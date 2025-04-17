King Charles and the royal family's Easter traditions revealed

The royal family have a number of Easter traditions. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

From Maundy Thursday traditions to how they spend Easter Sunday, here's how King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William will be celebrating the important religious event this weekend.

Easter weekend is big event in the calendar for the royal family with there being many traditions the likes of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton need to stick to.

However, in recent years, with the likes of the coronavirus pandemic, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis, the monarchy have found their typical ways changing as they were forced to be flexible.

But for 2025, everything is looking positive for the royal family with both Kate and Charles in much better health. However, despite this, the Duchess and husband William have made a huge decision for 2025 which goes against the usual traditions.

So what does the King and his royal family do for Easter? How do they celebrate the important religious occasion? Here's some of the traditions they like to stick to year after year.

King Charles returned to his Maundy Thursday traditions in 2025. Picture: Getty

Maundy Thursday

On Thursday 17th April, King Charles was back to his usual ritual of Maundy Thursday held at Durham Cathedral this year.

Part of the Easter royal celebration, the King, who was joined by wife Camilla, hands out commemorative coins - 76 to men and 76 to women - which typically go to the elderly and pensioners as an act of "humility".

An old tradition, dating back as far as King John in the 13th century, today it sees the head of state hand out two leather purses, one red and one white. The white purse contains the pence value of the monarch's age and the red contains a small amount of coinage for clothing and food.

Although they can legally spend these coins in the shop, many choose to keep them as a souvenir.

The event this year has also followed on from the King's sentimental Easter speech which encouraged all faiths to be strong and kind together .

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children all regularly attend the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Getty

Easter Sunday

As big as Christmas, Easter Sunday typically sees the royal family gather at Windsor to celebrate together.

On Sunday morning, they put on their finest clothes and head to St George's Chapel for an important service. Usually we see all the important and senior members of the royal family attend including Kate and William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's reported the family gather to enjoy a lunch of roast lamb together afterwards.

However, in 2025, Kate and William are breaking all the traditions and will be spending the Easter holidays as a family of five in Norfolk at their family home.

A source said: "They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school"

Not an official royal family Easter tradition, but in the past Kate has suggested her family enjoy a private Easter egg hunt in their gardens too.