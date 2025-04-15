DIY shops B&Q, Screwfix, Wickes and Homebase Easter opening hours revealed

15 April 2025, 14:29

DIY shops are hotspot on Easter weekend and the four-day bank holiday weekend
DIY shops are hotspot on Easter weekend and the four-day bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Are DIY and gardening shops like B&Q, Screwfix and Wickes open on Good Friday and Easter Monday? Here's their bank holiday opening hours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Easter weekend brings with it a lovely four-day weekend which includes the bank holidays of Good Friday and Easter Monday making it the perfect time to achieve some DIY at home.

However, if home renovations are on your agenda for the weekend, make sure you familiarise yourselves with the Easter opening hours for popular stores like B&Q, Screwfix, Wickes and Homebase.

Many remain with good trading times but it's important to make note that Easter Sunday will see the majority of shops close even supermarkets.

So with the bank holiday bringing altered opening hours, be sure you don't get caught out and delay those house jobs any further by checking out B&Q, Wickes, Screwfix and Homebase's Easter Opening hours below.

READ MORE: Easter travel warning for Lanzarote as Canary Island holiday hotspot hit with catastrophic floods

READ MORE: Easter travel warning: Delays and long queues ahead as 19million drivers expected to hit the roads

B&Q will be operating different opening hours on Easter weekend
B&Q will be operating different opening hours on Easter weekend. Picture: Getty

What is B&Q's Easter opening times?

A busy weekend for B&Q as it will see many shoppers flock to stores for their home renovation tools and materials, summer garden accessories and even house essentials. Their Easter opening hours are as follows:

Good Friday: 7am-8pm

Saturday: 7am-8pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

These are general opening hours but they can vary slightly across England and Wales so be sure to check on their store locator here.

If you live in Scotland, stores will operate normally over the Easter weekend.

Homebase store front
Homebase is a great spot for those looking to refresh the garden this bank holiday. Picture: Getty

What is Homebase's Easter opening times?

The best spot for those concentrating on garden makeovers this weekend is Homebase. With the weather being generally dry, it's a great time to spruce up your outdoor space in time for summer.

Homebase's opening hours are:

Good Friday: 8am to 8pm

Saturday: 8am to 7pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 8am to 8pm

Check out their store locator here to check specifics for your local shop.

Screwfix store front
Screwfix will remain closed on Easter Sunday like most shops in England and Wales. Picture: Getty

What is Screwfix's Easter opening times?

With 900 branches across the UK, this is a popular DIY hotspot, especially for Easter weekend. It's advised you check out the store locator here for specific opening times but the general ones are:

Good Friday: 6am to 8pm

Saturday: 7am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 6am to 8pm

Stores in Scotland will remain open on Easter Sunday and trade on normal hours over the rest of the weekend.

Wickes store front
Wickes will trade different hours on Easter weekend 2025. Picture: Getty

What is Wickes's Easter opening times?

Like most shops across England and Wales, Wickes will be shutting their doors on Easter Sunday. Their Good Friday and Easter Monday opening times are as follows:

Good Friday: 7am – 8pm

Saturday: 7am – 7pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 7am – 8pm

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

c

'It's all I have left of her': Mum describes 'horror' of discovering daughter's grave was vandalised in 'Islamophobic' attack
Birmingham refuse workers strike

Residents fear for health while ‘cat-sized’ rats raid rubbish piles in streets

Rubbish bags in Poplar Road in Birmingham.

Birmingham 'ignores offer of help' from neighbouring Walsall despite month-long bin strikes

Andrew Tate faces UK trial at the High Court over physical and sexual abuse allegations - in what the claimants' lawyers have called a 'legal first'.

Multiple women taking legal action for 'coercive control' against Andrew Tate is said to be 'legal first', according to lawyers
Penguin

Penguin in box causes helicopter crash after pilot loses control

Bayesian boatbuilder 'demands £186m from Mike Lynch's widow and crew' after sinking of superyacht

Superyacht Bayesian that sank and killed seven including Brit billionaire 'to be raised from seabed next month'

Matthew Higgins has been jailed for life for murdering his friend

Man who murdered friend after he shaved his eyebrow off in a 'childish' prank jailed

UK households are set to face 'hidden costs' due to 'climate breakdown'

Households in the UK set to face £3,000 'hidden costs' this year due to 'climate breakdown' and 'extreme weather'

Coking coal is unloaded at Immingham Port in North Lincolnshire, destined for British Steel at Scunthorpe

Supplies arrive in UK as Government rushes to save British Steel Scunthorpe site

Bradley Shand

Horror moment rapist lurks as he prepares to kick down stranger's door before attack

Michael Halbye

Top Lego boss and close friend of Danish royal family killed in horror skiing accident

Teohna Grant and Joanne Pearson.

Man admits murdering two women and trying to kill two others in Milton Keynes stabbing on Christmas Day

Supermarkets will be running different opening hours for Easter weekend

Supermarkets Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Asda and more confirm Easter weekend opening hours

Oliver Holroyd, 29, was due to marry his fiancée Paige Whiteley next month

Fiancée pays heartbreaking tribute to father-of-one who died falling off bar stool on Benidorm stag do

The site of the felling of an ancient oak tree thought to be more than 400 years old in Whitewebbs Park, Enfield

London's Sycamore Gap? Locals demand answers after 400-year-old oak tree mysteriously felled in London park

Lil Nas X shares paralysis photo from Instagram

Lil Nas X reveals mystery illness from hospital after suffering shock paralysis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb speaks to Nick Ferrari about a future instalment

'We'd need wheelchairs' - Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb speaks out after calls for another special
The scene on John Street in Worksop, after a man has been found dead among the debris of a terraced Nottinghamshire house that was destroyed

Man arrested for murder after house explosion kills 53-year-old in Nottinghamshire

Abedi

'Put Manchester Arena terrorist in total isolation' for seriously injuring prison guards, ex-governor urges
Travellers descended on 'Britain's Beverly Hills'

Pensioner beaten up and 'left for dead' as '50 travellers' flock to 'Britain's Beverly Hills'
Arjan Veurink (right), who will leave his role as Sarina Wiegman’s England assistant coach following this summer’s European Championship to become Netherlands boss.

Sarina Wiegman’s assistant Arjan Veurink to leave England role after Euro 2025

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (right), who will only return to the helm when he is fully ready, assistant Jason Tindall (left) has revealed.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will only return when he is ready, assistant Jason Tindall reveals
Grandmother Wendy Jones was killed by a ceiling collapse at Pontins in 2019. Credit: Family handout

Pontins owner charged over death of grandmother after ceiling collapse that injured 18

Cate Blanchett arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.

Cate Blanchett, 55, announces plan to retire from acting as she insists there 'are things I want to do with my life'
Birmingham bin strikes have been on going since January 2025

Why are bin men on strike in Birmingham and how long have they been doing it for?

.

Bin strikes could spread to rest of UK, union chief warns - as she claims Labour 'doesn't understand basics' of row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to South Africa with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019

Meghan opens up on Archie and Lilibet's illnesses and being a 'working mother' as she claims to be 'juggling it all'
The royals attended the Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy royal outing with cousins as they attend Bahrain Grand Prix
Kate

Kate says spending time in nature gives her 'sense of peace' in 'busy world' during remission from cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News