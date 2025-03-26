Spring Budget 2025 summary: What Rachel Reeves announced in today's speech

26 March 2025, 13:53 | Updated: 26 March 2025, 14:26

The Chancellor of Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaving 10 Downing Street
The Chancellor of Exchequer Rachel Reeves outlined her Spring Budget 2025 plans today. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

From welfare cuts to civil servant reductions and an increase in UK's defence spending - here's what the Chancellor's budget outlined today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rachel Reeves took centre stage in parliament today, March 26th 2025, to deliver Labour's Spring Budget outlining the next lot of spending cuts and latest economy figures.

Most of what the Chancellor of Exchequer said in the Houses of Parliament was well known before she delivered her speech outlining cuts in welfare and benefits, a reduction in civil servants and the increase of the UK's defence spending. She said there would be no increase in taxes.

Laying out her plans for the growth of the UK economy, Ms Reeves said: "This labour government was elected to bring change to our country. I am proud of what we have delivered in just nine months.

READ MORE: It's not appropriate for ministers to accept free concert tickets, says housing minister in swipe at Rachel Reeves

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran and Elton John pen open letter calling on Keir Starmer to 'save music in schools'

"Now our task is to secure Britain's future in a world that is changing before our eyes. The job of a responsible government is to not step back but step up."

Here's a full summary of what the Spring Budget 2025 outlines and what it means for the UK:

Rachel Reeves leaving 10 Downing Street
Rachel Reeves focused on welfare cuts, UK defence increases and the reduction of civil servants. Picture: Getty

What are the Budget welfare and benefits cuts?

Rachel Reeves announced: "We are reforming our welfare system and supporting more people into secure work and pulling them out of poverty."

As part of the announcement, she confirmed the government will be encouraging everyone who can work to do so and added that the OBR statement forecasts this change will save £4.8billion.

One change is for the Universal Credit system where they have announced the allowance will increase from £92 a week to £106 by 2029/30. They will, however, be cutting the Universal Credit health element by 50% and new claims will be frozen.

The welfare reform also includes a stricter eligibility test for personal independence payments (Pips) from November 2026.

What did Rachel Reeves say about civil servants?

The Spring Budget 2025 outlined plans to decrease the costs of running the government by the end of the decade by 15%. The first step of this is to reduce the size of the civil service by opening a voluntary exit scheme. Around 10,000 jobs are expected to go.

Defence Secretary joins Nick Ferrari ahead of the Chancellor's Spring Statement | Watch in full

What did the Spring Budget 2025 say about increasing the UK's aid and defence?

There were no surprises here as she confirmed defence spending will increase to 2.5% which will be partly helped by the reduction of overseas aid.

By 2029/30, the Chancellor confirms this will save £2.6bn in day-to-day spending, allowing for the increase in budget.

Ms Reeves said: "This additional investment is not just about increasing our national security but increasing our economic security, too."

In addition, she confirmed in the speech how some of the funds would be spent, adding: "We will spend a minimum of 10% of the Ministry of Defence’s equipment budget on novel technologies including drones and AI enabled technology, driving forward advanced manufacturing production in places like Glasgow, Derby and Newport.

"This will create demand for highly skilled engineers and scientists and delivering new business opportunities for UK tech firms and start-ups."

What did Rachel Reeves say about tax evasion?

The Labour government plans to crackdown on tax evasion as they set out plans to "increase the number of fraudsters charged each year by 20%".

It's believed this measure will help avoid tax increases and will bring in around £7.5billion in revenue.

What did the Spring Budget 2025 say about UK growth?

Referring to the OBR, Ms Reeves said that UK growth will increase every year. She added: "By the end of the forecast our economy is larger compared to the OBR’s forecast at the time of the budget.

"This is about improving people’s lives. Working people are still feeling the pinch after a cost of living crisis that saw prices spiral. So I am pleased that the OBR confirmed today that Real Household Disposable Income will now grow this year at almost twice the rate expected in the autumn. And living standards will rise twice as fast this parliament compared to the last."

It was forecast that UK homes will be £500 a year better off by the end of the forecast.

