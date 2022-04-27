May Day bank holiday opening times: When are Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's open?

May Day bank holiday means shorter opening hours for supermarkets. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Shops and supermarkets such as Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl and more will all operate different opening times this bank holiday weekend, May 2nd.

The May Day bank holiday weekend is upon us which always means an extra family gathering to plan for and an extra few meals to cook at home.

With this in mind, it's important to check your local supermarket's opening times as they all adjust their hours slightly for the extra day off work.

May Day takes place every year on the first Monday of May. There's also usually another May bank holiday at the end of the month but in 2022, this has been moved to the beginning of June to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

So whether your shop is Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Lidl or Aldi, here are the May Day bank holiday opening times.

Tesco's opening hours depend on the type of store your local shop is. Picture: Alamy

Tesco opening times

Express stores - 6am - 11pm

Extra Stores - 10am-4pm

Opening hours will vary slightly depending on your type of local store so ensure you check before making any unnecessary trips.

Sainsbury's stores will be offering only slightly reduced hours. Picture: Alamy

Sainsbury's opening times

- 8am-8pm

Again, it's advised you check the Sainsbury's store locator here for your local store's exact opening hours as they vary slightly across the country.

For the majority of Sainsbury's shops, the opening times are 8am-8pm.

Most Asda stores will be open 7am-8pm. Picture: Alamy

Asda opening times

- 7am-8pm

Asda stores will vary ever so slightly in opening times across the UK for the May Day bank holiday. The majority will follow these opening times but check here for specific details.

Aldi are staying open until the slightly later time of 10pm. Picture: Alamy

Aldi opening times

- 8am-10pm

Most supermarkets aren't reducing their opening hours by too much and you'll find plenty of Aldi stores open until 10pm.

They also recommended using their store locator as their times will vary slightly across the UK.

Lidl will still be open for a full 12 hours this bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

Lidl opening times

- 8am-8pm

Usually open 8-10pm, Lidl will be reducing their opening times by 2 hours. Here's their store locator should you want to check for specific times of you local shop.

Morrisons will be reducing their hours for May Day too. Picture: Alamy

Morrisons opening times

- 7am-8pm.

Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Waitrose will be putting into place their seasonal opening hours. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose openings times

- 9am-6pm

Also reducing their opening hours is Waitrose where the majority of stores will follow the above times.

Please check the store locator here for the exact opening times of your nearest branch.