Experts say 'wine o'clock' culture may be behind surge in liver cancer cases, with rates jumping 40 per cent in the last decade

By Chris Samuel

Liver cancer rates have jumped 40 per cent in the last decade, according to official figures, and experts have warned that drinking culture may be to blame.

Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and being overweight represent two of the biggest risk factors for developing the disease, the symptoms of which are difficult to spot or aren't present at all.

In recent years, alcohol consumption has fallen in England has dropped overall, but rates are highest in the over-65s, who who are at highest risk.

One fifth of this age group drink most days according to NHS data.

The British Liver Trust today warned that many cases of the condition are only being confirmed after the cancer has had the opportunity spread, making it harder to treat.

The latest figures have revealed that 14 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men who are 65 and over drink alcohol at least five days a week, while just two per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds drink that amount.

65s and over are also less likely to keep to the recommended NHS drinking limit of 14 units per week.

The British Liver Trust has warned that boozing to excess can have serious health consequences.

Its director Vanessa Hebditch told MailOnline: 'While there is evidence that drinking levels have fallen in some groups, especially in younger people, this trend is not equal across all groups.

'People aged 55-64 are more likely to drink at higher risk levels.

'The generation who drank heavily in the 1990s and 2000s may be bringing those habits into middle age, with potentially serious consequences to their long-term health.

'During Covid, there was an unprecedented increase in alcohol-related liver disease deaths.'

Cancer Research UK data has revealed that 10 people out of 100,000 people are diagnosed with the disease per year, which is the equivalent of about 6,200 people, up 43 per cent on 10 years ago.

That number is expected to rise dramatically to 15 per 100,000 by 2035.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Professor Stephen Ryder, a medical advisor to the British Liver Trust and a consultant hepatologist at Nottingham University Hospital, said: 'The good news is that there are things you can do to reduce the risks.

He told the newspaper: 'If you're experiencing symptoms such as loss of appetite, nausea, a swollen stomach or yellowing of your skin or eyes, please don't ignore them — make an appointment with your doctor to get them checked out.'

The British Liver Trust has launched a new website and provides resources for sufferers to get help in response to the rise in prevalence.

Pamela Healy, the charity's CEO, said: 'Liver cancer patients have told us that they didn't realise that the British Liver Trust was also here for liver cancer patients – they were often confused and worried and did not know where to turn for help.

'We've created new resources and a website with targeted information to make it easier for people to get the help they need.

'The new programme of activity is in response to the very worrying increase in cases across the UK.

'We're also deeply concerned that survival rates for liver cancer remain so low – a situation which needs to urgently change.'