READ MORE:

Rachel Reeves admits UK growth forecast to be slashed in half as she announces £3.4bn in benefits cuts

Inflation drops more than expected ahead of Chancellor's Spring Statement - but economist warns of 'false dawn'

Assisted dying bill thrown into doubt as rollout may be delayed until 2029 - coinciding with new government

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Four US soldiers feared dead after vanishing during Nato war drill in Lithuania

Rachel Reeves outlined some big changes to the welfare system including how Universal Credits are claimed

What are the benefits and Universal Credit changes outlined in the Spring Budget 2025?

Father Gilliot is believed to have taken his own life last Saturday

Catholic priest who fell out with French toddler Emile Soleil's murder suspects 'commits suicide'

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Full Yemen attack plans discussed by Trump cabinet in leaked Signal group released in full

Duffy teased a remix of one of her most iconic songs as she made a return to social media

Singer Duffy seen for the first time in 10 years after horror kidnap ordeal

Rachel Reeves has announced £3.4billion in benefits cuts in her Spring Statement

Rachel Reeves admits UK growth forecast to be slashed in half as she announces £3.4bn in benefits cuts

Home Office UK Visas and Immigration sign on wall, Liverpool England,

Judge blocked paedophile’s deportation to Pakistan because he 'could be persecuted as an alcoholic'

Norwegian athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen is pictured at the South Rogaland District Court during the criminal case against his father Gjert Arne Ingebrigtsen.

Olympic champion says he 'lived in fear' as dad 'would beat me until I was sick' in damning physical abuse case

Ashley Surcombe

Brit influencer, 29, left fighting for her life in South Korea after being found unconscious at home

Anna Prokofieva

Russian war correspondent dies after being blown up by mine on border with Ukraine

Police found a dead baby inside a Marks & Spencer bag outside a church in west London

Couple seen ‘dropping bag’ before dead baby boy found in Notting Hill - as police urge mother to come forward

E-bikes are being banned from the Tube

E-bikes to be banned from Tube, Elizabeth line and London Overground due to fire risk

Molly Mae has addressed the current status of her relationship with Tommy

Molly-Mae breaks silence on relationship with Tommy Fury after Dubai trip to 'figure things out'

At least 18 people have been killed in South Korea's worst wildfire outbreak

At least 18 dead in 'worst-ever wildfires' to hit South Korea, as tens of thousands flee the flames

A group of thugs were filmed fighting with machetes on a Tube platform

Moment thugs armed with machetes fight on Tube platform in front of horrified commuters

Brits have been warned of fog across the UK (stock images)

Met Office issues fog warning with motorists told to 'avoid travel' and flights at risk of being cancelled

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Reeves delivering the Spring Statement today

Benefits cuts and more cash for defence: Everything we know about Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement
Feminist Philosopher Kathleen Stock was accused of transphobia in 2021

University of Sussex fined £585,000 for failing to uphold freedom of speech

Meghan and Gwyneth don't have a 'beef,' they say

Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow hit back over claims of ‘beef’ as they appear in video together
Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer leaves No.11 Downing Street to deliver the Spring Statement

LIVE: Welfare cuts and growth forecast slashed as Chancellor delivers Spring Statement

Inflation has dropped more than expected

Inflation drops more than expected ahead of Chancellor's Spring Statement - but economist warns of 'false dawn'
Sarah Everard

'Justice must be served': Sarah Everard's parents urge tougher sentences for violent and sexual criminals
Harry with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras (left), Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka (2nd left), and Sentebale CEO Richard Miller (right) during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale in 2024

Harry embroiled in 'racism and sexism' row as head of African charity makes thinly veiled jab after prince quits
Minehunter HMS Cattistock and a Wildcat helicopter were deployed to escort survey ship Admiral Vladimirskiy during its voyage, the Royal Navy said.

Royal Navy ships and helicopter shadow three Russian ships through English Channel

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP who introduced the Assisted Dying Bill, speaks to supporters and the media following the Commons vote.

Assisted dying bill thrown into doubt as rollout may be delayed until 2029 - coinciding with new government
Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and a guest attend a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

‘Devastated’ Harry quits own charity set up in honour of Diana after ‘unthinkable’ board row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry

Meghan 'convinced new business will turn her into a billionaire' as she launches 'Confessions' podcast
The King and Queen's state visit to the Vatican has been postponed

King and Queen postpone state visit to Vatican as Pope recovers from recent illness

Meghan has released the trailer for her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder

Meghan releases trailer for new podcast promising business advice and 'girl talk' - just hours after launching online shop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News