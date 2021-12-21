Covid support: What has Sunak announced and which companies can get help?

21 December 2021, 15:02

Rishi Sunak has pledged hundreds of millions for hospitality businesses
Rishi Sunak has pledged hundreds of millions for hospitality businesses. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Desperate business suffering under the impact of the Omicron variant can now access some of a £1bn package of support.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of schemes designed to help companies after Christmas bookings were cancelled and Brits reined in their socialising over Covid fears.

A number of grants were announced on Tuesday afternoon.

It adds to the existing measures including business rates relief for certain firms.

Here is what help is on hand and why the Government has committed more money in the fight against coronavirus.

Read more: Sunak pledges £1bn support to desperate businesses over Xmas as Omicron cases soar

What has Rishi Sunak announced?

The Chancellor came under fire after it emerged he had travelled to California as hospitality businesses announced they were facing devastation. Downing Street said the trip was a long-standing engagement.

Pubs and restaurants complained that, despite not being placed under restrictions, customers were reducing their mixing and cancelling Christmas events after weeks of gloomy warnings from Government experts and scientists.

Although some measures are in place to support businesses after the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, without a formal lockdown and the associated support that could come with that, business owners feared for their enterprises' future.

There are reports that takings in December, the busiest month for hospitality, were down by a half.

Now, Mr Sunak has unveiled a £1bn support package to help different parts of the economy.

Read more: 'We can't survive anymore': Businesses tell LBC of disaster as Sunak goes to California

Will pubs and restaurants get Covid help?

The bulk of the spending - £683m – will go to grants for businesses in the hospitality and leisure sector.

Firms can apply for a one-off payment of £6,000 per premises.

Restaurants and pubs were left in the lurch after Omicron fears grew
Restaurants and pubs were left in the lurch after Omicron fears grew. Picture: Alamy

Can retail companies get support?

The Treasury will stump up £102m for councils to distribute, which is designed to help other companies that have been hit by Covid.

That is likely to go to retailers, suppliers and the landlords of space occupied by companies that are struggling.

There have been fears of reduced footfall as people look to limit the chance of being exposed to Omicron ahead of Christmas – when customers would usually be browsing for gifts.

The money will be made available to about 200,000 businesses, with councils administering the cash, which should arrive in the weeks to come.

Do museums and tourist spots get help?

Covid staffing shortages have seen the National History Museum and Edinburgh Castle announce temporary closures over the past few days.

Arts and culture organisations will be allowed to apply for £30m of help through the Culture Recovery Fund.

What about employees who are off work with Covid?

Statutory sick pay for absences caused by coronavirus will be covered by the Government for some firms.

The return of the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme will allow business with fewer than 250 workers to claim up to two weeks of sick pay per employee. This kicks in from Tuesday.

Do Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland get more help?

All three devolved administrations will get a slice of £150m.

Nicola Sturgeon previously emphasised that she wanted support from Westminster for Scottish businesses affected by reduced mixing, as she asked people to limit their gatherings over the festive period.

The Barnett formula will see Scotland get £80m, Wales £50m and Northern Ireland will be sent £25m.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Nicola Sturgeon has slashed the size of events and asked people to limit socialising after Christmas

Sturgeon says 'stay at home as much as possible' and imposes strict limits on event crowds

The Chancellor has unveiled a package of support to help businesses survive Omicron

Sunak pledges £1bn support to desperate businesses over Xmas as Omicron cases soar

Train services across Britain have been disrupted by Covid

Rail passengers face cancellations across Britain due to Covid staff shortages

The fossil was discovered by a former PhD student

Giant millipedes 'as long as cars' once roamed England, 'fluke' fossil discovery reveals

Customers have started staying away and some businesses have had to close due to Omicron

Warning of 'cataclysmic Christmas' for hospitality as firms plead for clarity from No10

Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock were pictured in No10 'garden party' photo

Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock 'pictured in No10 garden photo'

Nick Ferrari speaks to Steve Barclay

Have yourself a 'cautious' little Christmas, minister tells LBC

Oxfordshire council will only serve vegan meals at future events

Oxfordshire council bans meat and dairy at official events opting for vegan meals only

A loophole has been discovered with travel PCR tests.

'Dangerous' loophole allows travellers to provide fake Covid test code to enter UK

The shocking footage caused outrage online.

Teacher sacked over video of her 'kicking and punching horse in the face'

The decision to scrap reforms designed to allow people to "self-identify" their gender has been branded "unfair"

'Being trans is not an illness': MPs blast 'outdated laws' for gender change

The change to sports events will come into effect from Boxing Day.

Crowds to be banned from sports events in Wales amid rise in Omicron cases

The New Year's Eve event at Trafalgar Square has been cancelled

New Year's Eve: Trafalgar Square event cancelled after surge of Omicron cases

Boris Johnson said the meeting was for work.

Boris Johnson mocked after claiming No10 garden drinks were 'work'

The Queen is set to remain at Windsor for Christmas

Queen 'to stay at Windsor for Christmas instead of travelling to Sandringham'

Boris Johnson has urged people to get boosted, and declined to introduce new measures

No new Covid rules but PM warns 'we won't hesitate to take action to protect public'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The White House said anti-vaxxers are looking at a winter of severe illness and death

Unvaccinated are facing 'winter of severe illness and death,' White House warns Americans
A tourist arrives at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over Omicron

Katie Lucey administers a Covid-19 test on her son Maguire on Wall Street in New York

Omicron accounts for 73% of new US Covid cases

Biden

President Biden welcomes puppy to White House

Ghislaine Maxwell court case

Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closing arguments
Donald Trump lawsuit

Donald Trump sues New York Attorney General in bid to end civil investigation
Staffing shortages caused by Covid have started to hit

Covid staff shortages: Natural History Museum and Edinburgh Castle among hotspots to shut
The Moderna booster jab produces a strong antibody response

Moderna says its booster has strong antibody response against Omicron
Migrant Channel crossing incidents

Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

Toppled trees and structures are scattered due to Typhoon Rai in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte, southern Philippines

Death toll from Philippines typhoon climbs to 375

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering
SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims
North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP

North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP
Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'
'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses
LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police