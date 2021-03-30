How to claim your free £50 bike repair voucher as 150,000 more are released

The government's bike repair voucher scheme has released another 150,000 vouchers. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The fourth batch of the in-demand £50 'Fix Your Bike' voucher scheme has been released by the government.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the release of 150,000 more bike repair vouchers in England on Tuesday.

He said the 'Fix Your Bike' voucher scheme is "helping people get their bike road-ready for spring".

Mr Shapps urged cyclists to "be quick" as the previous batch was swiftly snapped up in just 48 hours.

The government said up to half a million vouchers will be released in total.

So what is the 'Fix Your Bike' voucher scheme? And how do you claim a government bike repair voucher?

150,000 more bike repair vouchers have been released by the government. Picture: PA

What is the 'Fix Your Bike' voucher scheme?

The bike repair voucher scheme is a £25 million project that was launched in July 2020 as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's £2 billion plan to boost active travel.

A £50 government bike voucher should be able to cover the cost of a standard bicycle servicing and the replacement of basic components, such as an inner tube or cable.

Paul Tomlinson, cycling director at retailer Halfords, which is participating in the programme, said: "Since the scheme launched in July, we have helped repair thousands of bikes and helped to relieve pressure on public transport while many are still unsure about making essential journeys.

"We are seeing unprecedented demand for bike services and it's happening against a backdrop of a huge demand in cycling.

"As cycling brings so many benefits, it's fantastic to see that this growth looks set to stay - if not increase - and as the country slowly starts to reopen, we are thrilled that more people are considering cycling more frequently than before."

How do you claim a government bike repair voucher?

Cyclists who want to benefit from the bike repair voucher scheme must register on the official fixyourbikevoucherscheme.est.org.uk website.

Meanwhile, the government's website lists four steps for claiming and using a free £50 bike repair voucher: