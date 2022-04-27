Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
May Day bank holiday opening times: When are Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's open?
27 April 2022, 14:05
Shops and supermarkets such as Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl and more will all operate different opening times this bank holiday weekend, May 2nd.
The May Day bank holiday weekend is upon us which always means an extra family gathering to plan for and an extra few meals to cook at home.
With this in mind, it's important to check your local supermarket's opening times as they all adjust their hours slightly for the extra day off work.
May Day takes place every year on the first Monday of May. There's also usually another May bank holiday at the end of the month but in 2022, this has been moved to the beginning of June to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
So whether your shop is Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Lidl or Aldi, here are the May Day bank holiday opening times.
Tesco opening times
Express stores - 6am - 11pm
Extra Stores - 10am-4pm
Opening hours will vary slightly depending on your type of local store so ensure you check before making any unnecessary trips.
Sainsbury's opening times
- 8am-8pm
Again, it's advised you check the Sainsbury's store locator here for your local store's exact opening hours as they vary slightly across the country.
For the majority of Sainsbury's shops, the opening times are 8am-8pm.
Asda opening times
- 7am-8pm
Asda stores will vary ever so slightly in opening times across the UK for the May Day bank holiday. The majority will follow these opening times but check here for specific details.
Aldi opening times
- 8am-10pm
Most supermarkets aren't reducing their opening hours by too much and you'll find plenty of Aldi stores open until 10pm.
They also recommended using their store locator as their times will vary slightly across the UK.
Lidl opening times
- 8am-8pm
Usually open 8-10pm, Lidl will be reducing their opening times by 2 hours. Here's their store locator should you want to check for specific times of you local shop.
Morrisons opening times
- 7am-8pm.
Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Waitrose openings times
- 9am-6pm
Also reducing their opening hours is Waitrose where the majority of stores will follow the above times.
Please check the store locator here for the exact opening times of your nearest branch.