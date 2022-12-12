NHS strike dates and times: Why nurses and ambulances are striking this December

12 December 2022, 12:33

Nurses and ambulance staff from the NHS
Nurses and ambulance staff are set to strike in December over pay and working conditions. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

For the first time in history, nurses and ambulance staff will be going on strike in a huge dispute over wages - here are the strike dates for this December 2022?

Strikes across the United Kingdom are bringing Christmas to a standstill as industries including rail, the Royal Mail and now NHS nurses and ambulance drivers are going on strike.

In rows over the cost of living and getting subsequent pay rises, pensions and working conditions, unions across the board are helping their staff fight for better rights in a series of strikes this December.

And for the first time ever, nurses will stage their first national strike in the history of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and ambulance staff will also be joining them.

Read more: Striking nurses say they might cancel walkout if government takes talks 'seriously'

Read more: Around 15,000 operations to be cancelled by the NHS next week because of the national strike by nurses

Here's everything you need to know about the NHS strikes including dates and times:

Ambulances outside an emergency department
Ambulances have announced a different set of strike dates from nurses. Picture: Getty

When are nurses striking in December 2022 and what times are they?

The RCN has said staff "have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels".

Industrial action will take place on the 15th and 20th of December across England, Wales and Northern Ireland for 12 hours at a time. On these dates, strikes will happen between 8am and 8pm.

Strike action in Scotland has been paused after the government agreed to hold negotiations.

During the strikes, certain categories of patients, such as unwell babies and cancer treatments, will be protected.

The union has demanded staff receive a pay rise of at least 17% after years of low pay has "pushed nursing staff out of the profession and putting patient care at risk".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said this is "obviously unaffordable".

An average salary of a nurse depends on their position held but it can range between £20-57,000 a year.

Data from the London School of Economics found salaries of experienced nurses have declined by 20% in real terms over the last 10 years. There is also a record number of nurse vacancies.

When are the NHS ambulance strikes?

Ambulance unions Unison, GMB and Unite have agreed ambulance staff including paramedics, control room staff and support workers will walkout on December 21st in a dispute over pay.

Another strike will happen on December 28 for those part of the GMB union which is around half of the total number of ambulance staff.

Life-threatening emergency call outs will still be responded to.

What has been said about the NHS strikes?

Strike action plans comes as nurses ask for a 5% pay rise above inflation as well as better working conditions to help with the huge shortage of staff.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.

"This action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses. Standards are falling too low and we have strong public backing for our campaign to raise them. This winter, we are asking the public to show nursing staff you are with us."

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I am hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication of nurses and deeply regret some union members will be taking industrial action.

“These are challenging times for everyone and the economic circumstances mean the RCN’s demands, which on current figures are a 19.2 per cet pay rise, costing £10bn a year, are not affordable."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on Kabul hotel

Ukrainian children with therapy dog Bice

Dog therapy comforts children facing trauma of war in Ukraine

An apartment building in Bakhmut damaged by Russian shelling

Ukraine PM appeals for more military aid to counter Russia attacks

Police have declared an emergency after the shooting

Three people including two police shot dead in ambush in rural Australia

1

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to friend among three killed in Rome bar shooting

The crowd at Stansted Airport waiting for a flight

Hundreds of passengers stranded at Stansted Airport after flights severely delayed after snow

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station as Brits battle snow chaos

People protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin against the execution of Mohsen Shekari

Man publicly executed in Iran for alleged protest crimes

The board of Beira's Place.

JK Rowling launches new women-only sexual abuse support centre

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano could be in final days

Police searching the bank of the lake this morning and right, officers at the scene last night

Three boys aged eight, ten and 11 die and six-year-old critical after falling through ice at Solihull lake

London's tube network - and trains across the South East were affected by heavy snowfall on Monday

Tube snow chaos: Delays on almost EVERY line as commuters wait an hour to get to platforms

The scene at the Balashikha shopping centre

Second Moscow shopping centre hit by fire

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

Double amputee Tony, 8, was stranded at Gatwick and his wheelchair was 'bent'. Right - passengers sleep on the floor at the airport

Double amputee, Tony Hudgell, 8, left stranded at Gatwick for five hours and £6,500 wheelchair ‘twisted and bent’

The Bear Inn came to the rescue after dozens of motorists were stranded on the A22 in Sussex

Dozens of stranded motorists take refuge in a pub overnight after heavy snow pounds Sussex

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nurses striking outside Downing Street and Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer says 19% pay rise for nurses is 'unaffordable' as he pleas for last-ditch talks to stop strikes
Thor lounging on the beach in Hampshire

Thor the Walrus takes a nap on Hampshire beach - and public urged not to approach

'Peace dogs' Gomi and Songgang

‘Peace dogs’ given to South Korea by Kim Jong Un rehomed at zoo

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a bigger-than-expected 0.5% between September and October

Economy grows 0.5% in October but Hunt still warns of ‘tough road ahead’ and UK faces prolonged recession
Noboru Sakiyama, left, head of the plaintiffs, holds a banner outside Nagasaki District Court

Japanese court denies government aid for children of Nagasaki A-bomb survivors

Drivers stuck on the M25 and right, a truck blocking a street in north London

UK weather: Live snow travel updates as roads, rail and airports hit by chaos with 10cm more forecast
People gather beside a burnt truck caused by Afghan shelling in Chaman, south-west Pakistan

Seven killed in Taliban shelling of Pakistani border town

A security guard outside an office building in Beijing

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-Covid’

The M25 at a standstill after snow and ice on the motorway and more is set to come

Snow chaos with drivers stuck all night on M25, trains and buses cancelled and schools shut - and there’s more on way
Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine

300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree take to slopes to spread Christmas cheer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

wage war

Labour MP Sam Tarry accuses the shadow health secretary of 'waging war' on NHS staff

If Nicola Sturgeon can sit down with the RCN and avert strikes, why can't Rishi Sunak?

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’
Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit