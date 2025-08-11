Exclusive

Home Secretary drawing up plans to 'more tightly' define human rights laws to stop criminals using 'loopholes'

The Home Secretary is drawing up plans to change the law to stop international human rights rules from being used as "loopholes" to allow criminals to avoid deportation. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

The Home Secretary is drawing up plans to change the law to stop international human rights rules from being used as "loopholes" to allow criminals to avoid deportation.

LBC understands that Yvette Cooper is looking to narrow down the criteria used by judges, amid fears that the current definition of "exceptional circumstances" is too broad.

She is currently reviewing how certain parts of human rights laws are applied after a string of cases where tribunal judges granted people to stay in the UK for dubious reasons under the pretence of these laws.

Controversial cases included an Albanian criminal who judges said was allowed to stay in the UK partly because it was claimed that his son will not eat foreign chicken nuggets - this was later overturned by higher courts.

It's expected to look at putting a list of so-called "exceptional cases" on the statute book around Article 8 of the Human Rights Act - the right to a family life.

It already has notes exceptions in the wording of the law which include: "in the interests of national security, public safety or the economic well-being of the country, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others."

The review is also looking into Article 3, which protects against degrading treatment, or torture, and is expected to try and increase the burden of proof on claimants to be able to show they would face this, and tighten what is defined as inhumane treatment.

Alexander Horne, a visiting professor at Durham University and a barrister at Cornerstone Barristers, told LBC that putting a list of exceptional circumstances within the law would likely cut cases.

He also suggested that judges should look at deportation orders after sentencing criminals too.

He said: "Because Article 8 is what's referred to as a qualified right, and each case is considered on its merits, and people can therefore bring forward their own personal circumstances, there's potentially a degree, too much discretion left to these tribunal judges in Article 8 cases.

It's expected to look at putting a list of so-called "exceptional cases" on the statute book around Article 8 of the Human Rights Act - the right to a family life. Picture: Alamy

"And I think if the state takes the view that there are circumstances in which people should automatically be deported in any sort of circumstances, save the most exceptional, they need to spell out pretty clearly and say what those circumstances are that people can avoid deportation.

"It's worth noting, obviously, it's quite a significant interference with your family life. If you go to prison for a year or more.

"If the government came up with a list of criteria which couldn't be over-written, that could cut the numbers."

Another option being discussed is whether to issue fresh guidance to judges to more narrowly define this - but a change in the law is more likely to succeed in reducing the cases.

A final decision is expected in the autumn - with a law change whenever parliamentary time allows.

That means it could be months before any rules come into effect.

According to the House of Commons Library, from 2008 to 2021, there were 21,500 appeals against deportation and 6,000 succeeded.

Of those which are successful, around 11 per cent were granted on human rights grounds, with most involving Article 8 (the right to family life).

According to the House of Commons Library, from 2008 to 2021, there were 21,500 appeals against deportation and 6,000 succeeded. Picture: Alamy

A government source said: "What we're looking at is how we clarify exceptional circumstances within the law.

"There's different forms in which you use it - what does exceptional circumstances mean to a judge looking at this.

"We're looking at various options. We may have to change the law to do this, to make sure it's being used in the way it was intended."

The recent immigration white paper stated: "Unfortunately, over the years, the system for family migration has become overly complex, developing increasingly around court decisions and case law, including court interpretations of Article 8 of the Human Rights Act (based on Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)).

"An overly high proportion of family-related immigration cases are now decided on the basis that they are “exceptional” to the normal rules, rather than being in line with the rules set down by Parliament, and that undermines control and confidence."

Yvette Cooper told the BBC back in March: "It’s about the application [of human rights law], including of article eight, as the prime minister has said.

"We are reviewing this area to make sure that the immigration and asylum system works effectively in the way that parliament intended it to and make sure that there is a proper sense of control in the system."

One Whitehall source added: "The problem is seen as UK judges, cases are rarely getting referred up to European ones."

Ministers are concerned about the lower-case tribunal judges making decisions in this area, and want to improve the law in this area.

Attorney General Lord Hermer that there has been a “rise” in the number of decisions reported at First Tier immigration tribunals on the basis of Article 8 that are “capable of suggesting that it is not being applied properly or appropriately”. Picture: Alamy

Attorney General Lord Hermer said back in April that there has been a “rise” in the number of decisions reported at First Tier immigration tribunals on the basis of Article 8 that are “capable of suggesting that it is not being applied properly or appropriately”.

He told Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights: “I want to make clear in all my comments about decisions of any court that I am categorically not criticising judges.

“I think there is real merit in checking that Article 8 is being properly understood and applied, because, as I’ve said, you can have a very, very robust but fair process in asylum and immigration context that is entirely compatible with Article 8.”