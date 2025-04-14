How much prize money did Rory McIlroy win at The Masters? The staggering amount revealed

Rory McIlroy finally achieved his Grand Slam by winning The Masters this weekend. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Rory McIlroy walked away a Grand Slam champion at The Masters this weekend but it's not just a shiny trophy and green jacket he's won but a huge boost to his net worth too - here's a closer look at his winnings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Golf champion Rory McIlroy achieved the ultimate Grand Slam title after winning The Masters at Augusta National this weekend and as a result, has won a staggering amount of prize money to go with his trophy and achievement.

After winning four vital and important golf titles early on in his career, the professional from Northern Ireland was finally able to secure his Masters win after a huge 11 year wait. Now part of the Grand Slam club, he has become the sixth male golfer to celebrate the title.

Tiger Woods, who has also achieved the same level of success, tweeted: "Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special.

"Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!"

READ MORE: 'Welcome to the club': Tiger Woods congratulates Rory McIlroy following long-awaited Masters victory

READ MORE: Like Father like Daughter: Moment Rory McIlroy’s daughter, 4, sinks incredible long putt at Augusta

As a result of his win, Rory has not only won The Masters trophy, along with the iconic green jacket, he has also added millions to his net worth. Here's how much he won.

Rory McIlroy has waited 11 years to finally win The Masters. Picture: Getty

How much did Rory McIlroy win at The Masters?

For 2025, the prize money pot for The Masters was higher than ever with an overall purse of $21million (approximately £16million). This is then awarded to the ten players in relation to the position they come.

For 2025, the PGA Tour confirmed the prize money was as follows:

1st - $4,200,000 (£3.1million)

2nd - $2,268,000 (£1.7million)

3rd - $1,428,000 (£1.08million)

4th - $1,008,000 (£765,000)

5th - $840,000 (£637,000)

6th - $756,000 (£573,413)

7th - $703,500 (533,573)

8th - $651,000 (£493,684)

9th - $609,000 (£461,844)

10th - $567,000 (£429,992)

This means Rory walked away with prize money of around £3.1million for his win against Justin Rose.

READ MORE: Jackie Stewart drives F1 car for last time wearing helmet signed by all living champions - including Michael Schumacher

READ MORE: Cambridge beats Oxford by 'unprecedented' margin to win 170th Boat Race

Rory McIlroy won millions of pounds after winning the golf title. Picture: Getty

What is Rory McIlroy's net worth?

For many Rory's win of over £3million would be a cause to celebrate but it's just a drop for the professional sportsman who has a huge net worth from his golfing career.

In 2025, his estimated net worth sits at an impressive $200million (£153million).

Rory has become only the second player, along with Tiger Woods, to win $100million (£76.4million) in prize money from his golf wins.