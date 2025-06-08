Exclusive

Former deputy leader of Reform UK brands party a 'circus' as Zia Yusuf announces return 48 hours after quitting

8 June 2025, 10:55

Reform UK has been branded a "circus" by its former deputy leader.
Reform UK has been branded a "circus" by its former deputy leader. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The former co-leader of Reform UK has branded the party a “circus” after Zia Yusuf announced he would return to his role 48 hours after quitting amid a row over banning the burqa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Yusuf had declared that his role within the party was no longer "a good use of my time", after leading Reform UK for just 11 months.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old businessman took to X to announce he would "hereby resign the office", with the dramatic U-turn coming after he declared it "dumb" for Reform MP Sarah Pochin to call on Sir Keir Starmer to ban the burqa.

But just 48 hours later, Mr Yusuf said his decision was a mistake and committed his future to the party.

Now, speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, the party’s former co-leader Ben Habib has branded Reform UK a “circus” as he declared the party doesn’t have the foundations to succeed.

Read more: Zia Yusuf returns to Reform 48 hours after quitting party, admitting he was 'blindsided' by burqa ban comments

Nigel Farage is running a 'circus,' says former Reform ally

Mr Habib told LBC: “I think it smacks of a party that's frankly a bit of a circus, doesn’t it?”

He added Reform UK will never be able to professionalise while Nigel Farage has complete say in the party’s policy.

“The foundations of any organisation comes through its constitutional documents,” he said.

“In order to have a party that has the correct checks and balances, processes and ability to go forward, knowing what its MPs are going to ask in PMQs and knowing that any such questions asked are not going to offend the chairman, are all born out of the foundational documents of an organisation.

“You can't professionalise if you don't have foundations. As I think everyone listening pretty much will know that Reform is Farage, Farage is Reform. And so what Farage decides to do goes.

Zia Yusuf has returned to Reform, 48 hours after quitting over the 'burqa ban' row

“This is not really grown-up politics. You know, if they want to create a government, they've got to have a genuinely professional approach to the recruitment and retention of people within the party and hopefully good people.”

On the debate around banning the burqa itself, Mr Habib said: “So Reform UK, in my view, correctly challenges multiculturalism in the country.

“It has identified, in my view, correctly, that multiculturalism is very divisive. But having challenged that and having actually stood on a platform against it for many, many years, it is obliged, in my view, to have a view on the burqa, whether that's to ban it or to have an open discussion about it or indeed to say, well, it's up to women to decide how it is they wish to dress, but they ought to have had an established policy on the burqa.”

Taking to X to announce his return to the party, Mr Yusuf said he "cannot let people down" after receiving "lovely" messages of support.

Announcing that he only came into politics out of a "sense of duty", Yusuf vowed "to serve the country I love".

"The country that had been so kind to my parents and presented me with immense opportunity," he said on Saturday.

"Out of a sense of duty to do whatever I could to reverse decades of decline and make this a country one in which we could be excited for our children to grow up."

A Labour spokesperson said: "If Nigel Farage can't manage a handful of politicians, how on earth could he run a country? He has fallen out with everyone he has ever worked with. Reform are just not serious.

"The Reform chair has done a runner so that he doesn't have to front up Farage's £80 billion in unfunded cuts, which would spark a Liz Truss-style economic meltdown.

"Nigel Farage's plans would put up every single mortgage in the country and hammer family finances, while forcing them to buy private healthcare. Working people simply can't afford the risk of Reform UK."

The Liberal Democrats meanwhile suggested Mr Yusuf was leading Reform's plans to cut public spending - the so-called "UK Doge" - by example.

Nigel Farage of the Reform Party celebrates as Reform Party candidate Sarah Pochin is declared the winner of the Runcorn and Helsby by-election
Nigel Farage of the Reform Party celebrates as Reform Party candidate Sarah Pochin is declared the winner of the Runcorn and Helsby by-election. Picture: Getty

The cost-cutting plans, which have been rolled out in Kent County Council where Reform won control in May, are based on the Department of Government Efficiency in the US, which was led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper MP said: "By sacking himself, Zia Yusuf seems to be leading the 'UK Doge' by example. You have to admire his commitment to the cause.

"It's already clear Reform UK cannot deliver for the communities they are elected to stand up for. Instead, they have copied the Conservative playbook of fighting like rats in a sack."

