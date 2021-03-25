Easter weather forecast: Will it be warm over the Bank Holiday weekend?

25 March 2021, 16:44

Easter weather forecast: Dry spells set for Bank Holiday weekend
Easter weather forecast: Dry spells set for Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Met Office have released their official UK weather forecast for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend as those in England can gather under the Rule of Six again - so what will the weather be like?

The Rule of Six returns to England just in time for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend as further lockdown restrictions ease as part of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of the coronavirus pandemic.

With friends and family now allowed to meet in a garden and public spaces, they are keen to celebrate their first occasion together in months - so what is the Easter weather forecast?

Currently, a mini heatwave is predicted for the end of March and beginning of April, but does that mean it will be warm over the bank holiday weekend? Here’s the Met office forecast:

Easter celebrations can take place as the Rule of Six returns to England
Easter celebrations can take place as the Rule of Six returns to England. Picture: PA

What is the Easter weather forecast?

Temperatures aren’t set to be as high as the beginning of the week, but early forecasts have predicted a dry Easter weekend with temperatures of around 12C.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Going into April, settled conditions are likely to continue in southern and eastern areas, where a good deal of dry and bright weather will occur.

“Conditions look to be drier than average for most. Temperatures are expected to be near to or milder than average, with any cooler interludes likely to be short-lived. With the year progressing and temperatures warming, there is an increased chance of afternoon showers, even in the settled South East.”

The Easter Bank holiday begins with Good Friday on 2nd April with Easter Sunday falling on the 4th April. This is then followed by bank holiday Monday on the 5th.

Spring is set to begin with soaring temperatures, the Met office forecasts
Spring is set to begin with soaring temperatures, the Met office forecasts. Picture: PA

The four-day weekend couldn’t come at a better time for most as the official ‘stay at home’ message is dropped and friends and family can gather for the first time in months.

Talking about the progress on the roadmap out of lockdown, Boris Johnson recently said: “Our progress along the road to freedom continues, unchecked.

"We remain on track to reclaim the things we love, to see our families and friends again, to return to our local pubs, our gyms, our sports facilities and of course, our shops."

