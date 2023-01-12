London bus strikes: Dates and routes affected by latest walkouts

12 January 2023, 10:32

London Abellio red buses
London buses have confirmed a series of strike dates for January 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

When is the next London bus strike? And why are drivers striking? Here's everything you need to know as the city faces more travel disruption and chaos.

Rail, London Underground, Royal Mail and even nurses have all been making history over recent months as they stage a series of strikes to help fight for better working conditions and increased wages as they tackle the cost of living crisis.

London bus services from Abellio also haven't reached a pay agreement with bosses and have confirmed a fresh set of strike dates that will have a huge affect on transport and travel in the city.

The industrial action will mainly impact services in West and South London but will also delay night services and some school routes.

From bus strike dates, to what routes are affected, here's everything you need to know.

Red Abellio buses parked at bus garage
Bus drivers will walk out in the latest industrial action in the UK. Picture: Alamy

When are the next London bus strikes?

Abellio services are on strike for a series of dates through January 2023. These are:

  • Thursday 12th January
  • Monday 16th January
  • Wednesday 25th January
  • Thursday 26th January

Unlike the tube and train strikes, services will be back up and running from 6am the following day.

What London bus routes are affected during the strike?

TfL has said buses will still be running along these routes but the service is expected to be hugely disrupted.

This is an Abellio bus strike and all other bus services will run as normal. These are the routes affected:

Day routes: 3, 27, 45, 63, 68, 109, 130, 156, 195, 196, 201, 207, 267, 270, 278, 315, 322, 350, 367, 381, 407, 415, 427, 433, 464, 482, 490, 969, C10, E5, E7, E10, E11, H20, H25, H28, H26, P5, P13, R68, R70, S4, U5, U7, U9

24-hour routes: 24, 111, 159, 285, 344, 345

Night routes: N3, N27, N63, N68, N109, N207, N381

Route 481 will operate but with fewer services on weekdays from 07:30-08:00, and from 15:00-16:00 and the school service 671 will also be disrupted.

Travel advice is to plan ahead and check all routes before you travel.

Why are London Abellio buses striking?

Like all the other industries who are on strike, including ambulance services, bus drivers are looking for more pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said in December: "Abellio is content to horde mountains of cash but has imposed a completely unacceptable pay offer on its drivers. It is disgraceful behaviour and our members are rightly furious."

"Unite always fights to defend and improve members’ jobs, pay and conditions and Abellio’s South and West London workforce have their union’s unflinching support."

Jill Biden

White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed

Jeff Beck has died aged 78

Rock legend Jeff Beck dies aged 78 after battle with meningitis

Tributes were left to Ms Patitz

Original supermodel Tatjana Patitz who starred in George Michael's Freedom! video dies aged 56
'General Armageddon' has been replaced

General Armageddon loses job in charge of Russian forces invading Ukraine after just three months
Police officers patrol at the Gare du Nord station

Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris railway station

First lady Jill Biden

White House: Jill Biden surgery on lesion ‘proceeding well’

FAA Outage

Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage

Rishi Sunak addressed the nation on Wednesday

'Striking absence': Rishi Sunak makes no mention of walk-outs sweeping the UK as he addresses the country
Chris Parry (L) and Andrew Bagshaw (R)

Russia says it has found the dead body of one of the British men missing in Ukraine

The three space station crew members were supposed to return in March in the same Soyuz capsule that took them up last September (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Russia will launch new capsule to return space station crew

