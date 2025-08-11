Exclusive

Home Secretary drawing up plans to 'more tightly' define human rights laws to stop criminals using 'loopholes'

11 August 2025, 06:38

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper
The Home Secretary is drawing up plans to change the law to stop international human rights rules from being used as "loopholes" to allow criminals to avoid deportation. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

The Home Secretary is drawing up plans to change the law to stop international human rights rules from being used as "loopholes" to allow criminals to avoid deportation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC understands that Yvette Cooper is looking to narrow down the criteria used by judges, amid fears that the current definition of "exceptional circumstances" is too broad.

She is currently reviewing how certain parts of human rights laws are applied after a string of cases where tribunal judges granted people to stay in the UK for dubious reasons under the pretence of these laws.

Controversial cases included an Albanian criminal who judges said was allowed to stay in the UK partly because it was claimed that his son will not eat foreign chicken nuggets - this was later overturned by higher courts.

It's expected to look at putting a list of so-called "exceptional cases" on the statute book around Article 8 of the Human Rights Act - the right to a family life.

Read More: UK expands 'deport now, appeal later' foreign criminals policy to 15 more countries

Read More: Foreign criminals to be 'deported immediately after being sentenced' to save cash under new proposals

Yvette Cooper
LBC understands that Yvette Cooper is looking to narrow down the criteria used by judges, amid fears that the current definition of "exceptional circumstances" is too broad. Picture: Alamy

It already has notes exceptions in the wording of the law which include: "in the interests of national security, public safety or the economic well-being of the country, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others."

The review is also looking into Article 3, which protects against degrading treatment, or torture, and is expected to try and increase the burden of proof on claimants to be able to show they would face this, and tighten what is defined as inhumane treatment.

Alexander Horne, a visiting professor at Durham University and a barrister at Cornerstone Barristers, told LBC that putting a list of exceptional circumstances within the law would likely cut cases.

He also suggested that judges should look at deportation orders after sentencing criminals too.

He said: "Because Article 8 is what's referred to as a qualified right, and each case is considered on its merits, and people can therefore bring forward their own personal circumstances, there's potentially a degree, too much discretion left to these tribunal judges in Article 8 cases.

Courts of Justice
It's expected to look at putting a list of so-called "exceptional cases" on the statute book around Article 8 of the Human Rights Act - the right to a family life. Picture: Alamy

"And I think if the state takes the view that there are circumstances in which people should automatically be deported in any sort of circumstances, save the most exceptional, they need to spell out pretty clearly and say what those circumstances are that people can avoid deportation.

"It's worth noting, obviously, it's quite a significant interference with your family life. If you go to prison for a year or more.

"If the government came up with a list of criteria which couldn't be over-written, that could cut the numbers."

Another option being discussed is whether to issue fresh guidance to judges to more narrowly define this - but a change in the law is more likely to succeed in reducing the cases.

A final decision is expected in the autumn - with a law change whenever parliamentary time allows.

That means it could be months before any rules come into effect.

According to the House of Commons Library, from 2008 to 2021, there were 21,500 appeals against deportation and 6,000 succeeded.

Of those which are successful, around 11 per cent were granted on human rights grounds, with most involving Article 8 (the right to family life).

Plane
According to the House of Commons Library, from 2008 to 2021, there were 21,500 appeals against deportation and 6,000 succeeded. Picture: Alamy

A government source said: "What we're looking at is how we clarify exceptional circumstances within the law.

"There's different forms in which you use it - what does exceptional circumstances mean to a judge looking at this.

"We're looking at various options. We may have to change the law to do this, to make sure it's being used in the way it was intended."

The recent immigration white paper stated: "Unfortunately, over the years, the system for family migration has become overly complex, developing increasingly around court decisions and case law, including court interpretations of Article 8 of the Human Rights Act (based on Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)).

"An overly high proportion of family-related immigration cases are now decided on the basis that they are “exceptional” to the normal rules, rather than being in line with the rules set down by Parliament, and that undermines control and confidence."

Yvette Cooper told the BBC back in March: "It’s about the application [of human rights law], including of article eight, as the prime minister has said.

"We are reviewing this area to make sure that the immigration and asylum system works effectively in the way that parliament intended it to and make sure that there is a proper sense of control in the system."

One Whitehall source added: "The problem is seen as UK judges, cases are rarely getting referred up to European ones."

Ministers are concerned about the lower-case tribunal judges making decisions in this area, and want to improve the law in this area.

