Exclusive

Sole survivor of 1992 plane crash tells of 'fight or flight' response after British national survives Air India disaster

14 June 2025, 13:46 | Updated: 14 June 2025, 13:50

Annette Herfkens was the sole survivor of a crash in 1992
Annette Herfkens was the sole survivor of a crash in 1992. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

The sole survivor of a Vietnam Airlines crash that killed 30 people in 1992 has explained how she went into fight or flight mode in order to survive in the jungle for eight days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Annette Herfkens and her fiance were passengers on small plane flying to Vietnam for a romantic getaway, when about 50 minutes into the flight the plane dropped suddenly twice, before crashing into the Vietnamese jungle.

Ms Herfkens told LBC's Matt Frei how she remembers waking up following the crash to see her fiance dead, still strapped into his seat, with "a sweet smile on his face".

She described the scene as "chaos" with "dead people everywhere". While some other passengers survived the initial crash, they soon died, leaving her the sole survivor.

Asked whether she knew what was happening when the plane started to crash, she explained: "There is no time. There's no time to see your life in front of you or to even think, to even realise. And so there is no scary thoughts last minute."

Read more: Royals honour India plane crash victims with black armbands at King's birthday Trooping the Colour

Read more: Female passenger 'still shivering' after missing Air India flight by 'just 10 minutes' due to traffic

Ms Herfkens suffered a number of broken bones and a collapsed lung, but managed to drag herself out of the plane, into the Vietnamese jungle, where she survived for eight days before she was rescued.

She told LBC: "You just do what your instinct tells you."

"I focused on the beauty of the jungle, not on dead people. I made steps in order to survive. I collected rain water. I congratulated myself when I actually took a sip and that's apparently what survivors do," she said.

She stayed next to a man with a watch for a while after the crash, but he started smelling "so terribly" and maggots started coming out of his eyes.

She explained: "Then I crawled away from him and I settled at a different spot where I thought that rescuers could see me. And that's when I figured out my plan to collect rainwater.

"I got the insulation material from the aeroplane and I made little bowls and waited for it to rain. And then I would suck a little bowl every two hours because you just get very, very, very, very thirsty."

While some would consider her lucky for survivng the crash, she explained that she had accepted death.

She said: "I lost my fiance, I lost my future. We were 13 years together. So I felt also I had this most beautiful near death experience in the jungle which I describe in my book too.

"And I know when the rescuers came, at first I didn't want to leave. I was really happily dying and it was beautiful.

"I became part of the jungle most beautiful experience and I didn't want to leave. I did not want to go back to life, not just without him, but dying was so beautiful."

Ms Herfkens has expressed her wish for the sole survivor of an Air India crash to not be "hunted down" by the press, as he has just lost his brother.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh was in seat 11A on the London-bound Boeing 787 flight when it crashed shortly after take off in Ahmedabad, western India on June 12.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was visited by Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, in hospital in Ahmedabad
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was visited by Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, in hospital in Ahmedabad. Picture: NARENDRA MODI YOUTUBE CHANNEL/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

She said: "He just lost his brother. And that's for him the most important thing, not the fact that he's a member of the sole survivor club.

"But thank God he's the same age and I was. He's a full grown man and he will be able to integrate it of course in his life."

She continued: "For him, it doesn't matter how his brother died, whether it was an air accident or a car crash. For everyone else, it's spectacular, but for him, he lost his brother, his parents lost his brother, and that is going to be his focus."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, yesterday onboard the RNLI Ramsgate Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel.

More than 900 people cross Channel in small boats on Friday

Aftermath of attacks in Israel and Iran

LIVE: Israel says 'Tehran will burn' if strikes continue - as Iran warns UK and US against helping stop missiles

An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport

UK investigators arrive in India as tributes pour in for plane crash victims

Iranian missile hits near Israeli Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv

Iran threatens strikes on US, UK and France bases in region if they prevent attacks on Israel

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his shot on the 3rd fairway during the second round of the 125th U.S. Open Golf Championship

Rory McIlroy narrowly survives cut at US Open

Due to the conflict between Israel and Iran, there are fears that petrol prices will rise again.

