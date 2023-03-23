April strike dates: When are trains, passport staff and junior doctors striking this month?

Strike action is continuing into the month of April with junior doctors and passport staff walking out. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Who is on strike today? Here's a look at the latest strike action announced for this coming month and the dates you need for your diary.

The UK has seen multiple strikes carried out up and down the country in 2023 as industries including teachers, trains, the NHS and many more stage walkouts as they fight for better pay and working conditions.

And as the cost of living crisis continues to dominate, more work sectors, including the passport office and junior doctors, are confirming they will strike in April to fight for what they feel is fair.

With February and March demonstrating some of the biggest strike action ever, it also saw some pay issues be resolved for sectors like London bus drivers and ambulance staff and new pay offers for NHS nurses and teachers.

So who is going on strike in April and when? Here's a list of key dates.

Junior doctors have confirmed a four-day strike for April 2023. Picture: Alamy

Passport office

Strike dates: April 3rd - May 6th

More travel disruption but this time for holidaymakers as over 1000 workers in passport offices are set to walk out for a total of five weeks.

The PCS union says their strike action is "likely to have a significant impact on the delivery of passports as the summer approaches".

Train strikes

Strike dates: April 1st - CALLED OFF

The proposed train strike for April 1st has been called off as RMT members at Network Rail voted to accept a pay deal.

Heathrow's security staff at Terminal 5 will also be staging a prolonged walkout which will see travel disruption over Easter. Picture: Alamy

Junior doctors

Strike dates: April 11th – April 15th

Following NHS nurse and ambulance strikes, junior doctors are now following suit and have confirmed a four-day consecutive strike.

Members of the British Medical Association are seeking a 35% pay rise which Health Secretary Steve Barclay has declared "unaffordable".

In March, they staged a three day walk out.

Heathrow airport workers

Strike dates: March 31st - April 9th

Heathrow airport will see over 1,4000 security guards who are members of the Unite Union strike for 10 days.

This will see huge disruption across the airport and is expected to cause delays at one of their busiest times - the Easter holidays.

The strikes will mainly affect Terminal 5 staff.