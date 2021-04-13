How do I book an NHS Covid-19 vaccine if I'm over 45?

People aged over 45 can now book their Covid-19 jab in England.

The NHS has previously been focused on ensuring vaccines are offered to those considered to most vulnerable to coronavirus - those aged over 50, people deemed be "clinically extremely vulnerable" and health and social care workers.

All adults in the UK aged over 50 have now been offered a first dose, paving the way for the next phase of the rollout.

The start of 'Phase 2' begins with the estimated 3.7 million people in England aged 45 to 49.

How can I book?

People over the age of 45 in England are now able to arrange for their coronavirus vaccine via the NHS online booking system.

You can find that here.

Website issues

The NHS website for booking vaccine appointments appeared to temporarily crash on Tuesday morning after people aged over 45 were offered jabs.

Some visitors to the site were faced with the message: "The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties.

"We are working to resolve these issues. Thank you for your patience."

Other users reported being placed in a queue, with a holding screen which read: "You are in a queue. Lots of people trying to book an appointment."

Shortly after the vaccine booking site was hit by the technical issues, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted that the problem had been "fixed".

All over-50s now offered jab

The Government has met its target of offering the jab to all of its top nine priority groups three days ahead of its target date of April 15.

In all, almost 40 million doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines have been delivered since the rollout began in the UK in December, including 32 million first jabs and more than seven million second doses.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said 19 out of 20 over 50s have now received a first jab.

‘Significant reduction in supply’

The announcement comes despite an earlier warning by the NHS in England of a "significant reduction in weekly supply" during April, meaning volumes for first doses would be "significantly constrained".

Throughout the current month, the health service has prioritised second doses, with a record 475,230 people receiving their second jab on Saturday.

Moderna vaccine rollout

NHS patients in England are to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from Tuesday.

Developed in the US, the vaccine is the third to be added to the NHS "armoury", alongside AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

The Vaccines Taskforce has secured 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine for the UK.

The jab has already been rolled out in Wales and Scotland, and is expected to be delivered to people in Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.

The NHS in England confirmed the Moderna jab will be delivered at more than 20 vaccination sites this week, including Reading's Madejski Stadium and the Sheffield Arena.

More sites will be able to deliver the jab as supply increases.