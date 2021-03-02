Furlough scheme 2021: End date, Budget changes and how to claim

2 March 2021, 11:59

Furlough scheme UK: Questions rise over when it will end as lockdown restrictions ease
Furlough scheme UK: Questions rise over when it will end as lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Can I claim furlough? Has the furlough end date been extended? And how can I find the furlough calculator? Your questions answered as the Budget 2021/22 arrives.

A roadmap out of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions has been confirmed and the Budget 2021/22 is set to help those most effected financially by the coronavirus pandemic - so what does this mean for the government’s furlough scheme?

With many lockdown restrictions in place until at least 12 April, and some not until 21 June - those currently using the furlough scheme are keen to know an end date and if there will be any changes made following Rishi Sunak’s Budget announcement.

Also, with many more businesses needing financial support, are you still able to claim furlough?

Related article: How long will England work from home for following lockdown restrictions?

Here’s everything you need to know about the current furlough scheme in the UK, including the end date and how to make furlough claims:

People in the UK were furloughed when they were unable to work due to coronavirus restrictions
People in the UK were furloughed when they were unable to work due to coronavirus restrictions. Picture: PA

What is the furlough scheme?

The government introduced the furlough scheme during the first lockdown in 2020 which allowed companies to continue paying employees, even though they were unable to work.

The government will pay up to 80% of an employee's salary.

The furlough scheme also applied to parents who needed to look after children while schools were closed, those with caring responsibilities and those who were not able to work due to being clinically extremely vulnerable.

The government would pay up to 80% of wages in the furlough scheme
The government would pay up to 80% of wages in the furlough scheme. Picture: PA

What is the furlough end date and will it be extended until June?

As it stands, the furlough scheme’s end date is the end of April, but there are calls for an extension until June - the final date of lifting lockdown restrictions.

How can I claim furlough and what is the furlough calculator?

You are able to claim the furlough scheme whether you are full-time, part-time agency or on a flexible or zero-hour contract, but you have to have been on your company’s payroll system before the extension was announced. This was November 2020.

It doesn’t matter if you have been furloughed before.

To claim furlough for your employees, or to find out how much you are entitled to, you can use the government’s furlough calculator on their official website.

