cigarettes. The market is lucrative, margins are high, and the financial incentive to break the rules is strong.”

But aside from the legislation change, Mr Butler told LBC that there are other concerns with the sale of the devices: “Retailers are legally required to offer take-back schemes for used vapes. Too few are doing it. The result? Lithium batteries and hazardous plastics being dumped in general waste.”

As the new Tobacco and Vaping Bill moves through Parliament, there is hope it will introduce tougher controls on packaging, flavourings, and marketing—especially those designed to appeal to young people. Mr Butler believes this upcoming legislation, along with a dedicated waste category for vapes in electrical recycling regulations, could offer longer-term impact. “These changes will let us isolate vape data, track producer behaviour, and set collection targets.”

For small shops, Scott Butler acknowledges, change isn’t easy. “But,” he says, “these businesses have profited without paying for the environmental damage. Selling vapes comes with consequences and obligations. They need to be taken seriously.”

Nottingham City Council said: “Retailers have a legal duty to comply with the law, and Trading Standards will respond to any reports of illegal vape sales. Any reports we receive will be followed up with investigations and enforcement where necessary to ensure compliance. This may include the seizure of illegal products and potentially prosecution. We encourage anyone with information about the sale of illegal vapes to report it to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133, which works in partnership with Trading Standards.”

Royals

