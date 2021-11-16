Christmas delivery slots for Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda: What you need to know about booking

16 November 2021, 15:16 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 11:21

Christmas delivery slots are now becoming available across the leading supermarkets including Sainsburys and Tesco
By Zoe Adams

The UK’s leading supermarkets including Marks and Spencer, Asda and Sainsbury’s are now opening bookings for Christmas delivery slots - here’s everything you need to know including how to book your own shopping spot.

Tesco has officially opened its booking system for Christmas slots which has resulted in thousands of angry customers failing to secure a home delivery this festive season.

Those who are part of Tesco’s Delivery Saver plan were given priority on November 16 to book their shopping delivery, however, huge volumes of customers jumping at the chance has meant all slots are booked until Boxing Day.

With many upset shoppers taking to social media, one wrote: "What's the point paying for delivery saver then not being able to book a slot for Christmas? All booked up for Christmas eve by 9.15 and not able to get out to collect."

So what are the rules and regulations for Christmas delivery slots across the UK’s leading supermarkets? Here’s what you need to know about Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Marks and Spencer’s delivery times this Christmas:

Tesco Christmas delivery slots

Following its pre-sale to customers who are part of the Tesco Delivery Saver plan, the supermarket is now fully booked until Boxing Day.

If you were not part of the customer scheme, the normal slots will open up on November 23.

The Tesco Twitter account has also confirmed more slots will become available on December 23 at 6am.

They wrote in response to a customer: "Hi there, I'm sorry you weren't able to secure a slot. We offered these on a first come first serve basis. We'll be adding more on 23rd of December at 6am."

Sainsbury’s Christmas delivery slots

Sainsbury’s Christmas slots will be available to book from November 30 and are expected to go just as fast so be ready to secure your date and time.

The supermarket has also advised to search for click and collect slots once the delivery service is fully booked.

If you manage to secure a spot, your shopping will be delivered in the week leading up to Christmas and your basket can be updated until 11pm the day before your chosen slot.

Asda Christmas delivery slots

Asda launched its Christmas delivery slots in October, with more than double on offer than what they had last year.

At present, many dates and times are still available to book with Christmas Eve being the most popular so far. Be quick to avoid missing out.

Marks and Spencer Christmas delivery slots

Marks and Spencer’s Food to Order service opened up in October with delivery and collection spots still on offer.

Items are available to pre-order from its Christmas menu and will be available for delivery from December 22.

