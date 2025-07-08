Exclusive

Chancellor will look at wealth tax 'very carefully' ahead of budget

8 July 2025, 00:01

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will look at a wealth tax "very carefully" ahead of the budget. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark and Roxanna Wright

Lord Kinnock's son has told LBC that the Chancellor will look at a wealth tax "very carefully" ahead of the budget.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock opened the door to more taxes on the richest citizens - but stressed that it was important to make it work.

He also that the government were already making sure those with the broadest shoulders were paying the most tax.

Mr Kinnock told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that the government welcomed views on tax from his father, or anyone else.

Lord Kinnock, who was Labour leader from 1983 to 1992, told Sky News last weekend that imposing a 2% tax on assets valued above £10 million would bring in up to £11 billion a year.

Yesterday No10 refused repeatedly to rule it out - but said they wouldn't get ahead of a Budget.

But Stephen Kinnock appeared to say it was on the table, telling LBC: "It's a matter for the Chancellor.

"Tax is, of course, something that Chancellor will be looking at very carefully now and going into the budget in October.

"What I would say is that we've already taken steps to ensure that those with the broader shoulders bear the greatest burden. For example, what we've done on non-doms, on capital gains tax, the profits of big energy companies, taxing private jets.

"So we're absolutely guided by two things, fairness, but also ensuring that we grow the economy. And, of course, anybody that has got views on tax is very welcome to submit those views to the Chancellor.

"It's also about the efficiency and effectiveness of the tax collection system. And are we sure that if we do put measures in place around things like a wealth tax, that it would actually collect the tax that it is supposed to collect."

It comes after Lord Kinnock floated the idea of more taxes on the wealthy last weekend.

He told Sky: "It's not going to pay the bills, but that kind of levy does two things.

Read more: 'We're in a mess': Nigel Farage hits back at Lord Kinnock's call for wealth tax

Ran, who owns a small business, has a dire warning for Rachel Reeves

"One is to secure resources, which is very important in revenues.

"But the second thing it does is to say to the country, 'we are the government of equity'.

"This is a country which is very substantially fed up with the fact that whatever happens in the world, whatever happens in the UK, the same interests come out on top unscathed all the time while everybody else is paying more for getting services.

"Now, I think that a gesture or a substantial gesture in the direction of equity fairness would make a big difference."

The Prime Minister's spokesperson insisted they could not write a future budget, but pointed to the Chancellor's previous words where she said we are "not interested" in such taxes.

But the comments sparked a row - with Reform boss Nigel Farage telling LBC it would only increase the number of people fleeing the country.

Nigel Farage has warned millionaires are leaving the country
Nigel Farage has warned millionaires are leaving the country. Picture: Getty

Mr Farage told LBC earlier today on the idea of more taxes on the rich: "Genius... We already have an exodus of tens of thousands of our highest taxpayers. 'Let's get rid of all the rest of them and tax the poor.'

"There is an exodus, and not just of high taxpayers, but an exodus of wealth from this country.

"Britain is suddenly becoming an unattractive place for many to live.

"And the number of people in their 30s that I've met in the last couple of weeks who aren't yet wealthy but are entrepreneurs who want to make money - and they're heading off to Australia, they're heading off to Milan, they're heading off to America.

"We are in a real, real mess. Kinnock could not be more wrong."

The Chancellor has to find £1.25billion for the winter fuel u-turn, and another £2billion to pay for the welfare climbdown last week - after the PM faced defeat in the Commons over cuts to Personal Independence Payments.

She's vowed repeatedly to stick to her fiscal rules of not borrowing for day-to-day spending in a bid to shore up stability in the markets, and politically.

But that has made the idea of tax rises more likely.

You can hear the full interview with Stephen Kinnock from 1pm on LBC.

