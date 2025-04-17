Are pubs open over Easter weekend? Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday opening times revealed

Most public houses across the UK will be busier than normal as everyone gathers with friends and family on their extra time off. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is your local pub operating as normal this four-day bank holiday weekend? Here's what you need to know about public house opening times including Wetherspoons, Greene King, Harvester and Toby Carvery.

Easter bank holiday weekend brings with it four glorious days off work for most of us meaning there's plenty of time to socialise, especially if you like heading to your local pub.

With the weather forecast to be dry with average temperatures, most public houses across the UK will be busier than normal as everyone gathers with friends and family on their extra time off.

But are pubs open as usual on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday? With many supermarkets, DIY stores and even Royal Mail adapting their trading hours over the weekend, it seems likely that pubs will do too.

Here's what we know about whether pubs will be open Easter Bank Holiday weekend 2025 including popular chains Wetherspoons, Greene King, Harvester and Toby Carvery.

Pubs are expected to be busy over Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday. Picture: Getty

Are pubs open over Easter Bank Holiday weekend?

There's no one answer for all of the pubs across England and Wales as many operate independently and will be working their own rotas over Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday.

However, typically, pubs are unaffected by any trading laws or opening rules imposed over Easter weekend so you will generally find they are open all weekend, even Easter Sunday.

It's advised you check ahead of any big plans though as many will slightly adjust their hours. According to the 2003 Licensing Act, individual pubs are in control of the hours they operate as long as they're approved by the local council too.

Pubs in Northern Ireland are held to slightly different rules with many only allowed to serve alcohol up until a certain time.

Are Wetherspoons open on Easter weekend?

One of the biggest pub chains in the UK, Wetherspoons are expected to get some serious business over the four-day weekend.

In 2025, Wetherspoons Easter opening hours are:

Good Friday: 8am-12am

Saturday: 8am-1am

Easter Sunday: 8am-12am

Easter Monday: 8am-12am

It's also advised to check in with your local on any opening hour alterations for the bank holiday as they can alter across the country.

Harvester's and Toby Carvery's will also operate their food and drink services as normal over Easter. Picture: Getty

Are Greene King pubs open on Easter weekend?

Same as the Wetherspoons, almost all of the Greene King pubs will be operating normal opening hours across the holiday.

They can of course change slightly so it's best to check ahead of time.

General opening hours are:

Good Friday: 11am-11pm

Saturday: 11am-11pm

Easter Sunday: 11am-10:30pm

Easter Monday: 11am-11pm

Are Mitchells and Butlers pubs open on Easter weekend?

With Toby Carvery and Harvester being part of the popular pub chain, many will be heading to their local to enjoy a meal alongside a drink.

Just like the above, it's best to check with the branch directly about opening hours but in general they are:

Good Friday: 9am-11pm

Saturday: 9am-11pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-10pm

Easter Monday: 9am-10pm

Hours may also differ across the chains.