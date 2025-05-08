Sir David Attenborough career, education, wife, children and more revealed as he celebrates his 99th birthday

8 May 2025, 14:31

David Attenborough is celebrating his 99th birthday in 2025
David Attenborough is celebrating his 99th birthday in 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Who were David Attenborough's parents? And what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the iconic nature TV presenter as he turns 99.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir SirDavid Attenborough is celebrating his 99th birthday on May 8th 2025 and to mark the occasion, we're taking a quick look back at his life including his career, education as well as his wife and children.

A beloved British icon, the naturist and TV presenter has spent his entire life's work researching and bringing the great wide world into everyone's living room to help us understand it more and protect it.

Now, aged 99, he is set to release one of his most important documentary films yet, Ocean, as he believes we can save and protect the world if we just take care of our seas.

Talking about his latest project, Sir David said: "After a lifetime of filming the natural world I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land. We must open our eyes to what is happening right now beneath the waves. If we save the sea we save our world."

Here's everything you need to know about Mr Attenborough including where he's from, who his parents were, his education and even his net worth.

Sir David Attenborough in a suit
Sir David Attenborough has dedicated his career to raising awareness of the planet. Picture: Alamy

How old is Sir David Attenborough and where is he from?

David was born on 8th May 1926 meaning he celebrated his 99th birthday in 2025. He was welcomed to the world in Isleworth, London.

Despite travelling all over the world multiple times for his work, the Planet Earth creator still lives in the capital in his family home.

Who were David Attenborough's parents and family?

Sir David, along with his two brothers, was raised on the campus of the University College in Leicester where his dad Frederick worked as a lecturer and principle. His mum, Mary, was also an educator and worked as the secretary for the Leicestershire Committee where she helped find care for Basque children.

David was the middle child, having older brother Richard who was an actor and younger sibling John. He also had two sister-like figures in the form of Helga and Irene Beach who were Jewish refugees taken in by the Attenborough family.

What was David Attenborough's education like?

Of course, the son of two credible educators, David had great learning opportunities. He attended Wyggeston Grammar School for Boys, which was attached the university where they lived.

He then went on to win a scholarship to the Clare College, Cambridge, where he studied geology and zoology as well as obtained a degree in nature sciences.

David has also achieved many honorary degrees during his lifetime including Oxford, Cambridge and Durham.

What has David Attenborough done in his career and what is his net worth?

He has become famous globally for his research, TV shows and books all into the working of the planet's animals, plants and oceans.

He has been a director, author, presenter and narrator and has dedicated his entire career to his love of nature.

Some of Sir David's biggest TV shows include Planet Earth, The Blue Planet, Natural World, The Green Planet and Frozen Planet. He has also made special documentary films including one on dinosaurs, Africa, Asia and many more.

To back up his TV career he's also put it into words in several books including A Life on Our Planet, The Life of Birds, Ocean and more.

His incredible career has seen him gather an estimated net worth of £12million.

Who is David Attenborough's wife and children?

David was married to wife Jane Elizabeth Oriel from 1950-1997 when she sadly passed away aged 70 of a brain haemorrhage.

The couple married when they were 24 and 23 years old and moved to Richmond Upon Thames where they began a family together. They had son Robert and daughter Susan.

Their son is a lecturer in bioanthropology and his daughter was a primary school head teacher before joining David at his company.

Speaking about fatherhood, he admitted to the Radio Times in 2017 he regrets being away for long stints when they were children due to filming commitments.

David has since thanked work for helping him get through the grief of losing his wife.

