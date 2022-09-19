Queen Elizabeth's funeral: What happens next for the royal family and the United Kingdom?

The Queen's funeral ends the mourning period for the public. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Her Majesty the Queen will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle which marks the end of the 10-day mourning period, so what happens next?

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral took place in central London on September 19th, which included a royal procession, a service at Westminster Abbey and a guest list of the world's greatest leaders.

Following Her Majesty's death on September 8th at Balmoral Castle, the United Kingdom officially entered the 10-day mourning period which has involved royal vigils, lying in state and a number of processions where the country were able to pay their respects to her moving coffin.

So now, with new head of state King Charles, and the state funeral and mourning schedule over, many are looking forward to what happens next for the royal family and the country.

Read more: Prince William and Kate's children's new royal titles following Queen's death

Read more: What flag is draped on Queen's coffin for state funeral?

The royal family and their households have an elongated period of mourning. Picture: Alamy

What's next for the royal family?

While the country has officially ended it's mourning period for Queen Elizabeth publicly, for the royal family, a further seven days will be observed.

King Charles confirmed a royal mourning period will commence for seven days following the state funeral. This will be carried out by members of the royal family, royal household staff, representatives of the Royal Household on official duties and troops on ceremonial duties.

Flags at royal residencies will remain at half mast until the morning after the official last day of mourning, September 26. The Royal Standard flag always flies at full mast.

King Charles confirmed royal mourning would end seven days after the state funeral. Picture: Alamy

What happens in the United Kingdom after the Queen's funeral?

As the state funeral officially marks the end of the mourning period, normal business will begin to resume in the UK.

This means comedy shows can return as well as upbeat music, with all shops and facilities reopening.

Special guidance has been laid out for those still wishing to pay their respects to the late Queen.