Is Meghan Markle and Harry’s son Archie a Prince?

8 March 2021, 11:42

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have discussed why their son Archie is not a prince
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have discussed why their son Archie is not a prince. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have implied their son Archie was denied the title of Prince because of his race - so what is Archie’s official title? And what is the actual royal protocol for titles?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and made the suggestion their son Archie was not made a prince because of his mixed-race heritage.

The Duchess of Sussex, who also spoke about suicidal thoughts and a secret wedding, has said the royal family went against their usual title protocol when it came to their son by denying him the birthright of becoming a prince.

Meghan claimed in the months of her pregnancy, when Archie’s official title was being discussed, there were also conversations about “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

She said she was upset at the "idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be".

Not being a Prince meant Harry and Meghan’s son would also not be given police protection, a matter that upset the couple greatly.

So what is the royal protocol for titles in the family? What is Harry and Meghan’s son’s title? And what was said at the time of his birth?

Archie is known officially only as "Master Archie"
Archie is known officially only as "Master Archie". Picture: PA

What is the royal protocol for prince and princess titles?

Under royal rules and traditions, which were established by George V more than 100 years ago, only children and grandchildren of a sovereign had the automatic right to the HRH title or Prince and Princess.

At the time of Archie’s birth, he was only a great grandchild of a sovereign and therefore not officially entitled to the right.

However, George V’s declaration also said: “The grandchildren of the sons of any such sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of dukes of this realm.”

This means Archie will be given his HRH Prince title should Prince Charles take the throne.

It also means that only Prince George, Prince William’s eldest son, should have a title but his siblings Charlotte and Louis are also referred to as a princess and prince.

It’s reported that because Prince William is second in line to the throne, his children were allowed to have the titles where as Prince Harry is currently sixth, should Kate and William have no more children.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed royal discussions about their son's skin colour
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed royal discussions about their son's skin colour. Picture: Getty

What is Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s title?

With no official titles, their first son is known as Master Archie.

Harry and Meghan reportedly decided not to give their son one of Prince Harry’s lesser titles, Earl of Dumbarton, at birth.

What was said at the time of Archie’s birth?

When Archie was born in 2019, it was thought that Meghan and Harry chose not to title their son which at the time, everyone believed to be because they wanted him to be a “private citizen”.

