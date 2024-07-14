Donald Trump shot during campaign rally: Jon Sopel explains what it means for the US Presidential race

What will following the shooting of Donald Trump? Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump's shooting at a campaign rally on Saturday will have severe repercussions for the upcoming US Presidential election, which takes place in November.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The News Agents' Jon Sopel breaks it down with LBC's Lewis Goodall below.