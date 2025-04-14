How much is it to fly on the Blue Origin space tourism rocket?

14 April 2025, 16:13

Jeff Bezos owns the Blue Origin space tourism company
Jeff Bezos owns the Blue Origin space tourism company. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Jeff Bezos launched his tourism space rocket with an all-female crew today but how much is it? Here's a look at the ticket prices.

Jeff Bezos and his space company Blue Origin had a huge moment in history when they launched a rocket with an all-female crew that included Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King.

But with the experience being part of a space tourism company, many are interested to know just how much it costs to go to space.

With Blue Origin so far having taken 25 people into orbit since it began, it's clear only influence and status play a huge role as to whether you can get a seat on a rocket or not.

So how much does it cost to go to space on the Blue Origin? Here's what we know.

The New Shepherd launched on April 14th 2025
The New Shepherd launched on April 14th 2025. Picture: Getty

How much is it to fly on Blue Origin's space rocket?

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn were the latest all-female crew to launch into space and caused the question over price to come to the front of everyone's minds.

While the cost and fees they paid for their seat on the rocket haven't been confirmed, it's believed they paid a six-figure sum. Reports suggest Katy, the most high-profile star onboard the rocket, paid around £157,000 to £235,000 for her ticket.

However, a seat for Blue Origin doesn't cost the same for everyone and is said to be more based on status and profile as industry insiders say the sum is calculated due to a number of factors.

Speaking to the Observer, Roman Chiporukha, cofounder of SpaceVIP said: "It’s not about money; it’s about who you are, your social capital, whether you align with their launch purposes. It’s kind of a package deal.

Competitors of Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic advertises seats at $450,000 (£341,451) and Space Perspective charges $125,000 (£94,804) per person. There are also different packages on offer with one from Axiom Space offering a 10-day trip to space for $55million (£42.9million).

In June 2021, tickets on board the Blue Origin were auctioned off for $28million with other passengers revealing they had only paid $1million for their seats.

On April 14th 2025, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bazos's fianceée organised her all-female voyage into space. The trip launched at 2.30pm UK time and passed over the Karman line – an invisible boundary 62 miles above Earth. It landed again at 2.41pm taking exactly 11 minutes.

