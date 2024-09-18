Why did the Hezbollah pagers explode and was Israel behind the deadly attack?

18 September 2024, 10:36

Thousands of people were injured and nine killed by the Hezbollah pager attack
Thousands of people were injured and nine killed by the Hezbollah pager attack. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Tuesday's Hezbollah pager explosion attack rocked the Middle East, adding an extraordinary new dimension to the conflict that has been raging for nearly a year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The exploding pagers injured around 3,000 people across Lebanon, killing nine.

Footage shared on social media showed pagers blowing up in people's pockets in supermarkets.

Lebanon blamed Israel, who declined to comment. The two have been trading blows for months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, and have a history of conflict stretching back decades.

But how did the pagers explode?

Read more: Exploding Hezbollah pagers in Lebanon 'made in Europe' amid reports Israel modified devices 'at production level'

Read more: Nine people killed and almost 3,000 injured as Hezbollah vows retaliation after pagers explode in Lebanon

A CCTV footage screenshot shows the moment of the explosion of one of the pagers
A CCTV footage screenshot shows the moment of the explosion of one of the pagers. Picture: Alamy

Why were Hezbollah using pagers in the first place?

Hezbollah leaders told operatives - including fighters and medics - earlier this year not to use smartphones because they would be open to cyber attacks from Israel.

"The phone that we have in our hands - I do not have a phone in my hand - is a listening device," warned Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a speech in February.

He later added: "I tell you that the phone in your hands, in your wife's hands, and in your children's hands is the agent. It is a deadly agent, not a simple one.

"It is a deadly agent that provides specific and accurate information. Therefore, this requires great seriousness when confronting it."

A destroyed pager that exploded on September 17
A destroyed pager that exploded on September 17. Picture: Alamy

Fighters were told to use pagers instead. Pagers work by sending short texts and notifications to users.

They also run on a different wireless network than mobile phones, making them more resilient in emergencies - one of the reasons why many hospitals worldwide still rely on them.

But using low-tech communication methods did not make the Hezbollah operatives any safer.

An undated file catalog image of an Apollo pager, similar to the ones that exploded on September 17
An undated file catalog image of an Apollo pager, similar to the ones that exploded on September 17. Picture: Alamy

Where were the pagers from?

The AR-924 pagers were manufactured by Hungarian company BAC Consulting KFT, but bore the branding of Taiwanese company Gold Apollo.

This was authorised, Gold Apollo said. Chairman Hsu Ching-kuang told journalists on Wednesday that his company has had a licensing agreement with BAC for the past three years.

Hezbollah ordered the pagers from Gold Apollo earlier this year. Police were seen at the company's offices in Taiwan on Wednesday.

The AR-924 pager, advertised as being "rugged", contains a rechargeable lithium battery with 85 days of life - crucial in Lebanon where electrical outages are common.

The pagers can receive texts of up to 100 characters.

A police officer is seen inside a conference room at Gold Apollo's office on September 18
A police officer is seen inside a conference room at Gold Apollo's office on September 18. Picture: Getty

Were Israel behind the attacks?

Israel has not commented publicly on the attacks, but it has been widely reported that its intelligence and military were responsible.

Hezbollah said that Mossad, the Israeli spy agency, planted explosives inside 5,000 pagers, intervening "at the production level."

A Hezbollah source told Reuters that three grams of explosives were hidden inside each of the pagers.

They claimed that the pagers were rigged to explode when they received a specific code.

Another source told the news agency that "the Mossad injected a board inside of the device that has explosive material that receives a code."

They added: "It's very hard to detect it through any means. Even with any device or scanner."

Around 3,000 of the 5,000 pagers exploded.

Some reports have claimed that Israel planned to detonate the pagers later, but ended up blowing them up early because they were concerned that Hezbollah would soon uncover the plot.

CCTV shows moment man's bag blows up in Lebanon during pager attack

What happened as a result of the attacks?

Some 2,750 people were injured and nine people were killed.

Lebanon's health minister, Firas Abiad, told journalists during a tour of hospitals on Wednesday morning that many of the wounded suffered "severe injuries to the eyes" and others had limbs amputated.

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday, as people shopped for food, sat in cafes or drove cars and motorcycles, the pagers in their hands or pockets started heating up and then exploding - leaving blood-splattered scenes and panicking bystanders.

It appeared that many of those hit were members of Hezbollah, but it was not immediately clear if non-Hezbollah members also carried any of the exploding pagers.

