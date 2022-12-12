NHS strike dates and times: Why nurses and ambulances are striking this December

Nurses and ambulance staff are set to strike in December over pay and working conditions. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

For the first time in history, nurses and ambulance staff will be going on strike in a huge dispute over wages - here are the strike dates for this December 2022?

Strikes across the United Kingdom are bringing Christmas to a standstill as industries including rail, the Royal Mail and now NHS nurses and ambulance drivers are going on strike.

In rows over the cost of living and getting subsequent pay rises, pensions and working conditions, unions across the board are helping their staff fight for better rights in a series of strikes this December.

And for the first time ever, nurses will stage their first national strike in the history of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and ambulance staff will also be joining them.

Here's everything you need to know about the NHS strikes including dates and times:

Ambulances have announced a different set of strike dates from nurses. Picture: Getty

When are nurses striking in December 2022 and what times are they?

The RCN has said staff "have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels".

Industrial action will take place on the 15th and 20th of December across England, Wales and Northern Ireland for 12 hours at a time. On these dates, strikes will happen between 8am and 8pm.

Strike action in Scotland has been paused after the government agreed to hold negotiations.

During the strikes, certain categories of patients, such as unwell babies and cancer treatments, will be protected.

The union has demanded staff receive a pay rise of at least 17% after years of low pay has "pushed nursing staff out of the profession and putting patient care at risk".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said this is "obviously unaffordable".

An average salary of a nurse depends on their position held but it can range between £20-57,000 a year.

Data from the London School of Economics found salaries of experienced nurses have declined by 20% in real terms over the last 10 years. There is also a record number of nurse vacancies.

When are the NHS ambulance strikes?

Ambulance unions Unison, GMB and Unite have agreed ambulance staff including paramedics, control room staff and support workers will walkout on December 21st in a dispute over pay.

Another strike will happen on December 28 for those part of the GMB union which is around half of the total number of ambulance staff.

Life-threatening emergency call outs will still be responded to.

What has been said about the NHS strikes?

Strike action plans comes as nurses ask for a 5% pay rise above inflation as well as better working conditions to help with the huge shortage of staff.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.

"This action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses. Standards are falling too low and we have strong public backing for our campaign to raise them. This winter, we are asking the public to show nursing staff you are with us."

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I am hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication of nurses and deeply regret some union members will be taking industrial action.

“These are challenging times for everyone and the economic circumstances mean the RCN’s demands, which on current figures are a 19.2 per cet pay rise, costing £10bn a year, are not affordable."