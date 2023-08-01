Find out how much the cost of your favourite tipple will increase by as alcohol prices rise from today

1 August 2023, 09:32 | Updated: 1 August 2023, 09:45

Gin, Vodka and wine will all go up
Gin, Vodka and wine will all go up. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

From today, the way alcohol is taxed is going to change, so many of your favourite drinks will likely cost you more.

The new system taxes all alcohol based on its strength, rather than the previous categories of wine, beer, spirits, and ciders.

The Prime Minister has described the overhaul as "the most radical simplification of alcohol duties for over 140 years", enabled by Brexit.

In March's Budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also announced that the freeze to alcohol duty would end on August 1 and increase by inflation, at 10.1 per cent.

But how much is your favourite drink going to increase by?

Read More: Consumers hit by 'biggest single alcohol duty increase in almost 50 years' as Sunak insists businesses will benefit

Beer (4.5%)

Duty charged on beer is being cut by 11p in August
Duty charged on beer is being cut by 11p in August. Picture: Alamy

The duty charged on draught pints will be cut by 11p in August.

According to the British Beer & Pub Association, the average pint in the UK costs £4.07 - and £4.84 in London. With the cut on draught pints, this could fall to £3.98 and £4.75, respectively.

However, the BBPA said brewers will pay 10.1 per cent more tax on bottles and cans of beer from Tuesday, meaning tax will make up around 30 per cent of the cost of a 500ml bottle.

The tax increase on packaged beer is expected to add an extra £225 million of costs per year across the industry.

Examples

A bottle of Peroni (620ml) will set you back £2.40 in Sainsbury's, but could increase to £2.64.

A four pack of Carling currently costs £4.00 in Tesco, but could rise to £4.40.

Wine (12% ABV)

Wine is also set to increase
Wine is also set to increase. Picture: Alamy

The duty on a bottle of wine is set to increase by 44p.

Examples

A bottle of Campo Viejo Blanco Rioja 75Cl in Tesco currently costs £8 but will rise to £8.44 if the duty rise is added on directly.

A bottle of 19 Crimes will go from £9 to £9.44, also at Tesco

Combining the duty rise with VAT, consumers will pay an extra 53p per bottle of wine, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has said.

Read More: 'Why am I enslaved to this drink?': Tom Holland reveals he quit alcohol as he 'couldn't be social' without booze

Vodka & Gin (37.5-40%)

Absolut vodka
Absolut vodka. Picture: Alamy

Duty and VAT on Vodka will add 90p to the overall price.

Examples

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1L is £22.50 at Asda, meaning the extra 90p could see it rise to £23.40.

Gin will see the same price increase, meaning a bottle of Gordon's Special Dry London Gin 1L will also rise to £23.40.

Port (20% ABV)

Sweet Port Dessert Wine
Sweet Port Dessert Wine. Picture: Alamy

Since has an ABV of 20%, port will see the biggest price rise (£1.30).

Examples

One of the most popular bottles of port is Cockburn's Special Reserve 1L, currently costing £16 at Sainsbury's.

This will go up to £17.30 if the tax is added on directly.

A Fortnum's Vintage Port Gift Box, Niepoort, 75cl will go from £47.50 to £48.80.

Sparkling wine (12% ABV)

Sparkling Prosecco
Sparkling Prosecco. Picture: Alamy

Prosecco, on the other hand, will actually fall by 19p on a 75cl bottle.

A I Castelli Prosecco DOC from Waterside Wines will fall from £11.75 to £11.56.

