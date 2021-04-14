Lobbying: What is it and why does it cause so much unease?

14 April 2021, 16:52

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has admitted lobbying ministers
Former Prime Minister David Cameron has admitted lobbying ministers. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has found himself at the centre of a major lobbying row after attempting to secure financial support for a company using taxpayer money.

Having warned in 2010 that the business of seeking to influence government was "the next big scandal waiting to happen", critics have been quick to highlight the former PM's alleged attempts to lobbying the Government on behalf of financial services firm Greensill Capital.

Ministers and senior officials have been dragged into the row over the company's links with the Government and Mr Cameron's influence over public funds for the now collapsed firm.

But what is lobbying, what are the rules, and why does it cause such unease?

Greensill Capital, at the centre of a lobbying scandal, collapsed in March
Greensill Capital, at the centre of a lobbying scandal, collapsed in March. Picture: PA Images

What is lobbying?

It is the attempt by individuals, charities, organisations, pressure groups and businesses to influence government policy, something which is legal but heavily scrutinised in the UK.

This can happen in many ways, from writing to MPs to taking ministers out for dinner and bending their ear about a subject close to your heart - or wallet.

Lobbying can be used to ensure that an organisation's expert knowledge of a subject - or its concerns - is taken into consideration by MPs and ministers as they make decisions about laws or policies.

But it gets into murkier waters when organisations are lobbying explicitly to secure a financial advantage, something which is alleged to have happened in the case of David Cameron and Greensill Capital.

Campaigners and opposition politicians say the law needs to get tighter on lobbyists, wh

READ MORE: MPs vote against creating new committee to investigate government lobbying

What are the rules?

The Transparency of Lobbying, Non-Party Campaigning and Trade Union Administration Act 2014 makes it an offence for someone who is not a registered lobbyist to directly lobby ministers or senior civil servants.

The legislation, passed by Mr Cameron's government in 2014, introduced the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists, which intends to enhance the transparency of those seeking to lobby ministers on behalf of a third party.

But people lobbying on behalf of their own organisation are not required to register, which is why the former PM was cleared of breaking lobbying rules by the watchdog last month.

Are there rules for politicians?

Yes - the code of conduct for MPs and peers sets out the standards of behaviour expected, including rules concerning additional income, gifts and personal interests that must be declared and published.

Separately, the ministerial code requires ministers to disclose their interests in detail, while the Government publishes information on ministers' and special advisers' meetings with external organisations on a quarterly basis.

WATCH: James O'Brien hears 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron lobbying controversy

Lobbying is frequently done by individuals, companies, charities and pressure groups
Lobbying is frequently done by individuals, companies, charities and pressure groups. Picture: PA Images

What has David Cameron done?

The former PM approached a number of government ministers on behalf the financial firm he started working for in 2018, as well as its owner Lex Greensill.

He tried to secure Greensill Capital access to a loan scheme called the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).

Mr Cameron wanted the company to be able to issue loans using tax-payer cash through this scheme and reports suggest he stood to make millions through his shares in the firm as a result.

He sent multiple text messages to the personal phone of the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and approached two junior treasury ministers about the issue.

He also sent an email to a senior Downing Street adviser stating it "seems nuts" to not provide support for Greensill, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

READ MORE: Starmer accuses Johnson of 'blocking proper inquiry' into Greensill lobbying scandal

Chancellor Rishi Sunak received texts from David Cameron about Greensill Capital
Chancellor Rishi Sunak received texts from David Cameron about Greensill Capital. Picture: PA Images

What have critics said?

Labour wants to create an "anti-sleaze" committee to investigate lobbying, including the former prime minister's activities, which would be able to summon witnesses to answer questions in public.

If MPs approve the motion on Wednesday, the cross-party committee would investigate whether current laws are sufficient to prevent "inappropriate lobbying" of ministers and officials.

Senior Opposition figure Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: "This is much wider than just about what David Cameron has done - this is about what is happening at the heart of Government today.

"This really matters, we need answers, and MPs have a chance to vote for a proper inquiry today."

READ MORE: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

What about those leaving Government?

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) gives advice to ministers and senior officials on avoiding conflicts of interest and whether new jobs comply with the "business appointment rules".

Former ministers and senior civil servants are expected to seek advice from Acoba about any new roles taken within two years of leaving office. However, the committee has no means to enforce the rules.

This has lead to the committee being branded "totally toothless", while its role has come under scrutiny in recent days after it emerged a senior civil servant took a role at Greensill Capital while still working in Whitehall.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wearing a protective face mask, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran

Iran supreme leader: Offers at Vienna nuclear deal talks ‘not worth looking at’
Over half of people in England would likely have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in March

Over half of people in England 'likely had Covid-19 antibodies' in March
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU throws weight behind Pfizer/BioNTech in vaccine drive

President Joe Biden

Biden on Afghanistan: ‘It is time to end America’s longest war’
First lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden undergoes ‘common medical procedure’

Jessie Hamilton reacts as she is presented with a cheque to pay off her mortgage

Members of university fraternity pay off former cook’s mortgage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'
Greensill: James O'Brien takes on caller who believes Tories and Labour are as bad as each other

Greensill: James O'Brien caller can't find Labour equivalent after claiming 'all MPs are the same'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves
The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London