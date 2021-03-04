Corporation tax changes in the Budget 2021: What is it and when will it increase?

4 March 2021, 11:50

Corporation tax increases will start in 2023 following the new budget announcement
Corporation tax increases will start in 2023 following the new budget announcement. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

What is corporation tax in the UK and how did it change in the Budget? Here’s everything you need to know about the changes including what Rishi Sunak’s super deduction scheme is.

Rishi Sunak delivered his 2021 Budget on 3 March and the increase in corporation tax was one of the biggest delivering points as he plans to help the UK recover from the financial Covid crisis.

Bringing in a ‘super deduction’ policy for big businesses and the tax increase changes in 2023, a lot of questions have arose around the new budget announcement.

Related article: What did Rishi Sunak announce in his Budget 2021?

From what exactly is corporation tax, to when it will increase, here’s all the important questions answered:

Rishi Sunak confirmed increased to corporation tax to help the UK recover from the Covid financial crisis
Rishi Sunak confirmed increased to corporation tax to help the UK recover from the Covid financial crisis. Picture: PA

What is corporation tax?

Corporation tax is what is paid on profits made from doing/running a business, so if you are a limited company, any foreign company with a UK branch or office or a club/association.

Corporation tax is paid on profits from doing business, investments and selling assets.

If you are a company based in the UK, you will pay this tax on all your profits where as if you are a foreign company running branches in the UK, you will only pay it on UK business.

Currently, corporation tax stands at 19%.

When will corporation tax increase?

Rishi Sunak confirmed in his announcement corporation tax will increase to 25% in 2023 with lower rates for smaller businesses.

If your company makes profits of £50,000 or less, you will remain on the “small profits rate” of 19%.

There will also be a taper above £50,000 profits so that only businesses who earn £250,000 or more will pay the full 25% tax increase.

The Chancellor said at the Budget: “I’m protecting small businesses with profits of £50,000 or less by creating a Small Profits Rate, maintained at the current rate of 19 per cent. This means around 70 pre cent of companies – 1.4 million businesses – will be completely unaffected.”

Businesses earning over £250,000 will pay the full 25% tax bill
Businesses earning over £250,000 will pay the full 25% tax bill. Picture: PA

What is the ‘super deduction’ tax?

A temporary tax relief, businesses can invest in plants and machinery between April 2021 and March 2023 to help reduce their tax bill.

Companies will be able to offset the full cost of new equipment against tax.

Sunak confirmed he hoped this upfront tax would encourage companies to create jobs and help drive our economic recovery.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Over 40% of elderly people have admitted to breaking Covid-19 rules

More than 40% of over-80s admit breaking Covid rules after vaccine
Hong Kong

Hong Kong court orders 47 democracy activists be kept in custody
Germany

German vaccine panel approves AstraZeneca jab for over-65s

Nigeria

Chaos as freed Nigerian schoolgirls reunited with families

Sinkhole

In Video: Sinkholes emerge across Croatia following earthquakes
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been labelled 'Scrooge Sunak' by the IFS Director

Future spending plans in Budget undeliverable 'without considerable pain,' IFS warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC listeners branded this call as award winning radio

Listener's branded this Mystery Hour call 'the best radio ever'
Nick Ferrari challenges Rishi Sunak over 2.4 million excluded from Budget

Budget 2021: Nick Ferrari challenges Rishi Sunak over 2.4 million still excluded
The IFS director was speaking to Eddie Mair following the 2021 Budget

'This is the biggest tax-rising budget for nearly 30 years', IFS Director tells LBC
The Chancellor has announced the budget today and overall its good news for consumers.

Dean Dunham: The effect of the 2021 Budget on consumers

This Excluded UK member is furious at Rishi Sunak after his Budget announcement

Furious 'excluded' caller hits out at Chancellor Rishi Sunak after Budget
Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people

Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London