Higher petrol prices could hit in weeks amid soaring global oil prices

Emergency workers walk amid buildings that were damaged after an overnight strike on June 14, 2025 in Ramat Gan, Israel

Three dead and dozens injured after Iran fires retaliatory missiles at Israel

Exclusive
Denis Kopanev, 33, from London, was due to meet his friend Diego in São Paulo on Tuesday but vanished from his Airbnb

‘There’s something very odd about it’: Friends of British tourist missing in Brazil say he was ‘in good spirits’ as they fear he’s been kidnapped
A large police presence met protesters in Portadown town center this evening after a leaflet was shared on social media calling all residents of the Co.Armagh town to march on the homes of so-called Migrant gangs

Petrol bombs thrown at police during fifth night of Northern Ireland disorder

Turin, Italy. 2nd Feb, 2025. The FIFA Club World Cup trophy made by Tiffany on display at half time of the Serie A match at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

2025 Fifa World Club Cup: How to watch as US tournament begins

A poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children in the UK suggests around one in six (17%) parents rated the toilets at their child’s school as unclean.

'Like a horror movie': One in 10 parents say children avoid school over 'filthy' toilets

On Saturday evening, the annual silent walk will take place in west London to mark eight years since the blaze, followed by the reading of the names of the 72 dead, and speeches by campaigners.

Grenfell community gathers for final anniversary before tower demolition begins

Lord Victor Adebowale, chair of the NHS Confederation, who has slammed racial inequalities in the health service.

‘Black service, not NHS service’: Health leader condemns racial inequalities that failed mother

Kylie Minogue has cancelled a string of upcoming shows.

Kylie Minogue cancels string of upcoming shows as pop icon shares health update

Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber (left) and Dr Sanjoy Kumar, the father of Grace O'Malley Kumar during a memorial walk to lay flowers in Nottingham, to mark the second anniversary of their murders.

'Cover-ups' and 'mistruths' surrounding care of Nottingham attack killer, Barnaby Webber's mother claims

David Beckham has been awarded a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours.

David Beckham receives knighthood as Strictly hosts and Luke Littler made MBEs in King's Birthday Honours

Latest News

See more Latest News

A protest against proposals for a new Chinese embassy will take place from 2pm at Royal Mint Court, near the capital’s financial district, while pro-Palestinian demonstrators are expected to gather in Parliament Square at the same time.

Demonstrators set to gather for multiple protests against Chinese Embassy and Gaza conflict in London on Saturday
he Prime Minister has said he has “grave concerns” about Iran’s nuclear programme as he backed Israel ’s right to self defence.

Keir Starmer voices 'grave concerns' over Iran’s nuclear programme in call with Donald Trump
Rapper O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, will be represented by a team that includes Gareth Peirce, solicitor for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his fight against US extradition, and Rosalind Comyn.

'We are ready for this fight': Kneecap’s legal team for court battle to include Julian Assange lawyer
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Iranian missiles hospitalise scores of Israelis as Tel Aviv bombarded by waves of retaliatory strikes
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, visit to the University College London Hospital (UCLH).

NHS to slash waiting lists by sending patients straight to GPs for treatment

Lottie Tomlinson has shared her experience of grief with LBC in hopes to encourage others to open up and seek support.

‘My grief has been a long journey of healing’ - Louis Tomlinson’s sister shares heartbreaking experience with LBC
Former GB News presenter Laurence Fox at Woolwich Crown Court in London.

Laurence Fox faces trial in 2026 accused of encouraging Ulez camera destruction

The Prime Minister has said he has “grave concerns” about Iran’s nuclear programme as he backed Israel ’s right to self defence

Starmer urges restraint as Israel strikes Iran again in escalating Middle East crisis

CCTV footage shows the man sitting on the chair, which immediately bends back into the wall.

Tourist damages crystal-covered 'Van Gogh' chair in Verona museum after climbing on it for photo
Maurizio Cattelan: “America” a solid gold toilet installed on the fourth floor of the Guggenheim museum in New York City. United States of America.

Two men who stole £4.75 million gold toilet from house where Churchill was born jailed for more than six years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III salutes next to Britain's Queen Camilla as they arrive to Horse Guards Parade for the King's Birthday Parade, "Trooping the Colour".

Royals honour India plane crash victims with black armbands at King's birthday Trooping the Colour
Charles, Colonel in Chief of the Coldstream Guards, inspects the regiment during a ceremony to present new Colours to the 1st and 2nd Battalion. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

King presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle

David Beckham, King Charles III, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Charles joined by David Beckham and Meryl Streep to celebrate award winners

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News