DIY shops B&Q, Screwfix, Wickes and Homebase Easter opening hours revealed

DIY shops are hotspot on Easter weekend and the four-day bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Are DIY and gardening shops like B&Q, Screwfix and Wickes open on Good Friday and Easter Monday? Here's their bank holiday opening hours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Easter weekend brings with it a lovely four-day weekend which includes the bank holidays of Good Friday and Easter Monday making it the perfect time to achieve some DIY at home.

However, if home renovations are on your agenda for the weekend, make sure you familiarise yourselves with the Easter opening hours for popular stores like B&Q, Screwfix, Wickes and Homebase.

Many remain with good trading times but it's important to make note that Easter Sunday will see the majority of shops close even supermarkets.

So with the bank holiday bringing altered opening hours, be sure you don't get caught out and delay those house jobs any further by checking out B&Q, Wickes, Screwfix and Homebase's Easter Opening hours below.

READ MORE: Easter travel warning for Lanzarote as Canary Island holiday hotspot hit with catastrophic floods

READ MORE: Easter travel warning: Delays and long queues ahead as 19million drivers expected to hit the roads

B&Q will be operating different opening hours on Easter weekend. Picture: Getty

What is B&Q's Easter opening times?

A busy weekend for B&Q as it will see many shoppers flock to stores for their home renovation tools and materials, summer garden accessories and even house essentials. Their Easter opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday: 7am-8pm

Saturday: 7am-8pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

These are general opening hours but they can vary slightly across England and Wales so be sure to check on their store locator here.

If you live in Scotland, stores will operate normally over the Easter weekend.

Homebase is a great spot for those looking to refresh the garden this bank holiday. Picture: Getty

What is Homebase's Easter opening times?

The best spot for those concentrating on garden makeovers this weekend is Homebase. With the weather being generally dry, it's a great time to spruce up your outdoor space in time for summer.

Homebase's opening hours are:

Good Friday: 8am to 8pm

Saturday: 8am to 7pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 8am to 8pm

Check out their store locator here to check specifics for your local shop.

Screwfix will remain closed on Easter Sunday like most shops in England and Wales. Picture: Getty

What is Screwfix's Easter opening times?

With 900 branches across the UK, this is a popular DIY hotspot, especially for Easter weekend. It's advised you check out the store locator here for specific opening times but the general ones are:

Good Friday: 6am to 8pm

Saturday: 7am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 6am to 8pm

Stores in Scotland will remain open on Easter Sunday and trade on normal hours over the rest of the weekend.

Wickes will trade different hours on Easter weekend 2025. Picture: Getty

What is Wickes's Easter opening times?

Like most shops across England and Wales, Wickes will be shutting their doors on Easter Sunday. Their Good Friday and Easter Monday opening times are as follows:

Good Friday: 7am – 8pm

Saturday: 7am – 7pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 7am – 8pm