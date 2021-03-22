Holidays 2021: What rules will Brits face in European summer destinations?

By EJ Ward

What rules will Brit holidaymakers face if they travel to European holiday destinations in 2021?

With many Brits looking forward to foreign holidays this year and popular European destinations planning to reopen their borders many are asking what rules will they face?

Under the current road map for easing restrictions, the earliest date people in England could go on holiday abroad would be May 17.

A Government taskforce is considering how international travel will work and is due to report to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 12.

Greece



It is aiming to reopen its borders to foreign tourists from May 14.

Visitors will be required to have been vaccinated, had a recent negative Covid-19 test or have coronavirus antibodies.

Spain



The country has said it wants to reopen its borders "as soon as possible" but has not confirmed how or when UK holidaymakers will be welcomed.



It is considering the use of vaccine passports from May.



Portugal



The country expects to be open for UK visitors from May 17, which is the earliest date that people in England could be permitted to travel abroad for leisure.



It is likely that holidaymakers will be able to enter without restrictions if they show evidence that they have been vaccinated, have coronavirus antibodies or have received a recent negative test.



France



France is allowing UK visitors to enter if they have had a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before departure.



But they must currently self-isolate for seven days on arrival, before taking another test.



No date has been confirmed for when measures will be eased.



Cyprus



British nationals who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be welcomed from May 1 without needing to take tests or self-isolate.



Italy



All arrivals from the UK on non-essential visits are banned until at least April 6, amid concern over the UK variant of coronavirus.



Travellers must also have proof of a negative molecular or antigen swab test taken in the 72 hours preceding their entry, and take another test within their first 48 hours in the country.



Turkey



Turkey expects to welcome UK holidaymakers this summer even if they have not been vaccinated or taken a recent test.



It will assess its plan for the summer after April 15.

Care minister Helen Whately warned it was "premature" to consider booking a holiday abroad, telling reporters: "I know everybody feels like it is time for a holiday, we all need that.

"It just so happens that when I was on holiday last August, I in fact booked my next holiday, which is a UK holiday, for later on in the summer.

"But my advice would be to anybody right now just to hold off on booking international travel.

"The Prime Minister launched a taskforce looking specifically at international travel that will be reporting back shortly and it just feels premature to be booking international holidays at the moment."