The blasts were mainly in areas where the group has a strong presence, particularly a southern Beirut suburb and in the Beqaa region of eastern Lebanon, as well as in Damascus, according to Lebanese security officials and a Hezbollah official.

Conflict journalist explains why all ‘fingers point to Israel’ over the explosions in Lebanon

Lebanon’s health minister, Firass Abiad, said the explosions killed a 10-year-old girl and critically injured 200.

“About 2,750 people were injured … more than 200 of them critically,” he said on Tuesday afternoon.

A Hezbollah spokesperson said it was the "biggest security breach yet".

Footage shared on social media showed pagers blowing up in people's pockets, and other images showed wounded victims of the blasts.

Iran's ambassador was also said to have been injured in the attack.Hezbollah claimed that the pagers were blown up by Israel, with whom it has been trading blows for months.

The UN has branded the alleged attack "deplorable."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A close-up of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk in a shirt and suit

Ukraine boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk released after brief detention in Poland

Italian football star Salvatore Schillaci has died aged 59

Italy World Cup legend Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci dies aged 59 after colon cancer battle

Flooding in Dresden, Germany

EU warns flooding and wildfires show ‘climate breakdown fast becoming the norm’

The sub's tail cone lying at the bottom of the Atlantic

Under-sea video shows doomed Titan sub's tail cone after it imploded en route to Titanic wreckage

The Google logo on a laptop screen

Google wins legal bid to overturn huge fine in EU digital advertising case

Kemi Badenoch claims she became 'working class' after working in McDonald’s

Kemi Badenoch claims she 'became working class' after working in McDonald’s

Donald Trump gestures during an event in Flint

Donald Trump holds first event since apparent assassination attempt

Lebanese soldiers stand guard at a street that leads to a hospital

Exploding pagers used in apparent Israeli attack on Hezbollah ‘made in Hungary’

Divorcee who sold everything for three-year 'dream world cruise' kicked off ship after private WhatsApp messages leak

Divorcee who sold everything for three-year 'dream world cruise' kicked off ship after private WhatsApp messages leak

Exclusive
Actor Reece Richards accused police of racially profiling him after he witnessed a car crash nearby

Witness tells LBC of 'incredibly distressing' mistaken arrest of Sex Education star 'kicked and pepper sprayed'

Nine killed and 2,700 injured as Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon amid reports Israel modified items 'at production level'

‘Israel hid small plastic explosives alongside Hezbollah pager batteries’ leaving nine dead and nearly 3,000 injured

The supermoon rose behind a horse statue at the Triumphal Arc during a partial lunar eclipse in Moscow

In pictures: Skywatchers enjoy partial eclipse and supermoon

Teachers will be told they can work from home for certain tasks

Teachers to be allowed to work from home ‘for marking and planning’

A group migrants are brought in to Dover on Monday

New border security chief warns Keir Starmer that 'smashing gangs won't stop the boats' on its own

Live
People gather at the entrance of the American University of Beirut Medical Center after explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah fighters.

LIVE: Hezbollah vows retaliation for explosive pagers modified by Israel at 'production level'

Undated file photo of a person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket. According to figures from the British Retail shop price inflation is showing signs of normalising one year on from its peak.Issue date: Tuesday April 30, 2024.

UK inflation remains above government target with rate unchanged at 2.2% in August

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nine killed and 2,700 injured as Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon amid reports Israel modified items 'at production level'

Exploding Hezbollah pagers in Lebanon 'made in Europe' amid reports Israel modified devices 'at production level'
UN-Palestinian Economy

UN to vote on a Palestinian resolution demanding Israel end illegal occupation

Playa de Papagayo near Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain

Woman, 30, dies after shark rips off her leg while cruising on British pleasure boat in the Canary Islands
Bangladesh Opposition

Bangladesh citizens, opposition party demand election after prime minister fled

Election 2024 Trump Modi

Trump will meet with Narendra Modi during Indian prime minister’s visit to US

Titanic Tourist Sub

Safety agency failed to investigate complaint into doomed Titan sub, staff say

Anti-Abortion 'March For Life' In London Prompts Pro-Choice Counterprotest

Buffer zones to be introduced around abortion clinics by the end of October

The Prime Minister Hosts Athletes From Team GB and Paralympics GB At Downing Street

Sir Keir Starmer dismisses football regulator fears despite UEFA warning

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury reveals ‘hardest thing he’s ever done’ following Molly-Mae breakup

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit