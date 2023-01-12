London bus strikes: Dates and routes affected by latest walkouts

London buses have confirmed a series of strike dates for January 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

When is the next London bus strike? And why are drivers striking? Here's everything you need to know as the city faces more travel disruption and chaos.

Rail, London Underground, Royal Mail and even nurses have all been making history over recent months as they stage a series of strikes to help fight for better working conditions and increased wages as they tackle the cost of living crisis.

London bus services from Abellio also haven't reached a pay agreement with bosses and have confirmed a fresh set of strike dates that will have a huge affect on transport and travel in the city.

The industrial action will mainly impact services in West and South London but will also delay night services and some school routes.

From bus strike dates, to what routes are affected, here's everything you need to know.

Bus drivers will walk out in the latest industrial action in the UK. Picture: Alamy

When are the next London bus strikes?

Abellio services are on strike for a series of dates through January 2023. These are:

Thursday 12th January

Monday 16th January

Wednesday 25th January

Thursday 26th January

Unlike the tube and train strikes, services will be back up and running from 6am the following day.

What London bus routes are affected during the strike?

TfL has said buses will still be running along these routes but the service is expected to be hugely disrupted.

This is an Abellio bus strike and all other bus services will run as normal. These are the routes affected:

Day routes: 3, 27, 45, 63, 68, 109, 130, 156, 195, 196, 201, 207, 267, 270, 278, 315, 322, 350, 367, 381, 407, 415, 427, 433, 464, 482, 490, 969, C10, E5, E7, E10, E11, H20, H25, H28, H26, P5, P13, R68, R70, S4, U5, U7, U9

24-hour routes: 24, 111, 159, 285, 344, 345

Night routes: N3, N27, N63, N68, N109, N207, N381

Route 481 will operate but with fewer services on weekdays from 07:30-08:00, and from 15:00-16:00 and the school service 671 will also be disrupted.

Travel advice is to plan ahead and check all routes before you travel.

Why are London Abellio buses striking?

Like all the other industries who are on strike, including ambulance services, bus drivers are looking for more pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said in December: "Abellio is content to horde mountains of cash but has imposed a completely unacceptable pay offer on its drivers. It is disgraceful behaviour and our members are rightly furious."

"Unite always fights to defend and improve members’ jobs, pay and conditions and Abellio’s South and West London workforce have their union’s unflinching support."