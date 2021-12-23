Christmas travel explainer: Latest on roads, rail and air as millions set for festive getaway

23 December 2021, 11:57

There is a high demand for leisure journeys by road, rail and air with around 44 per cent of people planning to travel over Christmas
There is a high demand for leisure journeys by road, rail and air with around 44 per cent of people planning to travel over Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

As Christmas fast approaches, many will begin making travel plans to see family, friends and loved ones over the festive period.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But the first restriction-free Christmas in two years has led to high demand for journeys by road, rail and air with around 44 per cent of people planning to travel over Christmas.

A survey of nearly 2,000 people in Britain for watchdog Transport Focus indicated that the majority of those planning a getaway this year intend to travel by road, with only one in 10 using public transport.

This is what you can expect when traveling this Christmas:

Roads

This Christmas could see the busiest getaway on the roads in five years with some 5.3m car journeys expected to take place on Christmas Eve, according to a study by the RAC and INRIX.

The RAC has dubbed Christmas Eve 'Frantic Festive Friday' predicting traffic jams as families "make up for the fact that last Christmas was such a write-off".

Read more: Omicron ‘milder than Delta’, study suggests - as PM urged to set out post-Xmas Covid plans

Read more: Wales imposes rule of six on hospitality and slashes size of large events

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: "Despite the increasing prevalence of the Omicron Covid variant, our research shows that the vast majority of drivers are still determined to do Christmas properly this year – in sharp contrast to 12 months ago.

"We’re expecting the biggest Christmas getaway for five years, including a Frantic Festive Friday on Christmas Eve.

He added: "Our figures this year also point to more drivers using the roads between Christmas Day and New Year for leisure trips than normal – perhaps to make up for the fact that last Christmas was such a write-off for so many people."

Speaking about the travelling condition for road users, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: "Weather in the UK in the run up to Christmas looks more grey than white.

"High pressure, and therefore dry weather, will dominate but it will also remain mostly overcast.

"Fog is likely to be the biggest hazard on the roads and at this time of year it can take all day to clear so it won't just be a morning problem."

Railways

Rail operators have warned of cuts to services over the festive period as Omicron causes a Christmas staffing crisis.

Passengers have been told to travel "sooner rather than later" to avoid last minute cancelations to rail services ahead of Christmas Day as staff are forced to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.

Long distance rail services are among those most impacted, but Transport for London also warned around 500 staff are currently off work due to Covid-related illness.

CrossCountry said it is "expecting widespread disruption to our services this week".

The rail provider warned: "Please pull your journey forward to sooner rather than later to get to your end destination as early as possible."

Read more: Health minister tells LBC: Don't plan NYE party if you can't cancel quickly

Read more: Deputy headteacher jailed for rape and sexual abuse of child with partner

Whilst Avanti West Coast told passengers: "The pandemic is unfortunately resulting in some staff shortages.

"We're doing everything we can to run our full timetable but there may be some short-notice cancellations."

Greater Anglia added: "We also have to plan for our staff being affected by the Omicron variant, especially as we're already starting to see the early signs of its impact, to ensure we can continue to provide a reliable service."

Other train providers such as Greater Anglia, northern, ScotRail, Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern network have also issued warnings of cancelations and reduced timetables.

Some 370 engineering projects are being carried out on the railways in the coming days, which will also disrupt services.

Heathrow Airport will be cut off from the rail and Tube network on Christmas Day and Boxing Day due to Network Rail and Transport for London doing simultaneous work.

Airports

Gatwick are expecting 7 times more passengers this week than the same time last year but the number of people heading abroad remains down on pre-pandemic levels.

Gatwick Airport said it expects to welcome nearly 750,000 passengers with Thursday and Boxing Day are expected to be among its busiest days for departures, with up to 35,000 passengers each day.

Read more: Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Read more: Unvaccinated are facing 'winter of severe illness and death,' White House warns Americans

Gatwick's chief commercial officer, Jonathan Pollard, said the airport is "encouraged by the number of people looking to travel this Christmas" but said new coronavirus testing requirements have "impacted some people's travel plans over the holiday period".

He added: "While we understand the need for measures to stop the spread of the Omicron variant until more scientific information on its level of harm is available, it is vital these are in place no longer than absolutely necessary."

Bristol Airport is anticipating it will be used by more than 100,000 passengers between December 21 and 31.

One of its busiest days will be December 27 when approximately 12,000 passengers will fly in or out of the airport.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport said it expects around 40,000 passengers to pass through between Christmas Eve and January 3, which is around 40% of pre-pandemic levels.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charles and Camilla will spend Christmas Day with the Queen

Charles and Camilla rally round the Queen for Christmas Day

A new drug for peanut allergies will be given to children in England

'Life-changing' peanut allergy drug to be to be given to UK children

Prof Adam Finn said vulnerable people might need a fourth jab

Prof Adam Finn tells LBC vulnerable people might need a fourth Covid jab

Transport for London has announced that it intends to make its trial of 24-hour bus lanes permanent

Drivers face £130 fines as key London bus lanes enforced 24-hours a day

The funeral of 12-year-old Ava White will take place today

Funeral of 12-year-old Ava White to take place today

Elderly residents face a £120 fine for hanging Christmas wreaths on their doors

Housing association threaten elderly residents with £120 fine for hanging Xmas wreaths

Carers have been urged to get their booster jabs

Carers urged to get boosters in bid to keep most vulnerable safe over winter

Covid infections are more prevalent in primary school children.

Covid infections three times more prevalent among five to 11-year-olds, study finds

Julie Morris has been jailed for 13 years and four months.

Deputy headteacher jailed for rape and sexual abuse of child with partner

The Met Office said snow could fall in the UK over Christmas.

White Christmas on the cards as Met Office says chance of snowfall in UK

Weather

England is the only part of the Uk to not announce rules for after Christmas.

PM will wait until after Christmas Day to announce any Covid restrictions for England

Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a seventh count of rape.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with seventh count of rape

Boris Johnson is under pressure to outline his post-Christmas Covid plans.

Omicron ‘milder than Delta’, study suggests - as PM urged to set out post-Xmas Covid plans

More than 100,00 confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday

UK reports more than 100,000 daily confirmed Covid cases for first time

Police are searching the Thames for Harvey Parker

River Thames search for missing Harvey Parker

The MHRA said the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for five to 11-year olds

Covid jabs recommended for at-risk 5 to 11-year-olds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Munich Covid demonstration

Germany expecting surge of Omicron cases around New Year

Begium Nuclear

Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

YE Top Photos 2021

UN says 22 million Ethiopians will need food aid in 2022

Congresswoman Carjacking

Police hold five suspects after US congresswoman was carjacked
Russia Putin

Putin urges West to act quickly and agree to security guarantees over NATO
Vatican Pope

Pope urges humility as he chides cardinals and bishops in Christmas address
Testing for Covid in South Korea

South Korea sets record for Covid deaths amid soaring infections
A fishing boat being intercepted by US Navy ships

US Navy seizes consignment of assault rifles and ammunition bound for Yemen
A health worker carries out a Covid test in Xi'an

China increases efforts to control Covid outbreaks ahead of Winter Olympics
University students clean the Pillar of Shame statue

Tiananmen Square memorial sculpture removed from Hong Kong university

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'
James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures
Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC
Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas
James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering
SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police