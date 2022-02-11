What is Lassa Fever? Two cases of acute virus found in east of England

11 February 2022, 09:58

Two cases of Lassa fever have been discovered in the East of England
Two cases of Lassa fever have been discovered in the East of England. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two people in the East of England have been diagnosed with Lassa fever, an acute viral illness.

The pair are understood to have contracted the virus after travel to West Africa.

A third suspected case is also under investigation and being treated at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

It said the cases were all within the same family in the East of England. Most people make a full recovery but severe cases can be fatal.

One of the confirmed cases has since recovered and the other will receive specialist care at the Royal Free hospital in London.

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at UKHSA said: “We can confirm that two cases of Lassa Fever have been identified in England, and a further probable case is under investigation. The cases are within the same family and are linked to recent travel to West Africa.

“Cases of Lassa fever are rare in the UK and it does not spread easily between people. The overall risk to the public is very low. We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice.

"The UKHSA and the NHS have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of imported infectious disease and these will be reinforced."

Prior to these cases, there have been 8 cases of Lassa fever imported to the UK, since 1980. The last two cases occurred in 2009. There was no evidence of onward transmission from any of these cases.

What is Lassa Fever?

Lassa Fever is described as a cousin of Ebola, and the disease is endemic in a number of West African countries.

What are the symptoms?

It causes a fever and flu-like symptoms, but it can cause bleeding through the nose, mouth and other parts of the body in more serious cases.

How do people contract the virus?

People usually become infected with Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with the urine or faeces of infected rats.

The virus can also be spread through infected bodily fluids.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The new 63 buses have panoramic roofs and phone chargers

Inside London's new 'Future Bus' with panoramic skylight and phone chargers in seats

Skater Kamila Valieva at the centre of drug scandal

Teenage Russian skating superstar plunges Winter Olympics into doping crisis

The economy grew by 1% in 2021, despite a record 9.4% slump in 2020.

Economy bounced back by 7.5% last year, strongest growth since World War Two

Exclusive
Sadiq's handling of Cressida's departure 'undignified and ill-judged' says former Met Commssioner

'Undignified and ill-judged': Former Met Commissioner slams Sadiq for forcing Cressida out

The Met police were widely criticised for their handling of the vigil.

'I almost cried': Woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigil tells of relief after Met chief quit
Buckingham Palace has refused to say whether or not the Queen has tested positive for covid.

Queen shows no signs of Covid but faces days of tests after Prince Charles gets virus

Robert Courts was unable to say how many people work in aviation to the nearest 10,000

Aviation minister stumped as he doesn't know how many workers are in sector he represents

'Hasn't got a clue': Ex-Met deputy blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq Khan for forcing Cressida out

'Hasn't got a clue': Former top Met cop blasts 'disgraceful' Sadiq after Cressida quit

Testing has been scrapped for fully-vaccinated people, making it easier for families to head on half-term holidays

'Holidays are back': Covid travel testing scrapped as half-term getaways begin

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Dame Cressida Dick has been criticised for a number of Met failings". (Top left Daniel Morgan, bottom right Sarah Everard)

Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit

The head of the Met Federation has said he feels the treatment of Ms Dick was "wholly unfair".

'It's wholly unfair': Met Federation chief defends Cressida Dick after resignation

Cressida Dick's resignation has sparked a row between Sadiq Khan and Priti Patel

Priti Patel 'blindsided by Cressida resignation' sparking row with Sadiq Khan

Detectives investigating the murder of Sven Badzak have released images of two males they wish to speak to in connection with their enquires.

Police hunt for two men a year after aspiring lawyer, 22, killed in London

James McCann has been jailed for two years and nine months

Man who kept Hungarian national as a slave in metal shed with no toilet jailed

Nick Ferrari, LBC's Breakfast presenter.

Nick Ferrari Says: 'Bombshell party? It's just crisps, tinsel and hand gel'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A child stands near a large screen showing photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping near a car park in Kashgar in western China’s Xinjiang region

UN labour agency cites concerns about China’s Xinjiang region
Antony Blinken and Marise Payne

Blinken says confrontation with China is not inevitable

A koala

Koalas declared endangered in eastern Australia amid disease and habitat loss
Marise Ann Chiverella

DNA evidence and volunteer genealogist help name girl’s killer from 1964 case
Emotional Support Pig

Man in legal battle to keep ’emotional support’ pig

People block highway 75 with heavy trucks and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

France Obit Montagnier

Luc Montagnier, French scientist who discovered HIV, dies at 89
A court sketch, from left, of former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, lawyer Robert Paule, lawyer Natalie Paule, lawyer Tom Plunkett, former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, former officer Thomas Lane and lawyer Earl Gray

Scientist gives evidence about drugs found after George Floyd’s murder
Women supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami take part in demonstration to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka

Pakistan women protest India’s ban on headscarves in schools

Climate activist Greta Thunberg

UN experts urge Sweden to stop planned iron-ore mine project

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan

'Give an opt-out or scrap it': MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis blasts govt's energy loan
Nick Ferrari was speaking after a speech by the former PM

'His government was riddled with sleaze': Nick Ferrari's blistering take on Sir John Major
Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'shocked and saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns
Eddie Mair spoke to Matthew Cole from The Fuel Bank Foundation.

'The need is getting greater and greater': Fuel bank chief warns of desperation hitting families
Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair

Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair
'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment
No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo
Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition
Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police