On Monday, LBC spoke to Yusuf on Reform UK's plan to send in an Elon Musk-style Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) unit to look at "wasteful spending" in councils.

He said: "Our commitment to the British people and the people who voted for us was that we were going to bring very competent people in. And this is what our DOGE team are.

"They're extremely competent people. They are working as volunteers to come in and help resolve these issues."

He added: "It is a function of the two old parties having absolutely no appetite, frankly, to change the status quo."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 19-year-old had taken part in the “dusting” trend when she entered cardiac arrest.

Teen dies after taking part in deadly TikTok ‘dusting’ challenge as parents issue stark warning

Police crime scene tape UK

Baby found dead at home as police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy

Terraced houses in Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, England, UK.

Millions of homeowners could be overpaying on mortgages due to 'dodgy data'

A teenager having a measles vaccination.

Child vaccinations for deadly diseases plunge to lowest levels in over a decade as measles cases surge

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (right).

Mauricio Pochettino rules himself out of contention for Tottenham job

Contractors from Thames Water.

Thames Water bidders 'want firm to be immune from prosecution over environmental crimes'

The River Tagus in Portugal.

British sailor who 'threw' girlfriend into river before 'fleeing on yacht' arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Andrew Malkinson arrives at Royal Courts Of Justice for his appeal to have his 2003 rape conviction quashed.

Wrongfully imprisoned Andrew Malkinson ‘not finished’ fighting for reform 17 years after conviction

Bruce Springsteen, left, and Sir Paul McCartney, right.

Bruce Springsteen shocks fans as Paul McCartney brought out at iconic Liverpool show

A protester throws a rock amidst tear gas from law enforcement during a demonstration after federal immigration authorities conducted operations, Saturday, June 7, 2025,

Anti-ICE protests erupt across LA - as officials vow to continue deportation operations

The accused soldier was based at the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK)

British soldier arrested in Kenya over rape allegations

Exclusive
General stock. Letters from the UK HMRC His Majestys Revenue and Customs tax authorities. united kingdom, great britain, taxation, dwp, department of work and pensions, taxes, government, finances, finance, brown, envelope,

HMRC introducing AI assistant as part of £500m digital investment plan to 'stop cheats in their tracks'

Lambourn ridden by Wayne Lordan wins the Betfred Derby during Derby Day of the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse.

Lambourn leads all the way to win the Derby

England's Harry Kane celebrates with team-mate Noni Madueke after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the World Cup Qualifier

England booed off pitch following disappointing 1-0 victory over Andorra in World Cup Qualifiers

2025 French Open - Day Fourteen

Coco Gauff clinches French Open title after epic win over Aryna Sabalenka

Dawn French has apologised over public backlash to an Instagram video where she seemed to 'mock' the October 7 attacks

Dawn French apologises after using 'mocking tone' to describe October 7 attacks

Latest News

See more Latest News

A child has sadly died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road in Berkshire

Tragedy as boy, 11, becomes second child to die three weeks after minibus overturned on M4 slip road
Albufeira, Portugal

Man, 21, becomes latest British tourist to be found dead in popular Algarve party town

The man was informed geese cannot commit assault

Man in court after accusing geese and duck of 'assault'

Ange Postecoglou

Spurs stars pay tribute to sacked Ange Postecoglou as favourite for Tottenham job revealed

A prison governor was attacked HMP Ranby.

Prison governor suffers fractured skull in latest inmate attack on jail official

Officers were called to Whittle Way in Northgate to reports a body was found.

Mystery as body discovered in vehicle near Gatwick Airport

The body of Thai citizen Nattapong Pinta was retrieved during a so-called special military operation,

Body of Thai hostage taken on October 7 recovered by Israel in 'special operation'

: British singer and songwriter Rod Stewart.

'Devastated' Rod Stewart cancels string of US shows to recover from flu ahead of headline UK gig
The Aftermath Of Russia's Most Massive Attack On Kharkiv

Kharkiv hit with 'most massive attack' since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine as three dead and 21 injured
Portuguese police will carry out a new search this week at the request of German authorities investigating the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner boasts police 'will never' pin disappearance on him in sick letter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate meet Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William and David Attenborough join forces in call to save world's oceans

The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland

Meghan shares glimpse into Lilibet's Disneyland birthday bash with rare look at family life
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, try local Gin.

William and Sophie sample gin during rare joint outing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News