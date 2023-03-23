April strike dates: When are trains, passport staff and junior doctors striking this month?

23 March 2023, 14:27 | Updated: 23 March 2023, 14:36

Aeroplanes, junior doctors and passport pictures of those going on strike in April
Strike action is continuing into the month of April with junior doctors and passport staff walking out. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Who is on strike today? Here's a look at the latest strike action announced for this coming month and the dates you need for your diary.

The UK has seen multiple strikes carried out up and down the country in 2023 as industries including teachers, trains, the NHS and many more stage walkouts as they fight for better pay and working conditions.

And as the cost of living crisis continues to dominate, more work sectors, including the passport office and junior doctors, are confirming they will strike in April to fight for what they feel is fair.

With February and March demonstrating some of the biggest strike action ever, it also saw some pay issues be resolved for sectors like London bus drivers and ambulance staff and new pay offers for NHS nurses and teachers.

Read more: End of the NHS strikes in sight: Will other unions now agree new million-pound pay deals?

Read more: More than 175,000 NHS appointments lost after junior doctors went on strike

So who is going on strike in April and when? Here's a list of key dates.

Junior doctors striking and protesting with banners
Junior doctors have confirmed a four-day strike for April 2023. Picture: Alamy

Passport office

Strike dates: April 3rd - May 6th

More travel disruption but this time for holidaymakers as over 1000 workers in passport offices are set to walk out for a total of five weeks.

The PCS union says their strike action is "likely to have a significant impact on the delivery of passports as the summer approaches".

Train strikes

Strike dates: April 1st - CALLED OFF

The proposed train strike for April 1st has been called off as RMT members at Network Rail voted to accept a pay deal.

Heathrow's Terminal 5 entrance
Heathrow's security staff at Terminal 5 will also be staging a prolonged walkout which will see travel disruption over Easter. Picture: Alamy

Junior doctors

Strike dates: April 11th – April 15th

Following NHS nurse and ambulance strikes, junior doctors are now following suit and have confirmed a four-day consecutive strike.

Members of the British Medical Association are seeking a 35% pay rise which Health Secretary Steve Barclay has declared "unaffordable".

In March, they staged a three day walk out.

Heathrow airport workers

Strike dates: March 31st - April 9th

Heathrow airport will see over 1,4000 security guards who are members of the Unite Union strike for 10 days.

This will see huge disruption across the airport and is expected to cause delays at one of their busiest times - the Easter holidays.

The strikes will mainly affect Terminal 5 staff.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People wade through floodwaters caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi

Southern Africa counts ‘appalling’ toll of Cyclone Freddy

Cashman denies killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel

'I was not in a murder frame of mind': Man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel says he's 'wrongly blamed'

Junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors strike 2023: Dates and what services will be affected?

The thug punching the man in the wheelchair

Shocking moment violent thug punches disabled man out of his wheelchair 'for running over his foot'

Volodymyr Zelensky awards a soldier in hospital in Donetsk region on Wednesday

Zelensky visits frontline areas ahead of counteroffensive ‘very soon’

Julia Wendell alongside young Madeleine McCan

Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Basket of everyday shopping next to a stack of pound coins

What is the UK inflation rate and when will it come down?

A woman who thinks she's Madeleine McCann will get results by the end of the week

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann 'will get answers by the end of the week'

Slovak air force MiG-29s fly over an airport during an airshow in Malacky, Slovakia, last August

Slovakia delivers first four Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

France Pensions

Thousands join protests in French cities over Macron pension reform

Lexy Levens was made homeless

Nurse made homeless on Christmas Eve as estate agents wouldn't rent to her because she has kids wins landmark case

Hand turning off bedside alarm clock

Are the clocks going forward this weekend? And why do they change?

TikTok has been booted off Parliamentary devices

Parliament bans TikTok from devices amid crackdown on popular app

Nicola Sturgeon wipes away tear (r) and leaving Scottish Assembly for the final time

Emotional Nicola Sturgeon wipes away tear in final speech as Scotland's First Minister

Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called tarawih during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Ramadan gets under way for hundreds of millions of Muslims

Junior doctors are set to go on strike again in April

Junior doctors announce second round of strikes, with walkouts on four more days in April

Latest News

See more Latest News

Richard Bingley fell to pressure to resign after he ordered the felling of 110 trees in Plymouth city centre.

Plymouth council leader who ordered tree 'chainsaw massacre' quits amid backlash

The bakery chain and budget fashion store have announced the expansion of their partnership.

More Primark stores to get Greggs cafes: could your local shop be getting a sausage roll influx?
The Kia logo on a building

Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Dr James Ip has been suspended for six months

Anger as NHS children's doctor suspended for six months after using wife's TfL travel card to travel London for free
The man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence in February 2023

Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape questioned over new sex attack allegation
Authorities transport an escaped zebra in Seoul, South Korea

Emergency workers earn their stripes by catching escaped zebra

India’s opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at a court in Surat

Rahul Gandhi jailed for two years for Modi defamation in India

A police horse was attacked by a dog in Victoria Park

Shocking injuries of police horse savaged by dog in park - as it emerges horse's partner died at Notting Hill Carnival
Protesters march during a rally in Bayonne, southwestern France, on Thursday

Anger at Macron mounts as French unions hold new protests

Rishi Sunak standing beside his wife Akshata Murty outside 10. Downing Street

Inside Rishi Sunak's net worth: How much is he paid to be prime minister?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit