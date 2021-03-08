How much money did Prince Harry inherit from Princess Diana?

Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana made his royal family departure posiible. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Prince Harry’s inheritance from his late mum Princess Diana has helped him and Meghan Markle financially leave the royal family - so how much did money did Princess Diana leave her son?

Prince Harry revealed in his Oprah Winfrey that his mother, Princess Diana, was the reason he and wife Meghan Markle were able to financially leave the royal family in 2020.

Talking about how he could afford to leave the royal family, after he was cut off from royal funding following his and Meghan’s departure, he explained his mum had made it all possible.

Prince Harry revealed: “I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” he said of his new life in Los Angeles. “It’s like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process.”

So how much money did Princess Diana leave her son Harry? Well, originally Prince Harry and William inherited about £6.5million each from her.

Prince William and Harry both inherited £10million from Princess Diana. Picture: PA

However, the finances grew as the sum was used to make sizeable investments meaning Prince Harry inherited around £10million on his 30th birthday.

That’s not all Princess Diana left her sons either as she also handed down iconic items of fashion, including her David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding dress and other designer suits and evening gowns.

Valuable jewellery including two diamond tiaras were also left as part of the inheritance.

Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, was in control of the will and said in 2013 other items would be given to Harry and William in accordance with Princess Diana’s wishes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were cut off from royal funding following their departure. Picture: PA

Princess Diana’s funds aren’t the only financial help the couple have either as Prince Harry is also believed to have been given a substantial amount of money from his great-grandmother, the Queen’s mum, when she died.

Meghan Markle has also accumulated her own impressive net worth of an estimated £5million following her work in Suits and other projects.

Meghan and Harry have also since secured deals with Spotify and Netflix as they begin their independent journey away from the royal family.