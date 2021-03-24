Mini heatwave March 2021: Met office forecast soaring temperatures for Easter

A mini UK heatwave could arrive just in time for Easter 2021. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Is there going to be a heatwave next week? As the lockdown eases and the Rule of Six returns, warmer temperatures set to return to England and London for the Easter Bank holiday.

Parts of the UK next week, including England and London, could see a mini heatwave just as the roadmap out of lockdown continues and the Rule of Six returns.

Weather experts and the met office have forecast a mini heatwave for March 2021 which also falls just in time for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Following a very cold winter which included stints of gale force winds and plenty of snow disruption, the mini heatwave looks set to bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures as high as 20C - beating the average of 13C for the time of year.

The coronavirus Rule of Six returns just in time for the heatwave forecast. Picture: PA

Reports also suggest the mini heatwave could last through April.

The change in temperature will come at a welcome time for most of the UK as of 29th March, friends and family are allowed to gather in groups of six, or two households, once again as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.

The met office weather forecast has predicted: “Drier in the south and very mild at times to start next week.

“Temperatures are likely to start rather warm or warm for parts of the south and southeast, but will likely widely return back to, or rather below, average by the weekend.”

The Met office's heatwave predictions come after a particularly cold winter. Picture: PA

Following Easter weekend and forecasting for the middle of April, they predict: “At the start of this period, generally settled conditions are expected for most.

“Overall, there is a reasonable signal for generally settled weather for most through this period with drier than average and brighter conditions prevailing and areas away from the far northwest of the country receiving below average rainfall.”

From 29th March, people in England will also be able to enjoy outdoor sports again.