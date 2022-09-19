Queen Elizabeth's funeral: What happens next for the royal family and the United Kingdom?

19 September 2022, 15:22

The Queen's funeral and King Charles
The Queen's funeral ends the mourning period for the public. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Her Majesty the Queen will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle which marks the end of the 10-day mourning period, so what happens next?

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral took place in central London on September 19th, which included a royal procession, a service at Westminster Abbey and a guest list of the world's greatest leaders.

Following Her Majesty's death on September 8th at Balmoral Castle, the United Kingdom officially entered the 10-day mourning period which has involved royal vigils, lying in state and a number of processions where the country were able to pay their respects to her moving coffin.

So now, with new head of state King Charles, and the state funeral and mourning schedule over, many are looking forward to what happens next for the royal family and the country.

Read more: Prince William and Kate's children's new royal titles following Queen's death

Read more: What flag is draped on Queen's coffin for state funeral?

King Charles and his siblings Anne, Edward and Andrew
The royal family and their households have an elongated period of mourning. Picture: Alamy

What's next for the royal family?

While the country has officially ended it's mourning period for Queen Elizabeth publicly, for the royal family, a further seven days will be observed.

King Charles confirmed a royal mourning period will commence for seven days following the state funeral. This will be carried out by members of the royal family, royal household staff, representatives of the Royal Household on official duties and troops on ceremonial duties.

Flags at royal residencies will remain at half mast until the morning after the official last day of mourning, September 26. The Royal Standard flag always flies at full mast.

King Charles at Queen Elizabeth state funeral
King Charles confirmed royal mourning would end seven days after the state funeral. Picture: Alamy

What happens in the United Kingdom after the Queen's funeral?

As the state funeral officially marks the end of the mourning period, normal business will begin to resume in the UK.

This means comedy shows can return as well as upbeat music, with all shops and facilities reopening.

Special guidance has been laid out for those still wishing to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Kate wore the Queen’s necklace for her funeral

Kate's poignant tribute to the Queen as she wears Her Majesty's pearl choker and drop earrings during historic service

The Archbishop of Canterbury warned "those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten" in a message to world leaders who gathered for the Queen’s funeral today.

'Those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten': Archbishop of Canterbury’s message at Queen’s funeral

Royal Navy personnel carried the police officer away on a stretcher

Overwhelmed policeman and palace official collapse during the Queen's funeral

A lone piper played Sleep, Dearie, Sleep, as the congregation left Westminster Abbey following the Queen's funeral this morning.

Lone piper plays Sleep, Dearie, Sleep as congregation leaves Westminster Abbey

Meghan Markle was seen in tears as she left Westminster Abbey after the Queen's funeral service

Meghan overcome with emotion as she's seen wiping away tear after Queen’s funeral

A man was arrested after trying to jump the barriers near the cenotaph

Man arrested after trying to jump barriers as Queen’s coffin procession begins

The Queen's coffin is carried into St George's chapel in Windsor

Her final resting place: Queen returns to Windsor to be reunited with her beloved Philip after committal service

The Queen will be taken to Windsor after her state funeral.

Last chance to say goodbye to the Queen: The coffin's route to Windsor confirmed

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

The Queen's coffin heads down the Mall in a procession with the King, other Royals, and servicemen before making its way to Windsor

Queen’s final journey: Royals march by her side as coffin makes its way from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle

Millions watch in silence on big screens across the UK as the Queen is laid to rest

Millions watch in silence from Bradford to Belfast and at Gatwick as the Queen is laid to rest

William and George were seen entering the abbey together

Solemn Prince William and George enter Westminster Abbey for procession

The seating plan revealed Harry was sat opposite William

Harry and Meghan sit behind King Charles as William and Kate are opposite in funeral seating plan

George was seen getting emotional during the service.

A loving mother's touch: Moment Kate comforts crying George, 9, during Queen's funeral

King Charles led the nation in mourning today for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

A son grieves for his mother: King Charles sheds a tear as world mourns the Queen

The Queen's coffin is draped in a flag and covered with royal jewels and flowers

What flag is on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin for her state funeral?

Mark Frerichs

Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap

Pakistan Imran Khan

Court orders charges against ex-Pakistani PM Khan to be dropped

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Satellite image showing the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, in the southern Mykolaiv region of Ukraine (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant

Valery Polyakov

Valery Polyakov, who took longest single trip to space, dies

Taiwan Earthquake

Stranded tourists safe as repairs begin after Taiwan quake

Joe Biden's limo The Beast takes the President to Westminster Abbey

Joe Biden's 'Beast' gets 'stuck in traffic': President's motorcade held up on way to the Queen’s funeral
Britain Royals Biden

Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

The full list of music to be played at the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II state funeral: all of the music played during the service

Trains have been halted and roads closed off.

London grinds to a halt as roads shut and trains into Paddington suspended as million people try to enter capital

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'
Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behindPolicing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment
NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

