What does EU deal mean for holidays?

20 May 2025, 13:52 | Updated: 20 May 2025, 14:31

Sir Keir Starmer's changes are set to make it easier to holiday in the European Union
Sir Keir Starmer's changes are set to make it easier to holiday in the European Union. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has announced a trade agreement with the European Union that he has hailed as a “new era” in post Brexit relations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The prime minister confirmed on Monday that he had signed the deal with Brussels, calling it a “win-win” for both parties with agreements over defence, emissions and steel trade all being included.

Voices from across the spectrum have made their opinions known in the aftermath from Nick Clegg calling it “too timid,” to pro-Brexit Tory Suella Braverman calling it a “betrayal”.

LBC’s Simon Geale said: “Ultimately, this deal is not a full resolution, but it is an important recalibration. It shows that there is a willingness on both sides to engage more constructively.”

One major impact of the agreement is how it will affect Brits looking to go on holiday within the bloc and for many this will become slightly easier - although some barriers remain.

British passports have been blue since the UK left the European Union
British passports have been blue since the UK left the European Union. Picture: Getty

How the EU agreement will affect how I go on holiday

Sir Keir has said the agreement will reduce waiting times for Brits heading to and from Europe and this could be possible thanks to the following:

Brits to benefit from e-gate access

Under the deal, British travellers will be able to use passport e-gates when going on holiday to Europe. This will reduce the queues that have formed post Brexit with Brits waiting to get their passports stamped at the border.

Pet passports to speed up animal transitions

The government will also introduce pet passports, rejoining a scheme the UK left behind in 2021 which allows for the easier recording of pet details and therefore transition between states. More recently, pet owners have needed to secure cumbersome animal health certificates for trips.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (L) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) attend the EU-UK Summit
Sir Keir Starmer and Ursula von der Leyen have bashed out an agreement. Picture: Getty

What else is in the UK-EU Trade Deal?

  • Reduced sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) barriers for agricultural trade,
  • Easier EU market access for British products including burgers and sausages, with some routine checks on plant and animal products eliminated,
  • Agreement to link UK-EU emissions trading schemes, protecting British firms from EU carbon tax,
  • Protection for British steel exports from new EU rules and restrictive tariffs, saving the industry £25 million,
  • A new "youth experience scheme" allowing young Britons to study and live in Europe and introduce UK for Erasmus+ student exchange programme,
  • A new security and defence partnership,
  • Government claims the deal will boost the UK economy by £9 billion by 2040,
  • A 12-year extension of EU fishing trawlers' access to British waters

Britons can still only be in the EU for 90 days in a 180 day period. What has not been resolved in terms of travel is easier access for touring musicians. Sir Elton John had joined calls for this issue to be sorted to allow musicians to have greater freedom to play around the continent.

There is also still the impending issue of biometric checks which are set to be introduced at borders in the autumn to provide a more comprehensive security check. This will see non EU travellers need to give fingerprints and facial scanning when entering the bloc.

Mobile phone roaming charges, a greater factor on the continent since Brexit, are also set to continue.

Brits will hope the reforms can speed up holiday transitions within the European Union
Brits will hope the reforms can speed up holiday transitions within the European Union. Picture: Getty

Which countries are in the European Union?

British tourists will be able to get benefits in the EU countries which are:

  • Austria,
  • Belgium,
  • Bulgaria,
  • Croatia,
  • Cyprus,
  • Czech Republic,
  • Denmark,
  • Estonia,
  • Finland,
  • France,
  • Germany,
  • Greece,
  • Hungary,
  • Ireland,
  • Italy,
  • Latvia,
  • Lithuania,
  • Luxembourg,
  • Malta,
  • Netherlands,
  • Poland,
  • Portugal,
  • Romania,
  • Slovakia,
  • Slovenia,
  • Spain,
  • Sweden

