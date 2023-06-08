Major Tesco Clubcard changes: How many points are now to the pound?

Tesco bosses are making big changes to their Clubcard scheme which will impact both points and vouchers. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Supermarket Tesco are planning another huge shake up to their Clubcard loyalty scheme but when does it all change? And what exactly is changing? Here's the new details explained.

Tesco has made a number of changes to their Clubcard scheme and points system in 2023 including a huge digital swap that required customers to download a whole new app to collect points.

And now, in one of their biggest shakeups of the year, Tesco will be changing the actual value of Clubcard points as they continue to battle through the cost of living crisis.

Not only will customers see a decrease in value of their points, but they will also need to be aware of changes to Clubcard vouchers and how they collect points when buying fuel - so when are the changes happening?

Here's everything you need to know about the new Tesco Clubcard changes including how many points will now be to your pound.

Tesco bosses are making changes to their loyalty scheme to help with the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

How many Tesco Clubcard points per pound will it be now?

In the first of three big changes happening, Tesco will be decreasing the value of the points customers collect.

Currently, customers collect 1 point for every pound they spend, which will remain the same, and each point equalled 1p when collected.

Going forward, a point will now only be worth 0.5p, meaning shoppers will need to collect double the amount of points for the same amount of savings as before.

How will Tesco Clubcard changes affect my vouchers?

One of the biggest perks of collecting points was transferring them into vouchers for huge savings on days out, hotels, entertainment and much more.

Now, the way you use these with reward partners is changing, instead of getting three times the amount stated on the voucher, you will only get double to spend.

If you want to still get three times the amount, customers are advised to transfer their points now before the changing date.

Tesco Clubcard vouchers will also be changing how they operate. Picture: Alamy

How are ClubCard points changing on fuel?

Currently, customers can collect one point for every £2 spent. Going forward, you will receive 1 point for every two litres of fuel purchased.

When are these ClubCard changes happening?

All of the above changes will come into play on Wednesday 14th June.