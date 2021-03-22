Holidays 2021: What rules will Brits face in European summer destinations?

22 March 2021, 14:30 | Updated: 22 March 2021, 14:33

Brits are asking when they could go on holiday overseas again
Brits are asking when they could go on holiday overseas again. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

What rules will Brit holidaymakers face if they travel to European holiday destinations in 2021?

With many Brits looking forward to foreign holidays this year and popular European destinations planning to reopen their borders many are asking what rules will they face?

Under the current road map for easing restrictions, the earliest date people in England could go on holiday abroad would be May 17.

A Government taskforce is considering how international travel will work and is due to report to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 12.

  • Greece

It is aiming to reopen its borders to foreign tourists from May 14.

Visitors will be required to have been vaccinated, had a recent negative Covid-19 test or have coronavirus antibodies.

  • Spain

The country has said it wants to reopen its borders "as soon as possible" but has not confirmed how or when UK holidaymakers will be welcomed.

It is considering the use of vaccine passports from May.

  • Portugal

The country expects to be open for UK visitors from May 17, which is the earliest date that people in England could be permitted to travel abroad for leisure.

It is likely that holidaymakers will be able to enter without restrictions if they show evidence that they have been vaccinated, have coronavirus antibodies or have received a recent negative test.

  • France

France is allowing UK visitors to enter if they have had a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before departure.

But they must currently self-isolate for seven days on arrival, before taking another test.

No date has been confirmed for when measures will be eased.

  • Cyprus

British nationals who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be welcomed from May 1 without needing to take tests or self-isolate.

  • Italy

All arrivals from the UK on non-essential visits are banned until at least April 6, amid concern over the UK variant of coronavirus.

Travellers must also have proof of a negative molecular or antigen swab test taken in the 72 hours preceding their entry, and take another test within their first 48 hours in the country.

  • Turkey

Turkey expects to welcome UK holidaymakers this summer even if they have not been vaccinated or taken a recent test.

It will assess its plan for the summer after April 15.

Care minister Helen Whately warned it was "premature" to consider booking a holiday abroad, telling reporters: "I know everybody feels like it is time for a holiday, we all need that.

"It just so happens that when I was on holiday last August, I in fact booked my next holiday, which is a UK holiday, for later on in the summer.

"But my advice would be to anybody right now just to hold off on booking international travel.

"The Prime Minister launched a taskforce looking specifically at international travel that will be reporting back shortly and it just feels premature to be booking international holidays at the moment."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The legislation sets out the SNP's plans for a second independence referendum.

Scottish government publishes draft bill for second independence referendum
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin to get coronavirus vaccine

Myanmar

11 Myanmar officials targeted by EU sanctions over coup and protests crackdown
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which was recently given to Boris Johnson, is safe and effective, US trials show.

US trials show Oxford vaccine safe and effective

During a trip to BAE Systems in Lancashire, Boris Johnson warned the third wave of Covid cases in Europe would hit the UK.

Boris Johnson warns UK will 'feel the effects' of Covid third wave

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer: Nicola Sturgeon should resign if found to have broken ministerial code

Sir Keir Starmer calls for Sturgeon to resign if found to have broken ministerial code
Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Call Keir

Starmer defends Hartlepool Labour candidate despite 'inappropriate' tweets
Sir Keir Starmer: The EU shouldn't block vaccines entering UK

Sir Keir Starmer: The EU shouldn't block vaccines entering UK
MPs are set to approve an extension to the Coronavirus Act later this week

Government struggling to defend six-month extension to lockdown powers
Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Call Keir

Starmer tells LBC violence at Bristol protest 'inexcusable' and 'completely unacceptable'
Sir Keir Starmer has said his default position on extensions to lockdown powers will be to support it

Sir Keir Starmer says his 'default position' is to support lockdown powers extension

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London