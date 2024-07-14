Ali Miraj 12pm - 3pm
Donald Trump shot during campaign rally: Jon Sopel explains what it means for the US Presidential race
14 July 2024, 10:49 | Updated: 14 July 2024, 10:56
Donald Trump's shooting at a campaign rally on Saturday will have severe repercussions for the upcoming US Presidential election, which takes place in November.
The News Agents' Jon Sopel breaks it down with LBC's Lewis Goodall below.
Jon Sopel breaks down the repercussions of Donald Trump's shooting