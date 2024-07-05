Iain Dale analysis: Was Nigel Farage's Reform UK U-turn key to Labour's General Election victory?

5 July 2024, 12:35

The election was eighth time lucky for Nigel Farage
The election was eighth time lucky for Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy
Iain Dale

By Iain Dale

The best way to get the same outcome is to repeat the mistakes you’ve made in the past.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And that’s what is about to happen to the Conservative Party. The last thing it needs after suffering such a crushing defeat is an immediate leadership election.

Peter Lilley said shortly after the devastating defeat in 1997 that the party needed to realise that “no one is remotely interested in listening to anything we have to say.” And they weren’t. For years.

It doesn’t need to take years for the public to want to hear from the Conservatives again. A lot will depend on how long Labour’s honeymoon lasts.

Yes, Labour won a huge majority, but their percentage vote share, at just over 33 per cent, was only 1.2 per cent greater than in the disaster of 2019.

It was several percentage points fewer than Jeremy Corbyn achieved in 2019.

Labour have not been swept to power by a wave of public enthusiasm as it was in 1997. That’s not to underplay the size of their majority. But much of that majority has been achieved thanks to Piers Morgan.

What? I hear you shriek! Has Dale finally lost his marbles? Let me explain, dear reader.

Back at the beginning of the campaign Nigel Farage appeared on the BBC’s Question Time with Piers Morgan.

Morgan relentlessly goaded him about his decision not to stand for a parliamentary seat in the election. I’ve never seen Farage look so pained and uncomfortable. Sure enough, a few days later Farage exited an abrupt U-Turn and announced he was taking over the leadership of Reform UK and stand in Clacton.

That was the moment Keir Starmer’s majority was sealed.

I predicted on that day that Reform would take thousands of votes in constituencies up and down the country, even though I fully realise Reform has support from ex Labour voters too.

I haven’t been able to do a full analysis yet, and worked out exactly how many Tories were ousted due to the size of the Reform vote, but I reckon it counts for more than half of their losses.

Well done Piers. You played a blinder for Labour. A peerage is surely in the offing. I mean, if Rishi Sunak’s chief of staff, Liam Booth-Smith can get one, anyone can.

Rishi Sunak has rightly resigned. He didn’t have any other option. But he rather cryptically said that he would leave when the party had put into place arrangements for the section of a new leader. In theory that could be next week. So if he goes next week, who does PMQs for the opposition between now and the end of September? Who appoints a shadow team?

This won’t happen, largely because there is no mechanism for it to happen in the Tory Party rules, but there is surely an argument for an interim leader to take over until a proper leadership election can be arranged later in the year, or even in early 2025. It could be kicked off at the party conference.

All successful political parties are coalitions. All unsuccessful parties are more like sects. They become ideological and cannot accept that their party should be a broad church.

That’s the way the Conservative Party is heading, but that way lies madness, as the Republicans in America have found. So when Suella Braverman says the Conservative Party hasn’t been conservative enough, you know what direction she would lead the party in.

What she should do is heed the wise words of Sir Robert Buckland in his concession speech, when he lost to Heidi Alexander in Swindon. He warned of the dangers of trying to cosy up to Reform. While Nigel Farage may have been a Conservative in the past, he’s devoted the last 30 years to trying to destroy it.

You can’t appease Reform. You can’t out-Farage Nigel Farage.

Braverman, and possibly one or two other potential leadership candidates, may well think it would be wise to contemplate a merger with Reform and unite the Right.

Whatever superficial attractions that may offer, it would effectively be a reverse takeover of the Conservative Party by Reform UK. And it would result in many centrist and One Nation Conservatives jumping off the other end.

Potential leadership candidates like Tom Tugendhat, Victoria Atkins or Jeremy Hunt would have no truck with this approach, but others probably would.

With Penny Mordaunt out of the picture, having lost her seat, James Cleverly is the only big beast who could be described as ‘centrist’ but he has so far indicated he wouldn’t stand. I suspect, however, he would be persuadable.

On the right of the party, there will be a bunfight, and the various contenders would be well advised to unite behind one candidate. Suella Braverman, Esther McVey, Priti Patel and Robert Jenrick need to acquire the ability of self-knowledge. None of them has what it takes to unite the party or to be a good leader of the opposition.

Kemi Badenoch is the most likely candidate of the Right, but there are too many of her colleagues who doubt some of her abilities, while recognising that she would certainly take the fight to Keir Starmer.

But they ask if she understands the 24/7 nature of the job and would apply herself in the way you need to in that role. The immediate requirement is to calm down the party, start the painful process of a complete policy overhaul and work out how the party structures can be revived in a period where donations are unlikely to be plentiful.