Attorney General Lord Hermer
Attorney General Lord Hermer that there has been a “rise” in the number of decisions reported at First Tier immigration tribunals on the basis of Article 8 that are “capable of suggesting that it is not being applied properly or appropriately”. Picture: Alamy

Attorney General Lord Hermer said back in April that there has been a “rise” in the number of decisions reported at First Tier immigration tribunals on the basis of Article 8 that are “capable of suggesting that it is not being applied properly or appropriately”.

He told Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights: “I want to make clear in all my comments about decisions of any court that I am categorically not criticising judges.

“I think there is real merit in checking that Article 8 is being properly understood and applied, because, as I’ve said, you can have a very, very robust but fair process in asylum and immigration context that is entirely compatible with Article 8.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alicia Kemp, from Redditch, Worcestershire, appeared in Perth Magistrates’ Court via video link from prison on Monday.

British backpacker pleads guilty to fatal e-scooter crash in Australia

Exclusive
LBC

Running from catcallers! LBC joins undercover female police officers in crackdown on people harassing women joggers

Exclusive
LBC

Inside one of Britain's elite knife crime units - tasked with taking blades off the streets of Nottingham

Woman undergoing chemotherapy during medical consultation.

New cancer drug could help patients avoid aggressive treatments and boost chemo efficacy

A police forensic tent at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where four people were stabbed earlier today.

Man, 31, charged with murder of father and son in Southwark

General Election - National Health Service

NHS to hire newly-qualified nurses and midwives before jobs open up in bid to boost workforce

Al-Sharif

Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

People conduct search and rescue operation after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck with its epicenter in the Sindirgi district of Balikesir, Turkiye

Large 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey causing buildings to collapse

New York, United States. 03rd June, 2024. Matt Smith is attending HBO's ''House Of The Dragon'' Season 2 Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York, USA, on June 03, 2024. (Photo by Thenews2/NurPhoto) Credit: NurPhoto SRL/Alamy Live News

Former Dr Who star Matt Smith cast in new Star Wars film alongside Ryan Gosling

Family members of hostages still held captive by Hamas in Gaza marched alongside Jewish organisations and supporters

'National march' for Israeli hostages sees hundreds take to the streets in London

A huge fire has broken out on the iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur's Seat, authorities have said.

Huge fire breaks out on iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur's Seat

The brutal attack on Father Murray took place at St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick

Murder arrest as man found dead in home and priest hit in head with bottle - as police believe incidents 'connected'

London.UK. Ray Brooks in a scene in (C)Woodfall Film Productions/United Artists film, The Knack

Ray Brooks, voice of Mr Benn and star of Coronation Street, EastEnders and Cathy Come Home, dies aged 86

An ankle with an electronic tag (left), Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (top right), a convict on community service (bottom right)

More electronic tags and 'tougher' unpaid work will cut prison overcrowding, Government says

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - 2025 FA Community Shield

Crystal Palace beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield for first time ever

The man, 88, was found

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead at address

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem on August 10, 2025.

Netanyahu defends plan to expand military operation in Gaza after international criticism

The brutal attack took place at St Patrick's Church prior to a Mass service at about 10:10am on Sunday.

Priest in 'serious condition' after being hit with bottle minutes before Mass service

Hiromasa Urakawa has become the second boxer to die from brain injuries sustained at the same event in Tokyo.

Second fatality from same Tokyo boxing event as Hiromasa Urakawa dies from brain injury

Number of jobless benefit claimants aged 50-plus reaches 1.99 million

Number of jobless benefit claimants aged 50-plus reaches almost 2 million

Thetford Town Youth Football Club has paid tribute to the Serrano family which died in a collision in Portugal

Tragedy as British family of four, including twins, die in car crash on holiday in Portugal
Paul Hollywood and his brother Lee.

Paul Hollywood issues desperate plea after brother suffers ‘nasty and unprovoked assault’ while walking his dog
A protester is carried away after being detained for showing support for a proscribed organisation during the demonstration.

Met Police denies using 'excessive force' as 532 people arrested at protest against Palestine Action ban
Liverpool's Mo Salah has it out at UEFA.

'Can you tell us how he died?': Liverpool forward Mo Salah hits out at UEFA tribute to 'Palestinian Pele'
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates winning match point against Olga Danilovic of Serbia

Emma Raducanu claims straight-sets win to reach Cincinnati Open third round

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivering a speech where he announced NHS England will be abolished.

Labour plan to reform NHS plunged into chaos by '£1bn redundancy payoff'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York.

Prince Andrew 'stung' by 'lack of royal status', author of bombshell new book claims

The Princess Royal speaks to guests during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Busier-than-ever Anne praised for her royal soft power ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles will record an audio message that will be broadcast on VJ Day on August 15

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News