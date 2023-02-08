Who are Meghan Markle's siblings?

8 February 2023, 13:09 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 13:44

Meghan Markle and half-brother Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle has a half brother and sister from her dad's side of the family. Picture: Alamy/MediaPunch Inc/Alamy Live News

By Zoe Adams

Everything you need to know about the Duchess of Sussex's half brother and sister as she's sued for defamation by Samantha Markle.

Meghan Markle's family life is under the spotlight once more after half-sister, Samantha Markle, has filed a defamation case against the Duchess of Sussex.

Following her relationship with husband Prince Harry, Meghan 41, has seen the details of her childhood and her strained family relations unfold in front of the public.

This has included her complicated relationship with her father and even her two half siblings - sister Samantha and brother Thomas Markle Junior - whom she shares the same father with.

Both her brother and sister have spoken against Meghan in previous interviews which has contributed to their diminished connections.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at church
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being brought to court by half-sister Samantha Markle. Picture: Alamy

Who is Samantha Markle?

Since Meghan stepped into the royal family, half-sister Samantha has been one of the most vocal members of her family.

Her eldest sibling, Samantha is 58 years old and has three children of her own - one of whom featured in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary as her best friend, Ashleigh.

Samantha has two ex-husbands, Earl Hale and Scott Rasmussen.

She's a qualified mental health nurse who suffers from multi-scoliosis (diagnosed in 2008) which has left her in a wheelchair.

Following a childhood injury, Samantha is also blind in one eye and has paralysis down her left side.

Meghan and Samantha have never claimed to be close which has become evident with the recent law case.

Tom Markle Junior is Meghan's older half-brother
Tom Markle Junior is Meghan's older half-brother. Picture: MediaPunch Inc/Alamy Live News

Who is Thomas Markle Junior?

Also a half-sibling from her dad's side, Thomas has spoke up about Harry and Meghan's relationship, even writing the Duke a letter before their wedding urging him to call it off. He later apologised and wished them a happy future.

Thomas, 56, works as a window fitter and has two children, Thomas and Tyler, who he shares with his first ex-wife Tracy Dooley.

