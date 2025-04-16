Royal Mail Easter deliveries: Do you get post on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

16 April 2025, 17:07

Easter weekend will see a slight change to your post and delivery services
Easter weekend will see a slight change to your post and delivery services. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Easter weekend is here and about to cause disruption to travel, shops, the Post Office and Royal Mail's post - here's everything you need to know about opening times and deliveries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Royal Mail and Post Office will be operating on a different schedule this Easter weekend as the country enjoys a four-day holiday thanks to Good Friday (April 18th) and Bank Holiday Monday (April 21st).

With places like supermarkets, pubs and DIY stores all changing their schedules for the bank holiday, those living in England and Wales will also see a slight change on when they get post delivered.

For those wanting to get letters and parcels, they will also need to check out what their local Post Offices's opening times are over the coming weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the Royal Mail's Easter deliveries and when the Post Office will be open this weekend.

Postman and women will be enjoying the extra days off the Easter bank holiday too
Postman and women will be enjoying the extra days off the Easter bank holiday too. Picture: Getty

Will Royal Mail be delivering post on Good Friday?

On Friday 18th April, those in England and Wales will get not deliveries and there won't be any opportunities for collections either as the Royal Mail enjoy the extra time off along with the rest of the country.

This rule also applies to those living in Northern Ireland but if you live in Scotland, postal services will operate as normal.

Post and collections will be back to normal on Saturday 19th April and like usual, there will be no services on Sunday 20th.

Will Royal Mail be delivering post on Bank Holiday Monday?

Again, the Royal Mail tend to cease operations on the bank holidays and therefore will be no post on Easter Monday the 21st either.

The Royal Mail website reads: "We deliver and collect your mail on most days of the year, including Saturdays. However, we don’t usually deliver or collect on public or local holidays."

Norther Ireland and Scotland residents will also not have access to post or collections.

The Post Office will also be running reduced hours over the bank holiday weekend
The Post Office will also be running reduced hours over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

Is the Post Office open on Easter weekend?

Like most shops up and down the country on the four-day bank holiday weekend, the Post Office will close its doors to enjoy the extra time off.

Services will go on as normal on Saturday 19th and return to typical schedules on the 22nd April.

Please check your local branch and their Easter operating and trading hours here as many Post Offices will vary over the weekend.

