How to claim your free £50 bike repair voucher as 150,000 more are released

30 March 2021, 11:37 | Updated: 30 March 2021, 11:40

The government's bike repair voucher scheme has released another 150,000 vouchers
The government's bike repair voucher scheme has released another 150,000 vouchers. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The fourth batch of the in-demand £50 'Fix Your Bike' voucher scheme has been released by the government.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the release of 150,000 more bike repair vouchers in England on Tuesday.

He said the 'Fix Your Bike' voucher scheme is "helping people get their bike road-ready for spring".

Mr Shapps urged cyclists to "be quick" as the previous batch was swiftly snapped up in just 48 hours.

The government said up to half a million vouchers will be released in total.

So what is the 'Fix Your Bike' voucher scheme? And how do you claim a government bike repair voucher?

Read more: Boris Johnson cycle voucher website crashes at launch

Read more: GPs can 'prescribe cycling' under new plans to boost nation's health

150,000 more bike repair vouchers have been released by the government
150,000 more bike repair vouchers have been released by the government. Picture: PA

What is the 'Fix Your Bike' voucher scheme?

The bike repair voucher scheme is a £25 million project that was launched in July 2020 as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's £2 billion plan to boost active travel.

A £50 government bike voucher should be able to cover the cost of a standard bicycle servicing and the replacement of basic components, such as an inner tube or cable.

Paul Tomlinson, cycling director at retailer Halfords, which is participating in the programme, said: "Since the scheme launched in July, we have helped repair thousands of bikes and helped to relieve pressure on public transport while many are still unsure about making essential journeys.

"We are seeing unprecedented demand for bike services and it's happening against a backdrop of a huge demand in cycling.

"As cycling brings so many benefits, it's fantastic to see that this growth looks set to stay - if not increase - and as the country slowly starts to reopen, we are thrilled that more people are considering cycling more frequently than before."

How do you claim a government bike repair voucher?

Cyclists who want to benefit from the bike repair voucher scheme must register on the official fixyourbikevoucherscheme.est.org.uk website.

Meanwhile, the government's website lists four steps for claiming and using a free £50 bike repair voucher:

  1. Apply for a voucher of up to £50 on the Fix Your Bike website.
  2. Find a Fix Your Bike Voucher Scheme-registered bike mechanic to repair your bike using the list of participating bike shops and mechanics.
  3. Take your bike and voucher code to your nominated bike repair business, and receive £50 off the cost of the repair. You should be able to book an appointment online or over the phone so you can avoid making unnecessary trips in person, but check this with your chosen repairer.
  4. Enjoy cycling again.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose for a photo, Monday, March 29, 2021, from the SpaceX launch tower at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral

Two space fans get seats on billionaire’s private flight

People walk and ride beside in warm spring sunshine beside the Serpentine in Hyde Park as England's lockdown eases

Half of UK population now has Covid-19 antibodies

People queue in front of the vaccination centre in Frankfurt, Germany

German state suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use for under-60s

Hundreds gathered in raucous scenes at the park in Nottingham

Crowd of students defies rule of six in Nottingham park before ‘brawl’ breaks out
Karim Benzema

Football star Benzema to stand trial in October on sex tape blackmail claims
Hong Kong China

China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Celebrities and politicans share support for David Lammy after viral call

Celebrities and politicians share support for David Lammy after viral call
Labour MP Jess Phillips calls for Government action on sexual abuse in schools

MP Jess Phillips calls for Government action after shocking reports of sexual abuse in schools
Mixed race caller recalls being asked to choose team in 'black vs white' football match

Mixed race caller recalls being asked to choose team in 'black vs white' football match
Covid: Opening indoor spaces will be 'much more problematic', warns SAGE member

Covid: Next stage of PM's roadmap is 'much more problematic', warns SAGE member
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Sajid Javid responds to calls to drop BAME label

Sajid Javid responds to calls to scrap label 'BAME'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London