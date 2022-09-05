Prime Minister Liz Truss: Background and policies revealed

5 September 2022, 12:40 | Updated: 5 September 2022, 13:09

Liz Truss has been voted prime minister of the UK
Liz Truss has been voted prime minister of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Boris Johnson has officially been replaced as PM by foreign secretary Liz Truss. So who is she? And what are her biggest policies?

Liz Truss has been voted the new prime minister, beating Rishi Sunak, after Mr Johnson was forced to resign in July 2022.

And with a new female PM leading the Conservative party and the country, there are many questions being asked of the foreign secretary including her full politics career, background and an outlook at her policies.

Here's everything you need to know about Liz, aged 47, including some personal details such as where she was born, her husband and children and more:

Related article: Truss set to freeze energy bills for millions of homes to combat cost of living crisis this winter

Related article: Truss pledges 'immediate action' on spiralling energy bills as fears grow over cost of living

Who is Liz Truss and what is her political background?

Former foreign secretary, Liz has always had a head for politics, even playing Margaret Thatcher in a school play at just seven years old.

Now, having beat Rishi Sunak to become the PM, Liz finds herself as the third female to ever lead the country following the Iron Lady and Theresa May.

Liz Truss has made bold promised on taxes for her role as PM
Liz Truss has made bold promised on taxes for her role as PM. Picture: Alamy

Liz's journey to this hasn't been easy though as she began her career as a Liberal Democrat before switching to the Conservative party following her time at Oxford University.

She was elected as a councillor in Greenwich in 2006 and got her seat in South West Norfolk in the 2010 election despite the revelation of her affair with Tory MP Mark Field.

In 2012 she officially entered the government as an education minister and in 2014 moved on to environment secretary.

Liz has also served as a justice secretary and became the chief secretary to the Treasury.

In 2021 she moved to her most senior role of foreign secretary.

What are Liz Truss's policies?

Taxes

One of her biggest pledges is to 'cut taxes from day one' including the national insurance hike and 2023's corporation tax rise.

Liz also has plans to scrap green energy levies.

Immigration

Ms Truss backs the Rwanda plan and has spoken about introducing further similar schemes. She also wants to increase Border Force capacity by 20% and to get tougher on illegal immigration.

Crime and policing

Police forces and stations could face league table systems to encourage better practices.

She has promised that police would investigate every burglary and spend less time on 'Twitter rows and hurt feelings'.

In terms of domestic violence, she wants to introduce special training and also backs a domestic abuse register.

Environment

Liz will continue the plan to reach net zero by 2050 but has also revealed she wants to scrap green energy levies which could harm that target.

Rishi Sunak was also in the running to become prime minister
Rishi Sunak was also in the running to become prime minister. Picture: Alamy

Who is Liz Truss's husband and children?

Liz is married to accountant Hugh O'Leary who she met in 1997. They married in 2000 and hit a bumpy road when her affair was revealed in 2006.

However, the couple are still happily married and have two daughters together, Liberty and Frances.

Where was Liz Truss born and where does she live?

Liz lives in Thetford, Norfolk and also London.

Originally, the PM was born in Oxford before moving to Glasgow with her parents and siblings when she was four. She then went to school in Leeds before university in Oxford.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest

Liz Truss pledges a 'bold plan' to cut taxes and tackle Britain's energy crisis in first speech after being crowned PM

Police appeal to Notting Hill Carnival revellers over King's Cross incident

Police appeal to Notting Hill Carnival revellers after 'serious incident' and attempted murder arrest at King's Cross

The capital has been rocked by a series of violent crimes, including two shootings and a 'machete brawl'.

Four stabbings, two shootings, one car death: Met pledges extra cops on the streets after lawless weekend in London

The 81-year-old was left 'confused' by the incident

Grandfather left 'confused and bruised' by arrest after police go to wrong address

The Nirvana album cover has been at the centre of a dispute

Nirvana wins court battle after being sued by man who starred as baby on iconic album Nevermind cover

Harry and William are not thought to be meeting while the former is in the UK

William 'avoiding Harry until after his memoir is out because he doesn't trust him to keep talks private'

Liz Truss, expected to become the next prime minister, is understood to be "in talks about an energy bills freeze".

Truss set to freeze energy bills for millions of homes to combat cost of living crisis this winter

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large.

Mother-of-two named as first victim of Canadian massacre that left 10 dead and 15 injured as police hunt two suspects

A 35-year-old woman has died after falling from Hotel Bellver.

Brit woman, 35, dies after 'falling from sixth floor' of hotel in Majorca

The Cessna 551 was flying from Jerez in southern Spain according to the FlightRadar24 website before it crashed into the Baltic Sea (left). Swedish authorities are currently en route to the are (right).

Private jet 'carrying family' crashes into Baltic Sea after fighter jets scrambled

The Met Office has warned of lightning strikes and flooded homes on Sunday night.

Risk of lightning strikes and flooded homes as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning

Police responded to reports of an attempted robbery in Bruton Street, London.

'Knife-wielding gang attempts to steal watches from group in Mayfair' as ride-by moped thefts rise

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead on Kensington High Street.

Murder arrest after man shot dead on Kensington High Street

Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (left), and their older sister Lisa Cash, 18, have been named by police as the three victims of a "violent incident" at a house in Dublin.

Pictured: Twins, aged 8, and sister, 18, killed in 'violent incident' at house in Dublin

Nine-year-old Olivia was shot dead in her home.

Fourth man arrested as police probe murder of nine-year-old Olivia, who was shot dead in her own home

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death after a fight in Bow

Boy, 17, stabbed to death after 'machete brawl of 100 people' in Tower Hamlets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Photo Call

Excitement rises as Don’t Worry Darling arrives in Venice

Somalia Drought

UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

China Earthquake

South-west China quake leaves 21 dead and triggers landslides

Cop26 – Glasgow

Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series

Kenya Election

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s presidential win

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says four civilians killed and seven wounded by Russian shells

China Earthquake

Deadly earthquake shakes part of south-western China

A bomber refuels in mid-air

US B-52 bombers fly over Middle East amid tensions with Iran

An image of North Korea's leaders

Activist floats balloons again despite North Korea’s warning

Eliza Fletcher

Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London