Over the weekend, things will become clearer about the 121 MPs who make up the new Conservative parliamentary party. Are they ERG types or more of a One Nation disposition.

On that, a lot will depend.

But let us not forget. It was Piers Morgan wot won it.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The alleged mastermind of a plot to blackmail Michael Schumacher's family has been arrested in Germany.

‘Mastermind’ of plot to blackmail Michael Schumacher’s family arrested in Germany

Keir Starmer has delivered a valiant first speech as Prime Minister.

‘Now we rebuild Britain’: Triumphant Keir Starmer delivers first speech as Prime Minister as he vows to deliver change

Jude Bellingham has also been fined £25,000 over the gesture on the pitch

Jude Bellingham can play Euro 2024 quarter-final vs Switzerland after Uefa probe into star’s 'crotch grab' gesture

Shivani Raja is the new Tory MP for Leicester East after beating 9 candidates including incumbent Claudia Webbe and her predecessor Keith Vaz.

Tories' only gain in entire election: Shivani Raja wins seat after Keith Vaz and Claudia Webbe split vote

Jess Phillips won her seat in Birmingham Yardley by just 700 seats

Moment furious Jess Phillips yells at crowd after taking on pro-Palestinian mob who booed her after victory

Sir Ed Davey

Sir Ed Davey hails ‘exceptional’ result as Liberal Democrats secure record number of seats in General Election

Lucy Letby is already serving 14 whole life terms for the seven murders and seven attempted murders, with two bids to kill one child.

Lucy Letby sentenced to another whole life order for attempted murder of baby girl

RIshi Sunak resigned telling the nation "I'm sorry"

'I'm sorry': Rishi Sunak apologises to the nation and quits as PM after Tories' crushing election defeat

World leaders have been quick to react to Sir Keir Starmer's victory

From Macron to Zelenskyy, world leaders react to Labour's historic landslide

In the run up to the election, Sir Keir Starmer remained tight lipped about who would be part of his cabinet but did confirm that deputy leader Angela Rayner will be his Deputy Prime Minister.

Who will be in Starmer's cabinet? and what's in the new PM's in-tray

Jay Slater in a new picture with his best friend Lucy Mae Law

Jay Slater's best friend breaks silence as she shares new picture of missing teen

Steve Baker lost his seat in Wycombe

Defeated Tory Steve Baker tells LBC being an MP is a ‘dreadful job’ and declares ‘thank God I'm free’

Sir Keir Starmer declared "we did it" as Labour swept to power following the General Election, as senior Tories including Liz Truss and Jacob Rees-Mogg lost their seats.

‘We did it’ says Starmer: Labour sweeps to power as senior Tories including Truss and Mogg ousted in election bloodbath

Veteran left-winger George Galloway has lost the Rochdale constituency

George Galloway beaten by Labour in Rochdale seat just four months after shock by-election win

Liz Truss is the first former PM to lose their seat in a century

Shellshocked Liz Truss motionless on stage as she loses to Labour by just 600 votes

Jess Phillips won by just 700 seats

Labour’s Jess Phillips wins seat by less than 700 votes against candidate who said trans people are ‘danger to society’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former home secretary Suella Braverman said "I'm sorry" twice during her speech after winning the Fareham and Waterlooville seat.

Suella Braverman apologises for ‘entitled’ Tories’ years in power as she keeps her seat with 36,459 votes
Farage wins while Shapps and Keegan lose: Key moments from election night

Tory big beasts fall while Farage finally becomes an MP: Key moments from election night

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a victory rally at the Tate Modern

‘We did it’: Starmer says Britain has chance to ‘get its future back’ as Labour wins election
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour in General Election and reveals he's called Keir Starmer to congratulate him
Who is going to be the next Tory leader?

Who is left to lead the Tory party? Badenoch and Braverman among favourites to become new leader
'We're coming for Labour': Nigel Farage becomes MP for first time as Reform UK leader claims victory in Clacton

'We're coming for Labour': Nigel Farage becomes MP for first time as Reform UK leader claims victory in Clacton
Jonathan Ashworth lost to Shockat Adam

Labour Shadow Cabinet member Jonathan Ashworth loses seat to pro-Gaza independent in shock result
Keir Starmer vowed to deliver change

Keir Starmer promises change as he says it's 'time to deliver' in victory speech

Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt and Johnny Mercer are among several Tory big beasts who have lost their seats

Downfall of the Tory big beasts: Liz Truss and 11 Cabinet Ministers lose their seats in mass Tory bloodbath
Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson wins first seat for Reform UK in Ashfield

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit