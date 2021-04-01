How much is the national minimum wage in the UK and when does it go up?

The minimum wage in the UK has increased by 2.2%. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The minimum wage has been increased in the UK for 2021 but how much by? And what is the national living wage? Here’s what you need to know about the pay increases.

The national minimum wage in the UK has increased for 2021 meaning around two million people will get a pay rise this year.

Rising to 2.2%, the minimum wage increase isn’t the only pay perk Boris Johnson has confirmed as he also said 23 and 24-year-olds will receive the minimum wage rate for the first time rather than just those 25 and over.

So how much is the national minimum wage in the UK now? When does it officially go up?

Here’s the latest pay rise facts along with what the national living wage is:

The National Living wage now applies to all of those aged 23 and over in the UK. Picture: PA

How much is the national minimum wage in the UK 2021?

Going up 2.2% the national minimum wage varies depending on your age and whether you’re an apprentice.

The new minimum wage rates for this year are as follows:

Workers over 23: From £8.72 to £8.91

Workers aged 21-22: From £8.20 to £8.36

Workers aged 18-20: From £6.45 to £6.56

Under 18s: From £4.55 to £4.62

Apprentices: From £4.15 to £4.30

When does the minimum wage go up for 2021?

As of Thursday 1st April 2021, those receiving minimum wage in the UK will begin receiving their raise.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The National Minimum and Living Wages have increased every year since they were introduced, supporting the lowest paid, and despite the challenges we’ve faced recently, this year will be no different.

“That’s why we’re providing a well-earned pay rise to two million people, which will be a welcome boost to families right across the UK.”

The new minimum wage rate begins on April 1st 2021. Picture: PA

What is the National Living Wage in the UK?

The National Living Wage is the minimum wage rate almost all workers are entitled to.

It applies to all of those aged 23 and over, and not a first year apprentice. Anyone under this age receives the national minimum wage, known as the statutory rate.

As of 1st April, the new National Living Wage is £8.91 an hour.