When will Hurricane Milton hit Florida? 'Worst storm in 100 years' heading for US coast as residents urged to flee

Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall in Florida. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Florida residents are preparing for Hurricane Milton to make landfall on Wednesday evening - here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The storm is barrelling towards the coast of western Florida with winds reaching up to 165mph - making it a strong Category 5 hurricane - the highest category.

People living in Milton's path have been urged to move away, with authorities warning that they are likely to die if they stay in place.

Streets of cities in the path of the hurricane have emptied, airports have closed, and even the famous theme parks have closed.

Joe Biden said: "It's a matter of life and death, and that's not hyperbole."

It comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated large swaths of the country including Florida, killing around 200.

Hurricane Milton approaches Florida. Picture: Getty

When will Hurricane Milton hit Florida?

Milton is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday at 2pm local time at the earliest - 7pm UK time.

This timing is inexact and subject to change, as the storm's speed changes over time.

But Milton is set to arrive by early Thursday local time at the latest.

Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Milton. Picture: Getty

Mike and Bre, who say they are homeless, take shelter from the storm in a car park. Picture: Getty

In this image taken with a drone, traffic flows eastbound along Interstate 4 as residents continue to follow evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Milton. Picture: Alamy

Where will Hurricane Milton make landfall?

Milton is set to hit the central Florida coast, although the exact location is unclear at the moment.

The centre of the storm could hit the city of Tampa, where around 400,000 people live. Many more live in the surrounding area.

There is also a possibility the main brunt of the storm could be borne further south in Fort Myers, which is over 100 miles away. Curfews have also been brought in in some areas.

Serious impacts from the storm could also be felt in Orlando and Daytona Beach, further east.

Everyone has been urged to leave the area because of the deadly impact of the storm.

More than a million people are under evacuation orders, but efforts to get away have been hampered by huge traffic jam and petrol shortages.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor said: "This is literally catastrophic, and I can say without any dramatisation whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re going to die."

President Joe Biden gives remarks following a briefing on the preparations for Hurricane Milton. Picture: Getty

How much damage will Hurricane Milton cause?

Milton is still a Category 5 storm with wind speeds reaching 165mph as of Wednesday morning.

As well as the damage from the wind, Milton is also set to bring 15-foot storm surges and flooding - potentially catastrophic in the low-lying Tampa area.

Milton could cause damage of as much as $175 billion (£134 billion), according to preliminary estimates of a worst-case scenario.

A lower estimate comes to around $50 billion (£38 billion).

“While too early to make insured loss estimates, a major hurricane impact in one of Florida’s most heavily populated regions could result in mid-double-digit billion dollar loss,” a note from financial services company Jefferies said.

The costs are hard to estimate, in part because it's still unclear where Hurricane Milton will land.

Members of the Florida Army National Guard walk past a destroyed home that was washed down the block by Hurricane Helene. Picture: Alamy

If the centre of the storm makes landfall in the heavily built up Tampa Bay area, costs will be higher.

If it comes ashore further south in the Fort Myers city, costs could be lower.

The area is already reeling from Hurricane Helene, which left damages of around $11 billion (£8 billion).

Storm Ian, which hit two years ago, caused damages of around $50 billion - and analysts think Milton could be significantly worse than that.

I've got a holiday booked - can I still fly to Florida from the UK?

All flights to Florida from the UK have been cancelled, with most airports shut.

Disney World and Universal Orlando World have closed their parks until at least tomorrow.

Airlines including TUI, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have been forced to cancel services.