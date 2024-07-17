Planning reform blitz, ban on zero-hour contracts and Sunak’s smoking bill revived: the King’s Speech in brief

17 July 2024, 11:50 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 12:22

The King's Speech : at a glance
The King's Speech : at a glance. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Labour's legislative agenda has been unveiled in the King's first speech under the new Government, covering everything from the economy and planning reform to crime and immigration.

A total of 40 bills have been unveiled, 35 of which are new, with some older draft laws carried over from the last Government.

The economy is at the front and centre of the King's Speech, with the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, vowing to ’turbo charge’ economic growth and ‘take the brakes off Britain’.

Economy

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

Budget responsibility Bill

The Government has vowed to introduce a 'fiscal lock' make sure every economic decision is “consistent with its fiscal rules”.

The King said: “It will legislate to ensure that all significant tax and spending changes are subject to an independent assessment by the Office for Budget Responsibility.”

Labour say this will avoid future budgets like the one introduced by Liz Truss, which was not subject to an OBR forecast.

Employment Rights Bill

The Government has pledged to 'make work pay' with its 'new deal for working people', which it says will ban 'exploitative practices' and 'enhance' employment rights.

This includes delivering a new living wage, banning zero-hour contracts and 'fire and rehire', and removing the lower earnings limit of statutory sick pay.

Employers will also have to make flexible working the 'default', while minimum service levels - as brought in by the Conservative government - will be removed.

National Wealth Funds Bill

The National Wealth Fund, which Labour says can begin immediately, will aim to generate £3 of private sector investment for every £1 it invests.

English Devolution Bill

Labour have bemoaned how England is one of the most "centralised" economies in Europe, so it has vowed to increase devolution across the nation - not just the UK.

The Bill will aim to give local leaders more powers - including mayors and councillors - over planning, transport, skills and employment.

Local communities will also be given a new 'right to buy' community assets, including empty shops and pubs, in a bid to revamp Britain's struggling high streets.

Housing

Angela Rayner And Rachel Reeves Makes Their First Official Visit As Ministers of State
Angela Rayner And Rachel Reeves Makes Their First Official Visit As Ministers of State. Picture: Getty

Also central to the Government's bid to 'turbo charge' the economy is an ambitious plan to overhaul the planning system.

Planning and Infrastructure Bill

“My Ministers will get Britain building, including through planning reform, as they seek to accelerate the delivery of high quality infrastructure and housing,” the King said in his speech.

The Government has vowed to back the planning system an 'enabler of growth', rather than a 'major brake'.

This Bill will aim to upgrade the national grid in order to improve renewable energy and nationalise some planning decisions.

It comes after the Government pledged to build 1.5 million homes across the country.

Renters’ Rights Bill

This Bill vows to abolish Section 21, also known as 'no fault evictions'.

Tenants will also be given powers to challenge rent increases, while the government will also introduce new laws to end rental bidding practices.

Landlords will also not be allowed 'unreasonably' refuse tenants who wish to have a pet in their property.

There will also be a new ombudsman service for the private rented sector.

Health

The Health Secretary has described the NHS as "broken"
The Health Secretary has described the NHS as "broken". Picture: Getty

There are just two health bills in the King's Speech: a Mental Health Bill and Rishi Sunak’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

Wes Streeting has described the NHS as ‘broken’ and stressed the need for reform, yet the King Speech is notably vague on how this may unfold.

There is just one mention of the National Health Service by King Charles in his speech, and no mentions by Starmer in his introduction.

One of the bills resurrected from the last government is Mr Sunak's smoking bill. It will mean anyone born after 1 January 2009 will not be allowed to buy cigarettes. It will also ban vape branding designed to appeal to children.

Transport

Labour will renationalise the railway
Labour will renationalise the railway. Picture: Getty

Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill

As was outlined in Labour's manifesto, the Government will renationalise the railways.

However, there will be no reversal of the last Government's cancellation of HS2 between Manchester and London.

But the Bill will redirect cash to improve west-east rail services in the north of England.

Better Buses Bill

As well as the trains, the Labour Government has pledged to reform the bus system across the country.

The Bill will remove the ban on publicly-owned bus companies and give more powers to local leaders to control their bus systems.

Crime & immigration

The Home Secretary Yvette Cooper
The Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Picture: Getty

Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill

The Government has pledged to end small boat crossings by launching a new 'Border Security Command', which it says creates new powers to tackle smuggling gangs.

The Government will also introduce stronger penalties for those convicted of border crimes.

Crime and Policing Bill

This Bill will aim to give police more powers to deal with anti-social behaviour, as well as increasing the number of neighbourhood police officers.

There are also pledges to tackle retail crime by creating a new offence for assaults on shopworkers.

Climate

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. Picture: Getty

Great British Energy

As was promised in Labour's manifesto, the Government has vowed to set up Great British Energy, a publicly-owned energy company.

This will oversee and operate clean power projects across the country, says the government.

Water (Special Measures) Bill

This Bill will put water companies under special measures and make sure bosses face personal criminal liability for lawbreaking

The water regulator Ofwat will also be given new powers to ban the payment of bonuses where environmental standards are not met.

Other notable bills

House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill

This Bill will aim to reform the House of Lords, including by removing reserved places for individuals born into certain families and introduce an age limit of 80.

Football Governance Bill

This Bill will establish an independent football regulator, another bill carried over from the last Government.

There will also be new financial regulation to help clubs across the football pyramid and a new owners' and directors' test.

Clubs will also be banned from joining breakaway leagues, such as the previously-proposed European Super League.

Holocaust Memorial Bill

The Holocaust Memorial Bill will allow the Government to build the planned Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre.

Hillsborough Law

A new duty of candour for public servants will be introduced, meaning professionals must tell the person when something has gone wrong, apologise and offer an appropriate remedy.

Northern Ireland Legacy Act

Labour say the Legacy Act 'denies justice to the families and victims of the Troubles' and pledged to replace it with a new law.

Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, aka Martyn's Law

This Bill will aim to improve the safety of public venues, keeping the public safe from terrorism.

The law is inspired by Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack in 2017.

Draft Conversion Practices Bill

The draft Conversion Practices Bill will propose new offences to target acts of conversion practices not covered by current laws.

